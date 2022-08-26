Read full article on original website
Developer Jackie Soffer on SoLé Mia, Miami’s boom & more
Developer Jackie Soffer is working on some of South Florida’s largest projects, but that doesn’t stop her from noticing the smallest of details — like the placement of power outlets. “Outlets are a big issue for me,” she said. “Plugging in your phones and your computers is...
NAR’s ban on marketing ‘pocket listings’ messes with Texas
Texas real estate agents call it serving the customer. Their primary trade association says it makes them “dirty players.”. That’s the standoff that has yet to be sorted out in the wake of the National Association of Realtors campaign to ban members of its local chapters from marketing homes not entered into their MLS. Prohibition on such deals — known as “pocket listings” — flies in the face of longstanding business practices in Texas, where the under-the-radar deals are often preferred as a way to avoid reassessments that hike property tax bills.
JPI looks to build 3,300 multifamily units in Texas
Irving-based apartment builder JPI has big plans for the Lone Star State. The developer formed a $1 billion partnership with two multifamily investors — Lubbock-based Madera Residential and Dallas’ Waymaker Capital Partners. JPI plans to leverage this partnership to build 3,300 apartments, according to the Dallas Morning News....
Project Homekey to pump $452M into LA market
The state of California has awarded $452 million to the city and county of Los Angeles that with matching funds will create 1,470 homes for homeless residents as part of its Project Homekey. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the Homekey grants for dozens of projects to convert hotels and apartments from...
Brokerages cough up $115k to settle Newsday discrimination claims
Nearly three years after a Newsday investigation pulled back the curtain on racial discrimination by Long Island residential brokers, three agencies named in the probe will fork over $115,000 as part of a settlement with New York State. The penalties, paid by two Keller Williams franchises — Keller Williams Greater...
New York state scrutinizing $20K broker fee for rent-stabilized unit
A broker fee that far outstripped the norm has caught the eye of New York’s Department of State. The agency, responsible for licensing real estate agents, is looking into the nearly $20,000 fee City Wide Apartments broker Ari Wilford collected in the Upper West Side on a one-bedroom apartment, the New York Post reported. There’s no limit on fees, but it’s against protocol for agents to charge “exorbitant commissions that have no reasonable relationship to the work involved.”
Pay up or lawyer up: What does a holdout cost a developer?
New development activity is back in New York, and the roar of construction has awakened a dreaded industry bogeyman: the holdout. From the Diamond District to Billionaires’ Row, neighbors and tenants have dug in their heels and hobbled major projects. Perhaps the starkest example is playing out at Miki Naftali’s Upper West Side condominium conversion at 215 West 84th Street.
