Lockdown lifted at Savannah school after alleged threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) says that Mercer Middle School has been placed on lockdown with heavy police presence spotted on campus.

According to school officials, campus police were working with the Savannah Police Department in order to conduct a safety search due to an alleged threat of a weapon on campus.

The administration placed the school on lockdown in response to the potential threat. Police thoroughly searched the building and grounds as a precaution.

Around 1:00 p.m. officials said that nothing was found and there was no threat to the school. The lockdown has been lifted and the school continues to operate on a normal schedule.

Officials emphasized that all students and staff were safe and accounted for.