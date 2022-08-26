ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Ridgefield, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Ridgefield, CT
Government
Hartford, CT
Government
Hartford, CT
Elections
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Ridgefield, CT
Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Berger#Ct
NewsTimes

9 things to know about CT state troopers' fake ticket scheme

Four Connecticut State Police troopers, all from the same unit, collectively created 636 fake traffic tickets during a nine-month span in 2018 to make it appear they were more productive than they actually were, according to reports by internal affairs investigators. That figure doesn’t include an untold number of additional...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Tennessee gov: Efforts underway through school safety order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday that an executive order on school safety from June has so far produced a new mobile app, school behavioral health professionals in each county and updated law enforcement training and security assessments. Lee says more than 10,000 Tennesseans are...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsTimes

Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization

STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

CT's North Haven Fair is coming in September: Here's what you need to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Rides, games and plenty of fair food is coming to North Haven. The North Haven Fair is set to be September 8-11 with a variety of entertainment, food and exhibitions. The fair, which started in 1984, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year and has put together a four-day lineup of live music, exhibits, truck and tractor pulls and more to celebrate. Read more on what you need to know ahead of the North Haven Fair.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Guy Fieri's new show features Connecticut musician in house band

Known for his Emmy Award-nominated shows and numerous casual restaurants, Guy Fieri has become a restaurateur synonymous with the Food Network. This Wednesday, Fieri will once again unleash a new program onto the Food Network to join his pantheon shows such as “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Stamford’s Westhill High School closed due to water main break

STAMFORD — Westhill High School is closed Wednesday, Aug. 31, due to a water main break, district officials announced. The announcement was made on the school’s website at about 7:25 a.m. District officials did not provide any other details on the location of the break or how it...
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury firefighters put out two-alarm blaze in commercial space

DANBURY — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in a commercial structure early Sunday, according to the department. Crews responded to a fire in a commercial structure on Augusta Drive, in the corporate park section of the city, around 1 a.m., officials said on Facebook. The fire quickly “escalated to...
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Bethel High School 2022 football preview: Experience on defense

COACH — JASON GILL (13th season, 52-74) HOME — Ralph DeSantis Field, Bethel HS. LINCOLN ACKERMAN, Jr. OL/DL (6-1 265) JOSEPH TROETTI, Sr. OL/DL (5-10, 170) NICO ANDERSON, Sr. OL/DL (6-0, 255) JIMMY MUTHERSBAUGH, Sr. QB/LB (6-2, 185) GREYSON GOLDA, Jr. RB/LB (6-0, 210) [REASON TO CHEER]. A...
BETHEL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy