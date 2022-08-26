Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
$7M project to repair Western Washington's battered highways now underway
SEATTLE - A sprawling project to repair Western Washington’s battered highways is now underway. Starting this week, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project will begin across King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The aim is to repair roughly 20 miles of highways damaged by cold weather and heavy snow last winter.
q13fox.com
Labor Day weekend traffic: WSDOT releases the best and worst times to hit the roads
For those planning to hit the roads this holiday weekend should expect some state highways to be congested. The Washington State Department of Transportation released its traffic forecast charts for traveling during Labor Day weekend. Traffic analysts looked at how many cars were on the road past Labor Day weekends....
msn.com
Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says
An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
q13fox.com
Teachers in multiple school districts around the Puget Sound on strike
Seattle Public School teachers to vote on a strike on Wednesday. Port Angeles teacher to strike if new deal is not reached. North Thurston teacher to vote on new contract. Kent teachers remain on strike, no school today.
q13fox.com
Firefighter hurt in Puyallup house fire
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A firefighter was hurt and two houses were damaged after a fire Wednesday morning in Puyallup. Just after 4 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire in the area of 109th Avenue Court East and 53rd Court East. Two houses were damaged and a garage...
q13fox.com
Troopers looking for missing Indigenous woman last seen in Skyway
SKYWAY, Wash. - A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a 25-year-old last seen in Skyway in King County. According to Washington State Patrol, Monica Jackson was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26 around Skyway. She was experiencing a mental health crisis and she is considered "at risk," troopers said.
q13fox.com
Kirkland man reported missing found dead
KIRKLAND, Wash. - A 63-year-old Kirkland man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead. Kirkland police have been searching Michael Warga, who was last seen Saturday morning near the area west of Market/Kiwanis Park. Police said Warga was found Tuesday morning. "Thank you to our community, King...
Chronicle
Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash
Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
Everett homeowner pleads with city to stop noisy, speeding drivers
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett homeowner says noisy cars speeding through his neighborhood is ruining the quality of life for himself and his neighbors. Now, he's calling on the city to do something about it. Luis Burbano is building a food forest in his backyard to feed his family.
q13fox.com
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
q13fox.com
Police warn parents of 'Rainbow Fentanyl' making its way to the Pacific Northwest
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Police are warning parents about a new rainbow-colored form of fentanyl that has made its way to the Pacific Northwest, and can easily be mistaken for candy. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD), ‘rainbow fentanyl’ has been seized at both the U.S. southern border...
q13fox.com
Man dead, another injured in North Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are investigating a homicide after a shooting left a man dead and another injured overnight in North Seattle. At about 12:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 14300 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found a 44-year-old...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Heat Advisory goes into effect this week
SEATTLE - Talk about a toasty day! Sea-Tac reached a high of 85 degrees this afternoon with Hoquiam (84F) tying their record high. It even looks like we'll tie some records tomorrow. Here is a look at the forecast:. A *Heat Advisory* will go into effect tomorrow as the heat...
q13fox.com
Search underway for suspects who robbed White Center cannabis shop
WHITE CENTER, Wash. - King County deputies are searching for two suspects after a robbery at a White Center cannabis shop Tuesday night. Deputies responded after someone called 911 about the robbery at a store at 9823 15th Avenue Southwest. According to investigators, the suspects allegedly robbed the store at...
q13fox.com
Missing Indigenous woman last seen barefoot, crying for help on SR 305
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has been found safe over a day after a Missing Indigenous Person Alert went out for her. Washington State Patrol said a 39-year-old was last seen barefoot, crying loudly for help on SR 305, near Port Madison Indian Reservation - Suquamish. Troopers say she...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County executive proposes purchase of 340 body cams for deputies, detectives
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers is proposing the purchase of 340 body cameras for deputies and detectives in the county’s sheriff’s office. Somers said the cameras are intended to improve the transparency of interactions between law enforcement and the public. "We are following through...
q13fox.com
Police search for driver in fatal Everett hit-and-run
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian who was hit by a car died last week. Investigators said on Aug. 15 a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway. The pedestrian died about a week later. Police said...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police investigating 2 separate attempted kidnappings of young children
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating two apparently separate incidents of attempted kidnappings of children under the age of 10. The first incident occurred in the View Ridge neighborhood, around 11:14 a.m., according to police. Police received a report that a man had tried to force a 10-year-old girl into a vehicle on 45th Ave. NE. The man did not know the child, police said.
Brush fire shuts down I-5 near SR-12 in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of Interstate 5 near state Route 12 in Thurston County were shut down due to a brush fire, according to the Washington State Patrol. However, since WSP’s first tweet at 7 p.m., the northbound lanes were reopened at around 7:30 p.m. The...
