Three Missouri Tigers Named to Coaches’ Preseason All-SEC Teams

Mizzou’s Harrison Mevis, Javon Foster, Kris Abrams-Draine earn preseason honors.

The Southeastern Conference’s coaches voted on their selections for the preseason all-conference teams this week and three Missouri Tigers have been honored on the list. Kicker Harrison Mevis was a first team selection, while offensive tackle Javon Foster and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine were named to the second and third teams, respectively.

Mevis, who’s also been named to several preseason All-American teams, has a career accuracy rating of 88.9%, the best of any active kicker with 40-plus attempts. He’s been a Lou Groza Award finalist twice and expects a lot of himself going into his third season. Mevis says he aims to improve on his 92% hit mark from last season in 2022.

Foster is one of the top tackles in the country and has blossomed into a legitimate NFL Draft prospect. The 6-foot-5 and 320-pound Detroit native anchored the line that helped running back Tyler Badie lead the SEC in rushing. Foster was ranked the third best run blocker in the conference last year and should pose a legitimate threat to make the first team this season.

Defensive back Abrams-Draine is another Tiger that could be donning an NFL jersey in the future. The lockdown defender broke up seven passes and stole three interceptions in 2021, both team bests. He’ll be counted on to captain this Mizzou defense against a challenging SEC schedule that will see some dynamic quarterbacks like KJ Jefferson from Arkansas , which the Tigers will face on Nov. 25.

All three of these Missouri Tigers have developed into game changers over the course of their careers and are being recognized for their efforts. 2022 will be an exciting season for Mizzou, as they’ll have a bevy of talented players including new quarterback, sophomore Brady Cook .

