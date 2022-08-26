ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Fatally Shot Near Downtown Movie Set; Investigation Underway

By City News Service
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man was shot to death near a movie set in downtown Los Angeles and Los Angeles Police Department officers continued their investigation of the shooting Friday.

Officers responded to a 911 call at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Bay Street west of Central Avenue, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Lt. Leticia Ruiz told City News Service.

Witnesses told police a man approached the victim and shot at him multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released. No description was available of the shooter, who left in a vehicle.

Another man was shot and wounded nearby and was in the hospital, according to reports from the scene. It was unclear if the crimes were connected.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

