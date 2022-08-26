Rescuers rush to injured Arizona hiker and find another person also in need of help

Rescuers rushed to an injured hiker on an Arizona trail — and stumbled upon a second hiker in need of help.

The Phoenix Fire Department rescue teams headed up Piestewa Peak on Thursday, Aug. 25, to help a hiker. The hiker, a man in his 20s, was injured at the top of the trail.

On the way to the injured hiker, rescuers found a second hiker in distress.

The woman in her 40s was injured and also in need of help, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Rescuers helped both injured hikers off the trail. They were evaluated by officials and refused transportation to a hospital.

The fire department did not say what led to the hikers’ injuries or disclose their identities.

Piestewa Peak is a challenging 2.1-mile out-and-back trail near Phoenix, according to hiking website AllTrails. It usually takes about 2 hours to complete.

“The route starts on a short connector trail and then goes straight up to the summit,” AllTrails reported. “If you are looking for a great workout, this summit hike is the perfect trail.”

Body found in Columbia River Gorge days after woman dies in waterfall, Oregon cops say

41-year-old man found dead after being swept over waterfall in tube, Oregon cops say

23-year-old dies after flipping off cliff and landing in water head-first, WA cops say