The New Normal: What we know about new COVID-19 variants, vaccines and boosters.
We're heading into fall, and updated COVID-19 shots will soon be available.
News 12' s Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about that timeline.
We're heading into fall, and updated COVID-19 shots will soon be available.
News 12' s Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about that timeline.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0