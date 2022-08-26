ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

q13fox.com

$7M project to repair Western Washington's battered highways now underway

SEATTLE - A sprawling project to repair Western Washington’s battered highways is now underway. Starting this week, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project will begin across King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The aim is to repair roughly 20 miles of highways damaged by cold weather and heavy snow last winter.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
msn.com

Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says

An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Firefighter hurt in Puyallup house fire

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A firefighter was hurt and two houses were damaged after a fire Wednesday morning in Puyallup. Just after 4 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire in the area of 109th Avenue Court East and 53rd Court East. Two houses were damaged and a garage...
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Troopers looking for missing Indigenous woman last seen in Skyway

SKYWAY, Wash. - A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a 25-year-old last seen in Skyway in King County. According to Washington State Patrol, Monica Jackson was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26 around Skyway. She was experiencing a mental health crisis and she is considered "at risk," troopers said.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Kirkland man reported missing found dead

KIRKLAND, Wash. - A 63-year-old Kirkland man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead. Kirkland police have been searching Michael Warga, who was last seen Saturday morning near the area west of Market/Kiwanis Park. Police said Warga was found Tuesday morning. "Thank you to our community, King...
KIRKLAND, WA
Chronicle

Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash

Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Man dead, another injured in North Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are investigating a homicide after a shooting left a man dead and another injured overnight in North Seattle. At about 12:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 14300 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found a 44-year-old...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Heat Advisory goes into effect this week

SEATTLE - Talk about a toasty day! Sea-Tac reached a high of 85 degrees this afternoon with Hoquiam (84F) tying their record high. It even looks like we'll tie some records tomorrow. Here is a look at the forecast:. A *Heat Advisory* will go into effect tomorrow as the heat...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Search underway for suspects who robbed White Center cannabis shop

WHITE CENTER, Wash. - King County deputies are searching for two suspects after a robbery at a White Center cannabis shop Tuesday night. Deputies responded after someone called 911 about the robbery at a store at 9823 15th Avenue Southwest. According to investigators, the suspects allegedly robbed the store at...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Police search for driver in fatal Everett hit-and-run

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian who was hit by a car died last week. Investigators said on Aug. 15 a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway. The pedestrian died about a week later. Police said...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police investigating 2 separate attempted kidnappings of young children

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating two apparently separate incidents of attempted kidnappings of children under the age of 10. The first incident occurred in the View Ridge neighborhood, around 11:14 a.m., according to police. Police received a report that a man had tried to force a 10-year-old girl into a vehicle on 45th Ave. NE. The man did not know the child, police said.
SEATTLE, WA

