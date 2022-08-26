Texas real estate agents call it serving the customer. Their primary trade association says it makes them “dirty players.”. That’s the standoff that has yet to be sorted out in the wake of the National Association of Realtors campaign to ban members of its local chapters from marketing homes not entered into their MLS. Prohibition on such deals — known as “pocket listings” — flies in the face of longstanding business practices in Texas, where the under-the-radar deals are often preferred as a way to avoid reassessments that hike property tax bills.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO