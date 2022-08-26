ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp unsure if he can further strengthen Liverpool squad this summer

By Mark Walker
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Jurgen Klopp is not sure if he will be able to further strengthen his Liverpool squad this summer.

Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay since finishing runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League last season and a lengthy injury list has left them short of midfielders.

The transfer window closes next Thursday and Klopp said: “We are working constantly on these type of things and we’ve spoken before about why sometimes it’s not happening.

“Sometimes it’s expensive, sometimes not the right player, but then situations change. It needs to be the right player and we’re working. If something will happen or not, I don’t know.”

Klopp is not expecting any of his injured players to return to contention for Saturday’s home Premier League game against Bournemouth.

Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota , Thiago Alcantara, Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher have all missed out recently, while Nunez is still suspended.

Klopp added: “For this weekend probably not, but after that Joel, Curtis, Thiago is not too far away, Jota is getting closer, so positive news, but I don’t think anyone is available for tomorrow.”

The United game has gone, done and dusted and now we have a different game

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool chase their first win of the season after taking just two points from their first three league matches and Monday night’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester United has left them seven points adrift of early leaders Arsenal.

Klopp admitted his players “have to improve” but said his side’s short-comings had been “football problems” that could be easily resolved.

The German said he was well aware of “the situation” but was not too concerned and insisted he was relishing the challenge.

He said: “The United game has gone, done and dusted and now we have a different game.

“It’s not a situation I wanted to have, but actually I like it as well – it’s a challenge.

“It’s not the start you want, but you have to fight back and I’m really happy we have an opportunity now to play at home, twice.

“We understand the situation. I have a sense our people understand the situation as well, so I can’t wait to create a special atmosphere and fit together the team and crowd to make things happen.”

Liverpool’s slow start has seen them give defending champions Manchester City a five-point advantage, but Klopp remains unfazed.

“You can worry if you want, but it doesn’t make too much sense,” he said. “If you start worrying because other teams (Arsenal) have nine points, that’s obviously not helpful.

“This team delivered for four or five years on an incredibly high level, a consistently high level. A little drop two years ago, but apart from that, so often is the winning side.

“I don’t speak about the close group, but some people take things for granted, like ‘Liverpool against who ever, in the end Liverpool will win’ – that is not the case.

“We had to – and we have to – work incredibly hard for it and that’s what we’ll do. It’s too early to close the season and that is it for us.

“Nobody knows what we can achieve at the end of the season, but there are a lot of points to get and we should start collecting them.”

The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea announce Wesley Fofana signing as Arsenal eye Shakhtar winger

Manchester United confirmed a massive deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony but there is plenty more happening in the closing hours of the summer transfer window ahead of the deadline. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled but he is running out of options as his agent Jorge Mendes pushes Napoli and Sporting CP as options for the Portuguese, who wants to play in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fofana has a pop and Aubameyang has his say – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 31.FootballChelsea got their man.Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had his say.pic.twitter.com/4Gh5H5bCEe— AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) August 31, 2022England were still celebrating!Our @Lionesses won #WEURO2022 one month ago today! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hGX6FDDIy6— England (@England) August 31, 2022John Terry was disappointed at Chelsea’s defeat.I hate seeing us get beat. 😡Southampton we’re very good , but We look very unbalanced at the minute. I can’t wait for the window to close and get our settled squad, team and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton close in on Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios

Southampton are shaping up for a manic transfer deadline day with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios having medicals and a move for Cody Gakpo still up in the air, the PA news agency understands.Saints’ approach to the transfer window has been markedly different this summer under the ownership of Sport Republic, who took a controlling stake in January.Gavin Bazunu, Mateusz Lis, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Romeo Lavia, Joe Aribo and Sekou Mara have joined on permanent deals this summer and further additions are in Saints’ crosshairs ahead of Thursday’s deadline.Maitland-Niles is set to join from Arsenal on a season-long loan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Alexander Isak makes debut

Liverpool will be keen to build on their 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth when they welcome Newcastle United in the Premier League tonight. Jurgen Klopp’s men romped home against the Cherries on Saturday with Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Calvalho all on the scoresheet.The manner of Liverpool’s victory quieted some early season criticism after the Red’s drew with Fulham and Crystal Palace before losing to Manchester United. Mo Salah had an uncharacteristically mellow game, and missed a couple of good chances, so will be hungry for goals against Eddie Howe’s side this evening. Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel fined for comments about Anthony Taylor after Chelsea vs Tottenham

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been fined £20,000 after suggesting referee Anthony Taylor should not be allowed to take charge of the club’s matches in the future after a controversial derby draw with Tottenham.The 49-year-old German has also been warned about his future behaviour after admitting a Football Association charge of improper conduct brought as a result of outspoken comments made in his post-match press conference following the game at Stamford Bridge on August 14.An FA statement said: “An independent regulatory commission has ordered Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel to be fined £20,000 and warned about his future conduct for breaching...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Arsenal can extend their winning start to the Premier League season to five matches when they host Steven Gerrard’s struggling Aston Villa side at the Emirates tonight.Mikel Arteta’s side are top of the Premier League table with four wins out of four so far - but they required a late comeback to defeat newly promoted Fulham on Saturday.Gabriel Magalhaes atoned for his earlier error by scrambling the ball over the line late on, after captain Martin Odegaard had dragged Arsenal back into contention.Gerrard is in desperate need of a result as Villa look to get their season back on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is West Ham vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to build on weekend wins in a midweek London derby.Antonio Conte’s side continued an unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Harry Kane scoring twice to ensure victory despite Spurs rarely finding full fluency.The hosts, meanwhile, finally registered their first goal of the new league year, with Pablo Fornals’ deflected effort enough to secure a much-needed win against Aston Villa to ease some pressure on David Moyes.Transfer news LIVE: Latest news and rumours ahead of deadline dayThe club have already begun their Europa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

National League responds after Ryan Reynolds’ streaming criticism

The National League will submit proposals for a “fully tested” streaming platform after Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds had criticised them for not allowing clubs to show live matches.Wrexham co-owner Reynolds criticised the League on Monday for its “truly baffling” failure to consider allowing clubs to stream live matches domestically and internationally.The Deadpool actor said officials had neglected to pursue a plan to open talks with BT, who currently own the rights to the competition in the UK, about potential streaming, and won support from League sponsors Vanarama.National League statement | Streaming 👉 https://t.co/gmHAyozugI pic.twitter.com/kPHe7Y8WVb— The National League (@TheVanaramaNL) August 31,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds questions ‘truly baffling’ National League policy on streaming

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has criticised the National League for its “truly baffling” failure to consider allowing clubs to stream live matches domestically and internationally.Reynolds, the co-owner of Wrexham along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, had hoped to capitalise on the club’s current Disney+ documentary by making games available to a global audience.But according to Reynolds and Wrexham, National League officials have neglected to pursue a plan to open talks with BT, who currently own the rights to the competition in the UK, about potential streaming.Reynolds wrote to his 20 million Twitter followers: “After months of maximum effort, the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

