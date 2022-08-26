ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France

‘Life is short’: Couple quit the rat race to travel Europe in a $7,000 campervan

By Louise Lazell
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dJC8_0hWUhInr00

A young couple are ‘living the dream’ by travelling across Europe in their converted van with two dogs, after ditching the nine to five for a nomadic life of wild swimming, surfing and hiking.

Fed-up with the rat race, former IT consultant, Kieran Field, 27, and former accountant, Alice Ballard, 26, gambled everything on a £7,000 van to create their new home on wheels – complete with a double bed, compostable toilet beneath the sofa, one-square-metre kitchen and outdoor shower.

Quitting their jobs and renting out their renovated two-bed semi-detached house in Oxford to fund their new lifestyle, Kieran and Alice began their adventures in the north of France in August 2020.

In the two years since, they have covered 25,000 miles across 16 European countries.

Alice said: “Living in a van has given us the freedom to be where we want to be and do whatever we want to do.

“I am a strong believer that life is very short and you never know what is around the next corner.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0KIq_0hWUhInr00

She added: “We have never once regretted moving to a van – it was the best decision we ever made.”

After meeting aged 16, while both studying BTec music at college in their hometown of Oxford, Kieran and Alice quickly began saving for their first home together after they started working.

In 2014, they bought their two-bed house in Oxford,  and set about renovating it into what they thought would be their forever home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKKJF_0hWUhInr00

But after a few years, they were itching for something more.

Alice said: “We have always been really travel-orientated so we would try to squeeze in road trips around America in between work.

“We would go camping in Europe or take two weeks off work to visit places like Indonesia and Thailand.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iGq3L_0hWUhInr00

She added: “But it was never long enough and we would use all our savings.

“You leave school and you think, ‘Great, we have this nice house’, but there are all these monthly outgoings and no money at the end of the month.

“We were meant to be living the dream but we were just missing something.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjxXb_0hWUhInr00

Desperate to explore more of the world, the couple took a leap of faith in July 2019 and bought a three-year-old white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van for just £7,000 on eBay.

Naming it Puff the Magic Wagon, they spent nine months and £1,000 stripping, insulating, and converting their van on their weekends.

“We knew if we had the shower inside, it would take up a lot of space for something we use only once a day, so it made sense to have it outside, and we made it with a £20 garden hose,” Alice said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A43V2_0hWUhInr00

“We created the toilet using the seat with a small bin underneath, filled with sawdust mixed into compost, with a separate urine tank at the front – you literally lift off the sofa cushion and it’s there.

“We spent the first few months using cafe loos and we quickly realised we needed our own toilet so having the toilet in the van was actually really glorious.”

And they managed to squeeze in some luxuries too, thanks to solar panels on the van roof and three high-performance batteries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436YNx_0hWUhInr00

“So long as the sun was shining, our van was like a fully-functioning house.

“We had full lighting, a coffee machine, a fridge, air fryer, gas hobs and chargers for our phones and iPad as well as a surround sound stereo.”

By February 2020, they were ready to head off with their four-year-old Golden Retriever, Freddie , only to be delayed by the lockdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGibG_0hWUhInr00

“We were locked in until the summer but it gave us the perfect chance to rent out our house and then in August, we could finally go,” Alice said.

“We had put so much blood, sweat and tears into making the van with our own hands and we were so proud.

“Heading off, we felt this massive, satisfying sense of freedom.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NFx6_0hWUhInr00

Heading first to Mont Saint-Michel in France for a month, then to Picos de Europa in Spain for two months, the couple later moved on to England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, France, Spain, Andorra, Croatia, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, Germany, Belgium, Gibraltar, Bosnia and Austria.

And they quickly adapted to their new van life.

“For the first time, we had time to explore our hobbies and find out what really made us happy,” Alice said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xmQ25_0hWUhInr00

“I started running everywhere across these beautiful landscapes and Kieran learnt to surf.

“You have moments like swimming in a beautiful loch around Ireland, with no one else around you, and you just feel so lucky.

“We look around us and appreciate life every single day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a20cw_0hWUhInr00

And Freddie their dog, enjoyed it too.

She said: “Fred has always loved it and loves meeting new people and exploring new places.

“He always has his head stuck out the window of the van when we travel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P6Wj2_0hWUhInr00

In March 2022, they added a second dog to their team – rescue puppy, Sookie, an eight-month-old mongrel they found in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

“When were in Croatia, we saw a large rescue centre,” she said.

“When we visited, there were hundreds of dogs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CsPnx_0hWUhInr00

But Kieran immediately picked out Sookie to take home, she explained: “She was in such a bad way, we wanted to give her a better life.”

With an income of around £1,000 a month from renting their home in Oxford, the pair say it is more than enough to live humbly.

“We are not rich people, but it is enough,” Alice said. “We are really careful to track every penny every month and make sure we don’t overspend.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0An82y_0hWUhInr00

And documenting their travels on their YouTube channel, KeiranandAlice,  initially for their families, the pair also noticed they were building a loyal community of 11K subscribers.

“We post every Sunday now and have this really wonderful little community who follow us,” Alice said.

“It’s amazing because we can look back and relive those moments and see how much we have achieved as well as inspire others.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5qbO_0hWUhInr00

Not everything has been smooth sailing however.

“We started to realise that the weather wasn’t always nice and trying to shower in the wind and rain wasn’t ideal,” she said.

“And living with your partner in a small space was something we had to work on too and know when to drop an argument and move on with your day.”

She added: “We really learnt to communicate our issues and understand each other.”

And some health complications last year briefly halted their travels.

“Kieran started experiencing weird symptoms at the end of 2021 when we were in France, being really thirsty, losing weight and needing to urinate three times a night,” Alice said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pqfa_0hWUhInr00

“We kind of brushed it under the carpet but coming back to the UK in April this year, he ended up in A&E, where he was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

“But Kieran adapted really quickly to his new lifestyle and routine because he had so much time to deal with the treatment and he always has everything he needs.”

Less than a week after Kieran’s hospital trip, the couple embarked on creating a new van – as their first one had become a bit of a squeeze with Sookie on board too.

With no plans to ditch their van life, Alice and Kieran decided to upgrade, buying a 14-year-old Mercedes-Benz Luton van in London, and converting it in just six weeks – all for £17,000.

“We knew what we were doing the second time around, so it was much easier and the van is so much bigger,” Alice said.

“The biggest difference is the amount of floor space we have and now we have an indoor shower too, which is so good, and there’s still the loo under the sofa too.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GI7IO_0hWUhInr00

She added: “It also has more solar power and battery power which means there is more usable power.”

Travelling 25,000 miles in a van together has been great for the couple’s relationship, Alice said.

“I think there is something quite romantic about building a home with the person you love, with your bare hands.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjgZ8_0hWUhInr00

She added: “Sometimes it can be challenging living in a small space but we’ve been together so long and we both love each other and it has brought us closer together.”

Currently in County Mayo, Ireland, the pair are making future plans to head further afield – including Montenegro, Albania, Greece, Serbia and Turkey.

Kieran said: “I always knew there was a bigger world out there we had yet to discover, and now, we get to do it every day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5z3E_0hWUhInr00

He added: “It sounds a cliche, saying you find yourself doing something like this, but we have learnt so much about ourselves.

“This has completely changed our lives.

“Who knows what the future holds – but for now, we are just enjoying living in the moment and taking every day as it comes.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EasyJet rejects compensation claim from woman who was wrongly denied boarding despite having valid passport

A week after easyJet assured The Independent it would comply with European air passengers’ rights rules after wrongly turning passengers away, the airline continued to refuse compensation when it was due.Tracey Robbens from Penzance in Cornwall was booked on a flight from London Gatwick to Ljubljana in January. She and her husband Tommy were planning to spend a week exploring Slovenia.But ground staff working for easyJet turned her away, claiming her passport was not valid – even though it complied with both the post-Brexit conditions for travel to the European Union.The travel document was under 10 years old on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier

Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
ECONOMY
The Independent

European charity seeks safe port for 460 rescued migrants

The SOS Mediterranee charity is urgently seeking a port to safely unload 460 people rescued from the sea in 10 different operations last week who are now packed onto its Ocean Viking rescue ship.A nurse on board, identified only as Rebecca, said the four-person medical team is overwhelmed with serious issues, including skin infections and chronic diseases. Six people have been evacuated by the Italian Coast Guard, including two pregnant women in their ninth month along with a 3-week-old infant girl. “There is an overwhelming number of medical cases, including exhaustion, dehydration, generalized body pain, untreated infections,” the charity...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campervan#The Rat Race#Oxford#European
The Independent

Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'

The woman was crumpled on the floor of a mangled Mercedes, unconscious and struggling to breathe. The French doctor had no idea who she was, and focused on trying to save her.Twenty-five years later, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 — and the realization that he was one of the last people to see Princess Diana alive.“I realize my name will always be attached to this tragic night,” Mailliez, who was on his way home from a party when he came across the car crash, told The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Pakistan floods: Is climate change responsible?

Approximately one third of Pakistan is currently lying underwater after the South Asian country was hit by flooding the likes of which has not been seen for 30 years, according to prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.“There is an ocean of floodwater everywhere,” Mr Sharif told the AFP news agency during a visit to the devastated northern town of Charsadda. “I saw floodwater everywhere, wherever I went in recent days and even today.”Cargo planes delivering humanitarian aid from the likes of Turkey and the UAE have begun to arrive, the premier assured his citizens, with more to follow as the UN...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

BrewDog criticises ‘clueless government’ as it closes six pubs over energy bills

The boss of BrewDog has said the craft brewer will shut six of its pubs after being hammered by soaring energy costs “with no prospect of any help from a clueless government”.James Watt, founder and chief executive of the company, said it took the decision as it believed it would “be simply impossible to get these bars even close to financial viability” in the foreseeable future.BrewDog will shut the Hop and Anchor in Aberdeen, Smithfield Market Arms in London, Hop Hub in Motherwell and its BrewDog bars in Dalston, east London; Old Street, east London; and Peterhead.In a LinkedIn post,...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Cost of living: What is a warm bank and where are they opening?

In the wake of the British electricity and gas industry regulator Ofgem announcing that the energy price cap would rise by a shocking 80 per cent to £3,549 from 1 October 2022, local councils have begun planning how to use public buildings to keep people warm this winter.The hike raises the maximum amount utility companies can charge their customers from the present £1,971 and is expected to climb further in subsequent quarters as global gas prices surge, in no small part due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the consequences of which are feeding into a broader cost of living...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
NewsBreak
eBay
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
Country
Scotland
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Surfing
Country
Greece
Country
Thailand
The Independent

Jeremy Vine: BBC impartiality ruling exposes vilification of cyclists in my area

Jeremy Vine has said he is “grateful” for the BBC’s impartiality ruling against him as he feels it has exposed the “personal vilification of cyclists” in his area by a Facebook page.In a recent ruling, the broadcaster found that the Radio 2 presenter, 57, was in breach of its impartiality policy for voicing his support for low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs).Vine, an avid cyclist, has repeatedly backed the introduction of the scheme in his area of Chiswick and criticised campaign groups against it on his social media.A couple of lines about the recent BBC ruling on my impartiality and enthusiasm for...
SPORTS
The Independent

Visiting canals and rivers ‘can help boost mood’

Visiting a canal or river when you are feeling down could be just the pick up you need, a new study suggests.According to the research, the combination of blue and green space with wildlife has a greater impact on wellbeing than spending time in an environment with only green space.Researchers used the phone app Urban Mind to collect thousands of real time responses about people’s location and mental wellbeing.Canals and rivers contain not only water but also an abundance of trees and plants, which means their capacity to improve mental wellbeing is likely to be due to the multiple benefits...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Postal and telecoms workers hold strike rally in Belfast

Postal and telecoms workers have gathered in Belfast city centre to demand better pay amid the cost-of-living crisis.A crowd of hundreds congregated outside City Hall at the rally organised by the Communication Workers Union (CWU).Members of other trade unions stood in solidarity with the Royal Mail, BT and Openreach workers and their strike action over pay.Representatives from a range of trade unions addressed the crowd from a platform at the lunchtime event.Elsewhere in Belfast, staff working for the Reach media group also staged a picket amid an ongoing pay dispute.It came as Reach colleagues across the UK and Ireland walked...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Train drivers strike announced for 15 September

Rail passengers face yet more travel misery after drivers working for a dozen train operators announced another strike hours after rail workers at another union announced a walkout later in September.Members of the Aslef union will take part in industrial action on Thursday 15 September, triggering the cancellation of thousands of trains across Britain. It will involve more rail firms and drivers than the most recent strike on 13 August.Meanwhile, the white-collar TSSA union is calling for a strike of its members working for Network Rail and nine train operators on 26 and 27 September.Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

WWE Clash at the Castle: How to buy tickets for the Cardiff event

The largest UK WWE event is coming to Cardiff this autumn with professional wrestlers flocking to the Welsh capital for WWE Clash at the Castle. The event will be held at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday 3 September.The event features a collection of scripted storylines that determine the matches, featuring a collection of heroes, villains, and those that are a mixture of the two. Clash at the Castle is the largest WWE event in the UK since 1992 when SummerSlam’92 came to Wembly Stadium in London.WWE or World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is an American professional wrestling promotion founded in 1953....
WWE
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio applauds pioneering bison rewilding project in Kent

A UK project to return wild bison to the country for the first time in thousands of years has won the acclaim of actor Leonardo DiCaprio.The actor, who has backed other rewilding projects and is an outspoken critic of governments’ collective failure to address the global climate crisis, highlighted the positive impact the bison are already having on the landscape in Blean, near Canterbury in Kent.The small herd of European bison were released into the large nature reserve in the middle of July, and have already begun to make their mark on the woods, creating new paths and clearings in...
ANIMALS
The Independent

HMS Prince of Wales warship breaks down off south coast after setting out on ‘landmark mission’ to US

The HMS Prince of Wales has broken down shortly after its departure from Portsmouth in the first step of its “landmark mission” to the US.The vessel, which is the UK’s biggest warship, experienced an “emerging mechanical issue” not long after it set sail on a four-month deployment on Saturday, a spokesperson said.According to several reports, the 65,00-tonne carrier is anchored southeast of the Isle of Wight while an investigation into the problem is carried out.A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “HMS Prince of Wales remains in the South Coast Exercise Area while conducting investigations into an emerging mechanical issue.”Earlier on...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

817K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy