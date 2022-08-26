ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Update: Electrical Fire at Apartment Complex Causes $800,000 in Damages and Leaves Dozens of Residents Displaced

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to House Fire in Wheaton

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a house fire on Easecrest Dr (off University Blvd) in Wheaton around 7am on Monday morning. The fire was located in the sun room of the single-family house and has been extinguished. The single occupant of the home got out and there were no injuries reported, according to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Accidents
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Collision Involving Ride On Bus Wednesday Morning in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving a Ride On Bus on North Frederick Ave (355) and Maryland Ave in Gaithersburg that occurred Wednesday morning, August 31 around 9am. Some lanes on northbound 355 are blocked and drivers should expect residual delays. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, there were no life-threatening injuries sustained. Per @mcfrsPIO on twitter: “N Fred Ave & Maryland Ave, Gaithersburg, collision, involving Ride On Bus. @MCFRS_EMIHS NLT injuries, some lanes NB Rt355 blocked. @mcfrs M708, A708B, T734, RS703, PE708 @MCFRSNews @mcfrsPIO19″
GAITHERSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Mcfrs#Floors 8 9 10
mocoshow.com

Notice of Street Construction – Watkins Mill Road in Gaithersburg

Per the City of Gaithersburg. The safety work on Watkins Mill Rd between Travis Ave & Whetstone Run Bridge will start Aug. 29. The Department of Public Works will conduct street striping & signage improvements on Watkins Mill Road between Travis Avenue & Whetstone Run Bridge. The safety work will consist of paint marking & signage improvements to the existing pavement. The work is anticipated to begin August 29, 2022, and continue for approximately three days, weather permitting.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Press Release: Detectives Investigate Vehicle Crash into Gaithersburg Townhomes; Victim’s Identity Released

Update: The driver of the BMW, 62-year-old Victor Cascella of Gaithersburg, was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday evening. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on the afternoon of Monday, August 29, 2022, in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Dr. in Gaithersburg.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Three Injured in Collision on Briggs Chaney Road

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to the scene of a collision on Briggs Chaney Rd. and Great Oak Ln. in Cloverly around 6:30am on Monday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, three patients were transported to the hospital, one adult with Priority 1 trauma (life-threatening) and two with Priority 3 trauma. One patient was extricated after being trapped inside of their vehicle.
CLOVERLY, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: Driver of Vehicle That Crashed Into Gaithersburg Townhomes Has Died

Victor Cascella, 62, of Gaithersburg has died from injuries sustained after crashing his car into two Gaithersburg townhomes on August 29. According to Montgomery County Police, “the investigation by detectives has revealed that the driver of a 2016 white BMW was traveling southbound on Orchard Ridge Dr. when, for reasons unknown at this time, crossed over the center median, left the roadway and crashed into the townhome residences of 432 and 434 Orchard Ridge Dr. The BMW and building engulfed in flames damaging both residences as well as 430 and 428 Orchard Ridge Dr.” Investigators believe the man was suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the crash.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Ride On Bus Schedule to Have Changes on 24 Routes Beginning Sunday, Sept. 11

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will adjust 24 Ride On bus route schedules starting Sunday, Sept. 11, to improve efficiency. Although service levels are staying relatively the same, the changes reflect a shift in resources to allow for more reliable service. The new schedules will be available at rideonbus.com and in print.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Up to 1,000 People Evacuated From Bethesda Apartment Building After Fire, Power Outage

As many as 1,000 people were evacuated from a 20-story apartment building in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday afternoon after a fire in an electrical closet, fire officials said. The fire apparently sparked on the ninth floor of the Grosvenor House Apartments at 10101 Grosvenor Lane in Bethesda, officials said. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the upper floors and lobby of the of the high-rise building.
BETHESDA, MD
msn.com

3 injured, taken to hospital after Silver Spring crash

Three people were injured after a Monday morning crash in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. One person had to be cut from the vehicle, Piringer said. The collision happened on Briggs Chaney and Great Oak Lane shortly after 6:30 a.m. Three people...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Suspect Sought in Shooting Death of 21-Year-Old Montgomery County Man

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. At approximately 8:16 pm, members of the First District responded...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

DC Detective Sergeant ID'd As Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A Washington DC Detective Sergeant ejected from his motorcycle in a violent crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend has died, authorities say. Lance Carney Andriani, 53, was thrown from his motorcycle after striking a 2019 Honda Accord that pulled out in front of him on Route 4 near Talbot Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Person shot multiple times, killed in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Fairfax County Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA

I-270 crash in Hyattstown causes major traffic backup

HYATTSTOWN, Md. — A crash on southbound Interstate 270 caused major delays for drivers in Hyattstown, Maryland, Tuesday morning. Maryland State Police troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the area of Route 109 near Old Hundred Road around 5:40 a.m. Lanes were blocked for the crash investigation, at one point reduced to just one lane.
HYATTSTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Traffic: Planned Major Lane Closures in Montgomery County Per MDOT

Southbound I-270 between MD 121 (Clarksburg Road) and MD 109 (Old Hundred Road) - I-270 acceleration lane expansion project – Single and multiple off-peak lane closures, weekdays 9:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. through late summer. MD 97 (Georgia Avenue) from...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy