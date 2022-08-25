Goldman Sachs’ stock (NYSE: GS) has lost roughly 9% YTD as compared to the 12% drop in the S&P500 index over the same period. Further, at its current price of $346 per share, it is trading 13% below its fair value of $399 – Trefis’ estimate for Goldman Sachs’ valuation. While the investment bank topped the consensus estimates in the second quarter, the net revenues were down 23% y-o-y to $11.86 billion. It was driven by a 79% drop in the net revenues in the asset management unit, followed by a 41% decline in the investment banking division. The asset management suffered due to net losses in equity investments and lower lending and debt investment revenues. Similarly, the investment banking segment struggled due to lower underwriting revenues driven by a significant decline in deal volumes. On the flip side, the above negative growth was somewhat offset by a 32% rise in the global markets and a 25% increase in the consumer & wealth management segments. On the expense front, the firm’s noninterest expenses as a % of revenues increased from 56% to 65% in the quarter. Further, the provisions for credit losses increased from -$92 million to $667 million. Overall, it translated into an adjusted net income of $2.8 billion – down 48% y-o-y.

