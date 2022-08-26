Read full article on original website
Eight Great Flint Area Locations for Fall Photos With the Family
Unfortunately, fall will officially be here before we know it. Just over three weeks from now, fall will be officially here. Pumpkin spice lovers are thrilled, but golfers and camping enthusiasts are not. Unfortunately, nothing can be done about it as time stops for no one. Even though summer coming...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison
It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze
Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
This Is What You Need To Get Married In Michigan
The summer wedding season is coming to an end. This time of year is a lot of fun for so many families as they witness their loved ones take vows for a lifelong commitment. I am ordained. I have been ordained for three years and have officiated plenty of marriages. I am grateful for the opportunity to wed two people in love, both legally within the eyes of the state, and also for Him.
Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan
This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
Tomorrow Last Day for Free COVID-19 Tests – Where to Find More
Just when we thought we might be out of the woods, COVID-19 is still ravaging mid-Michigan. I feel like I know more people with COVID right now than I did when we had to go into lockdown! If you haven't heard, tomorrow, September 1st, 2022 is the last day that the government will mail free COVID-19 tests to your residence. All homes throughout the United States are eligible for this third round of free tests from the government. All you need is a residential address.
Five vacation spots in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the VacationIdea website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great vacation spots in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
Wisconsin Hole-in-the-Wall Named One of America’s Best For BBQ
Wisconsin isn't exactly known as a hot spot for delicious barbecue but that may have to change. I saw this entry for a Wisconsin restaurant on LoveFood's list of Your State's Very Best Barbecue Restaurant Revealed shared by MSN. After taking a look at a couple of pics of the...
Dog Electrocuted After Touching Downed Power Line Ann Arbor
Michigan took a pretty good beating Monday evening after powerful storms ripped through parts of the state. Washtenaw County was one specific area that was affected by the storms. Thousands were left without power after power lines were brought down. While in a backyard, a dog in Ann Arbor was...
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
Michigan Woman Makes Pottery from Clay Found in Lake
A Michigan native who goes by the name Meg Mackenzies on TikTok has amassed nearly half a million followers on the platform thanks to a video she posted in June 2020 of herself extracting a large mass of clay from the bottom of the small Michigan lake and forging it into a piece of pottery. Her content is a typical mix of art and Michigan-related content, so this project was the perfect mix of both! Just wait 'til you see the finished products at the end!
How The International Bridge Between Detroit & Canada Is Privately Owned
Bridges are man-made structures that give the people of the world mixed feelings. Some people think that bridges are one of the coolest infrastructures known to man and make traveling across bodies of water easier, while others hold their eyes shut tight as the car travels over the bridge that's keeping them separated from the water. Although I'm not necessarily a fan of bridges, they provide immaculate views of whatever area you're in.
Michigan dog owners relieved that 'mystery canine virus' has been identified
At the end of a stressful week for dog owners, many were relieved that the mystery canine illness identified in northern Michigan was confirmed to be parvovirus, a serious illness for which there is a vaccine. Kari Beer, an emergency and critical care specialist with Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in...
Where are the mosquitoes?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
Several Titanic Survivors Are Buried In These Michigan Cemeteries
When the Titanic was introduced to the world it was described as a spectacular, top-of-the-line, and state-of-the-art cruise line ship. The Titanic was equipped with all kinds of bells, whistles, tricks, and anti-sinking technology to be thought of as unsinkable. As we all know now, that was far from the truth and the Titanic has become a legend in time after sinking in 1912.
What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin
For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
Officials Investigate Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout in Wisconsin Stream
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout in a part of the state known for great fly fishing. According to a WDNR press release, the die-off occurred on Isabelle Creek—a small tributary stream that flows through the Kinnickinnic River Region.
Mobile home park residents say they feel powerless against ‘predatory’ investor groups
That’s what residents of a mobile home park in Clarkston say about their current living situation. Megan Green and her family moved into Independence Woods in January 2010 and paid around $300 a month for a space for the mobile home they purchased. Two years later, Utah-based Kingsley Management...
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
