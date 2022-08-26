Read full article on original website
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Newtown reluctantly allows a state historic district at Fairfield Hills to spur economic development
NEWTOWN — Leaders for months bemoaned the undesirability of allowing Connecticut to draw the boundaries of a historic district around the hulking remnants of the former state psychiatric hospital Fairfield Hills that animate Newtown’s 185-acre municipal campus. Would Newtown’s hands be tied should one of the buildings crumble?...
Trial of Ridgefield man charged in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol moves into its third day
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The bench trial of a Ridgefield man accused of crushing a police officer with a riot shield at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will continue into a third day on Wednesday. Patrick McCaughey III is facing charges in U.S. District Court for the District...
Greenwich Public Schools hires special education program coordinator from Trumbull day program
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Public Schools added to its multitude of hiring announcements Monday with news that Daniel Katz will become the special education program coordinator in September. Katz currently serves as the program administrator at Cooperative Educational Services’ Therapeutic Day Program in Trumbull. In his new role,...
Danbury’s finance director is on paid leave with separation talks underway. Here’s what we know.
DANBURY — The city’s finance director who oversees hundreds of millions of dollars in operating money, capital borrowing, pension plans and utility funds is on paid leave as talks progress toward a separation agreement. News that David St. Hilaire is no longer working as the city’s chief financial...
Miniature horse in North Haven who recently got a wheelchair dies, sanctuary announces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Turbo, a baby miniature horse that was born with little use of his hind legs and recently gained some mobility from a wheelchair, died on Monday, the Road To Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven announced on Instagram. Road...
Greenwich school board seeks $1.4 million for security cameras, campus monitors, police patrols
GREENWICH — To make an investment in security in the upcoming year, the Greenwich Public Schools plans to request over $1.4 million from the Board of Estimate and Taxation. The Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday that was dedicated to security. It has held numerous executive sessions, or meetings away from the public, before this meeting.
Some Stamford teachers complain hot classrooms are ‘roasting;’ officials say AC will be standard in new schools
STAMFORD — In some teacher classrooms in Stamford during the first week of school, the thermostat reads close to 90 degrees during the day. That’s the reason some are calling for the district to move to early dismissal for the rest of the week, as Bridgeport Public Schools did this week.
In Photos: Stamford students head back to school
STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
Trial of Patrick McCaughey, CT man accused of pinning cop during Capitol riot, to begin Monday
Patrick McCaughey III, a Ridgefield man accused of crushing a police officer in a doorway during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building, has waived his right to a jury trial and will instead have his case heard before a federal judge starting Monday in Washington D.C., his lawyer said.
9 things to know about CT state troopers' fake ticket scheme
Four Connecticut State Police troopers, all from the same unit, collectively created 636 fake traffic tickets during a nine-month span in 2018 to make it appear they were more productive than they actually were, according to reports by internal affairs investigators. That figure doesn’t include an untold number of additional...
Tennessee gov: Efforts underway through school safety order
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday that an executive order on school safety from June has so far produced a new mobile app, school behavioral health professionals in each county and updated law enforcement training and security assessments. Lee says more than 10,000 Tennesseans are...
Dentist was ‘lying in wait’ for woman before murder-suicide, Wethersfield chief says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A dentist from Branford who police say fatally shot a 21-year-old with whom he had a relationship was lying in wait for her, a police official said Tuesday. Dr. Michael Mollow, 59, shot Caroline Anne Ashworth multiple times about...
Ridgefield restaurant has CT's best barbecue, according to Food & Wine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Ridgefield barbecue restaurant is Connecticut's best, according to Food & Wine. Hoodoo Brown BBQ, a staple in northern Fairfield County since it opened in 2015, is tops in the Nutmeg State for smoked meats, Food & Wine's David Landsel wrote.
Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization
STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
CT's North Haven Fair is coming in September: Here's what you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Rides, games and plenty of fair food is coming to North Haven. The North Haven Fair is set to be September 8-11 with a variety of entertainment, food and exhibitions. The fair, which started in 1984, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year and has put together a four-day lineup of live music, exhibits, truck and tractor pulls and more to celebrate. Read more on what you need to know ahead of the North Haven Fair.
Guy Fieri's new show features Connecticut musician in house band
Known for his Emmy Award-nominated shows and numerous casual restaurants, Guy Fieri has become a restaurateur synonymous with the Food Network. This Wednesday, Fieri will once again unleash a new program onto the Food Network to join his pantheon shows such as “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.”
Stamford’s Westhill High School closed due to water main break
STAMFORD — Westhill High School is closed Wednesday, Aug. 31, due to a water main break, district officials announced. The announcement was made on the school’s website at about 7:25 a.m. District officials did not provide any other details on the location of the break or how it...
Florence Griswold Museum’s ‘faerie village’ in CT to feature 27 mini art installations
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Throughout the month of October, the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme will display 27 miniature, or “faerie-sized,” art installations across its 12-acre campus. “Twinkle Point: An Amusement Park for the Wee Faerie Folk” is the museum’s...
Danbury firefighters put out two-alarm blaze in commercial space
DANBURY — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in a commercial structure early Sunday, according to the department. Crews responded to a fire in a commercial structure on Augusta Drive, in the corporate park section of the city, around 1 a.m., officials said on Facebook. The fire quickly “escalated to...
Bethel High School 2022 football preview: Experience on defense
COACH — JASON GILL (13th season, 52-74) HOME — Ralph DeSantis Field, Bethel HS. LINCOLN ACKERMAN, Jr. OL/DL (6-1 265) JOSEPH TROETTI, Sr. OL/DL (5-10, 170) NICO ANDERSON, Sr. OL/DL (6-0, 255) JIMMY MUTHERSBAUGH, Sr. QB/LB (6-2, 185) GREYSON GOLDA, Jr. RB/LB (6-0, 210) [REASON TO CHEER]. A...
