ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Lockdown lifted at Savannah school after alleged threat

By Emily Dietrich
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUtYI_0hWUgfRb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VZPdA_0hWUgfRb00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) says that Mercer Middle School has been placed on lockdown with heavy police presence spotted on campus.

According to school officials, campus police were working with the Savannah Police Department in order to conduct a safety search due to an alleged threat of a weapon on campus.

The administration placed the school on lockdown in response to the potential threat. Police thoroughly searched the building and grounds as a precaution.

Around 1:00 p.m. officials said that nothing was found and there was no threat to the school. The lockdown has been lifted and the school continues to operate on a normal schedule.

Officials emphasized that all students and staff were safe and accounted for.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

SCCPSS addresses ongoing transportation problems

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been one month since students in Savannah-Chatham returned to school and for some parents whose children ride the bus, their frustrations continue. Students as young as kindergarten have been dropped off at the wrong stop. “With any school opening, there are a few hiccups...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County deputy passes away over weekend

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is mourning the loss of a deputy Tuesday. WSAV was told Cpl. Ava Lucas passed away on Sunday. She had been with the CCSO since 2007. Sheriff John Wilcher said Lucas was always asking for things for others and never herself. He said she […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS leaders gives update on plans for the rest of the school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham’s school superintendent gave an update to the local NAACP chapter Sunday. She says the school system is on the rebound from COVID disruptions but also adds more work needs to be to address school safety bus driver shortages and mental health. Savannah-Chatham public school...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
Chatham County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Education
County
Chatham County, GA
Chatham County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
WJCL

Savannah Police: Child seriously hurt in Alaska Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that officers say left a child seriously hurt. It happened inside a home on Alaska Street Monday evening. Police say detectives have located and are interviewing several people who were in the home at the time of the shooting. WJCL...
SAVANNAH, GA
msn.com

SCCPSS officials share 2022-23 update at Savannah NAACP meeting

The Savannah branch of the NAACP held its monthly meeting Sunday, where the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent presented the 2022-2023 school year update. Other school officials were in attendance as well. They shared their visions for the upcoming school year. “Tonight was all about community outreach. Through the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Woman sought in downtown Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are searching for a woman in connection with a shooting last week. Police are looking for Ashlee S. Scott, 26, who allegedly shot a woman during a confrontation on August 20 near Broughton and Whitaker streets. The 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police searching for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teenager today who was last seen on Pennsylvania Ave. According to police, Alyssa Milton, 16 was last spotted leaving from the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave just a few days ago. Police say that she was wearing a gray tank top, black leggings and blue […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campus Police#K12#Mercer Middle School
wtoc.com

Rental assistance options for Chatham Co. community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County has received nearly $21 million in federal funding to help residents with rental assistance. But only about $9 million have been used so far. More than 2,000 families have already cashed in on this help, but if you are behind on rent payments due...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah police search for shooting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect from an Aug. 20 shooting that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a female. Ashlee S. Scott, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Police say...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WSAV News 3

Savannah police officer killed in traffic collision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced in a tweet that Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, died in a traffic collision on the way home from work. According to a news release from SPD, Brannan was traveling home from work at around midnight when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer. This […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Teen arrested in Midtown shooting death of toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has arrested a teen in connection to a shooting that left a 2-year-old girl dead. Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton, 2, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing elderly woman with dementia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing elderly woman that suffers from dementia. Beverly Tillman, 79, was last seen in the 1800 block of Fitzgerald Street in the early morning hours on Aug. 30. Tillman is 5’4”, weighs 110 pounds and has short, curly hair. She was wearing […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police arrest teenager in connection to shooting death of 2-year-old girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police detectives have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Aug. 29 shooting death of a 2-year-old girl at a home on Alaska Street. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD officer killed in traffic collision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced in a tweet that Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, died in a traffic collision on the way home from work. According to a news release from SPD, Brannan was traveling home from work at around midnight when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer. This […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy