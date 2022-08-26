Update: Electrical Fire at Apartment Complex Causes $800,000 in Damages and Leaves Dozens of Residents Displaced

Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Update on Two Water Main Breaks on Clopper Rd That Have Caused Parts of Gaithersburg and Germantown to Be Without Water
Latest update from WSSC: “Additional sections of pipe needing replacement. This is something we don’t know until we get into repairs. Water is estimated to be restored this evening. We know this is frustrating. We are working as quickly as possible 2 repair 2 large water main breaks.”
Person Suffers Major Trauma At Baltimore Fire Rescue Academy (DEVELOPING)
A woman is reportedly injured after falling 20 feet at the Baltimore County Fire Rescue Academy, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim allegedly has an "obvious deformity" to their left arm after the fall that occurred around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the academy located at 1545 Sparrows Point Boulevard, according to a Baltimore Metro News spokesperson.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to House Fire in Wheaton
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a house fire on Easecrest Dr (off University Blvd) in Wheaton around 7am on Monday morning. The fire was located in the sun room of the single-family house and has been extinguished. The single occupant of the home got out and there were no injuries reported, according to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer.
ffxnow.com
Trash troubles persist in Fairfax County, with residents reporting missed pick-ups
Fairfax County is still having trash troubles. Earlier this month in his weekly newsletter, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay wrote that he was “aware of multiple complaints” about the performance of some contracted trash collectors in the county. While neighboring localities faced similar challenges earlier this summer,...
One Contractor Missing Following Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg Building Collapse
A contract worker is unaccounted for following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, according to the New Franklin volunteer fire department. The collapse happened at a construction project on the company's campus at 1000 Garber Road in Guilford Township on Tuesday, August 30,...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Collision Involving Ride On Bus Wednesday Morning in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving a Ride On Bus on North Frederick Ave (355) and Maryland Ave in Gaithersburg that occurred Wednesday morning, August 31 around 9am. Some lanes on northbound 355 are blocked and drivers should expect residual delays. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, there were no life-threatening injuries sustained. Per @mcfrsPIO on twitter: “N Fred Ave & Maryland Ave, Gaithersburg, collision, involving Ride On Bus. @MCFRS_EMIHS NLT injuries, some lanes NB Rt355 blocked. @mcfrs M708, A708B, T734, RS703, PE708 @MCFRSNews @mcfrsPIO19″
wfmd.com
Frederick Fire Officials Release Report On Fire That Killed Battalion Chief Joshua Laird
He died while fighting a fire on August 11, 2021. Frederick, Md. (DG) – On Friday, Frederick County’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services released an after-action report on the death of Battalion Chief Joshua Laird last year. On August 11, 2021, Laird was battling a two-alarm house...
WJLA
SEE IT: Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs...
mocoshow.com
Notice of Street Construction – Watkins Mill Road in Gaithersburg
Per the City of Gaithersburg. The safety work on Watkins Mill Rd between Travis Ave & Whetstone Run Bridge will start Aug. 29. The Department of Public Works will conduct street striping & signage improvements on Watkins Mill Road between Travis Avenue & Whetstone Run Bridge. The safety work will consist of paint marking & signage improvements to the existing pavement. The work is anticipated to begin August 29, 2022, and continue for approximately three days, weather permitting.
mocoshow.com
Press Release: Detectives Investigate Vehicle Crash into Gaithersburg Townhomes; Victim’s Identity Released
Update: The driver of the BMW, 62-year-old Victor Cascella of Gaithersburg, was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday evening. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on the afternoon of Monday, August 29, 2022, in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Dr. in Gaithersburg.
mocoshow.com
Three Injured in Collision on Briggs Chaney Road
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to the scene of a collision on Briggs Chaney Rd. and Great Oak Ln. in Cloverly around 6:30am on Monday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, three patients were transported to the hospital, one adult with Priority 1 trauma (life-threatening) and two with Priority 3 trauma. One patient was extricated after being trapped inside of their vehicle.
mocoshow.com
Update: Driver of Vehicle That Crashed Into Gaithersburg Townhomes Has Died
Victor Cascella, 62, of Gaithersburg has died from injuries sustained after crashing his car into two Gaithersburg townhomes on August 29. According to Montgomery County Police, “the investigation by detectives has revealed that the driver of a 2016 white BMW was traveling southbound on Orchard Ridge Dr. when, for reasons unknown at this time, crossed over the center median, left the roadway and crashed into the townhome residences of 432 and 434 Orchard Ridge Dr. The BMW and building engulfed in flames damaging both residences as well as 430 and 428 Orchard Ridge Dr.” Investigators believe the man was suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the crash.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Ride On Bus Schedule to Have Changes on 24 Routes Beginning Sunday, Sept. 11
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will adjust 24 Ride On bus route schedules starting Sunday, Sept. 11, to improve efficiency. Although service levels are staying relatively the same, the changes reflect a shift in resources to allow for more reliable service. The new schedules will be available at rideonbus.com and in print.
NBC Washington
Up to 1,000 People Evacuated From Bethesda Apartment Building After Fire, Power Outage
As many as 1,000 people were evacuated from a 20-story apartment building in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday afternoon after a fire in an electrical closet, fire officials said. The fire apparently sparked on the ninth floor of the Grosvenor House Apartments at 10101 Grosvenor Lane in Bethesda, officials said. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the upper floors and lobby of the of the high-rise building.
msn.com
3 injured, taken to hospital after Silver Spring crash
Three people were injured after a Monday morning crash in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. One person had to be cut from the vehicle, Piringer said. The collision happened on Briggs Chaney and Great Oak Lane shortly after 6:30 a.m. Three people...
mocoshow.com
Suspect Sought in Shooting Death of 21-Year-Old Montgomery County Man
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. At approximately 8:16 pm, members of the First District responded...
DC Detective Sergeant ID'd As Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
A Washington DC Detective Sergeant ejected from his motorcycle in a violent crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend has died, authorities say. Lance Carney Andriani, 53, was thrown from his motorcycle after striking a 2019 Honda Accord that pulled out in front of him on Route 4 near Talbot Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Person shot multiple times, killed in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Fairfax County Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
WUSA
I-270 crash in Hyattstown causes major traffic backup
HYATTSTOWN, Md. — A crash on southbound Interstate 270 caused major delays for drivers in Hyattstown, Maryland, Tuesday morning. Maryland State Police troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the area of Route 109 near Old Hundred Road around 5:40 a.m. Lanes were blocked for the crash investigation, at one point reduced to just one lane.
mocoshow.com
Traffic: Planned Major Lane Closures in Montgomery County Per MDOT
Southbound I-270 between MD 121 (Clarksburg Road) and MD 109 (Old Hundred Road) - I-270 acceleration lane expansion project – Single and multiple off-peak lane closures, weekdays 9:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. through late summer. MD 97 (Georgia Avenue) from...
