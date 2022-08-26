Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Junior Livestock Auction Breaks Record
The Obion County Fair has ended following a big week of activities and events at the fairgrounds. Included in the success of this years fair, was the record breaking Junior Livestock Show and Auction. Obion County Extention and 4-H agent Garrett McDaniel told Thunderbolt News about the 70th annual event.(AUDIO)
wpsdlocal6.com
Contractor chosen for demolition of courthouse, jail and American Legion building in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield landscape is going to look a bit different soon. The contractor for the demolition of the courthouse, jail and American Legion building has been chosen. What's left of those buildings will be demolished after they were destroyed by an EF4 tornado in December. The...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Becomes First City in Tennessee for Fast Charging Electric System
The City of Martin has become the first in Tennessee to have a fast charger location to accommodate electric vehicles. As part of “Fast Charge TN”, the Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced the installation of a fast charge location at 109 University Street in Martin. “Fast Charge...
WBBJ
Crockett County jail inmates transferred due to ‘unsafe conditions,’ low staff
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Conditions at a local jail have led to inmates being removed from the facility. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, inmates at the Crockett County jail have been transferred to the jail in Gibson County. Sheriff Klyce says this is due to “unsafe conditions”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Calloway County chase ends with overturned truck, damage to deputy’s car
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An attempt to stop a vehicle on Highway 641 ended with that truck overturning. After identifying a vehicle wanted in Trigg County for questioning, a Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop that vehicle. The driver did not comply and led the deputy on...
thunderboltradio.com
Active Shooter Training Held at Obion County Schools
Recent active shooter training in Obion County has been deemed successful by law enforcement officials. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates recently informed City Council members, of their work with other adjoining officers.(AUDIO) Chief Yates said school personnel were thankful for the on-site training.(AUDIO) To make the Union City Police...
WBBJ
Crockett, Gibson Co. Sheriffs discuss transfer of inmates, staff shortage
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local law enforcement agency is leaning on a neighboring agency for help. The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has taken Crockett County inmates due to staff shortages, according to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce. “It just got to a point where it was just...
radionwtn.com
Parham Family Named Farm Family Of Year
Dresden, Tenn.–Congratulations to the Parham Family in Weakley County for being named the TN Poultry Association‘s Farm Family of the Year. The Parham family raise pullets for the Tyson Obion County Complex. David and his wife, Melanie, have been married for 28 years and raise their children Joshua and Emma in Dresden.
IN THIS ARTICLE
radionwtn.com
.38 Special To Headline Soybean Festival
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin and other sponsors have again partnered with the city of Martin to bring the Tennessee Soybean Festival to Martin on Sept. 5-10. More than 100 events for the entire family are scheduled during the festival, including appearances by the Puppy Pals Dog Show and the Jetpack Flying Water Circus. Labor Day children’s events include the annual sidewalk chalk art contest at the C.E. Weldon Building from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and the Mad Hatter Tea Party at 11 a.m. and Magical Martin Day from 3-7 p.m., both at the Martin Public Library.
thunderboltradio.com
Longest Serving Obion County Mayor to Leave Office Today
Obion County’s longest serving County Mayor will leave office today. Mayor Benny McGuire will end his public service after 16 years. McGuire told Thunderbolt News about his decision to seek the elected position.(AUDIO) During his time in office, Mayor McGuire said the beginning of the pandemic proved to be...
WBBJ
Cruisin’ for a cause, event raises money for West TN women
JACKSON, Tenn. –The first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show took place on Saturday afternoon with a big response from the community. The Woman’s Clinic, PA hosted its first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show. Jon Ewing, Chief Operating Officer, took time to share on the...
thunderboltradio.com
Small Earthquake Recorded at Reelfoot Lake
A small earthquake was reported at Reelfoot Lake. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported the recording of a 2.0 earthquake early Friday morning. The recording took place around 1:35, and was centered southeast of Tiptonville, near the Wynnburg Blue Bank Road. The depth of the tremor was shown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radionwtn.com
Jackson Webb Wins Grand Champion At Country Ham Sale
Paris, Tenn.–Jackson Webb was the Grand Champion winner at Saturday’s Country Ham Sale at the Henry County Fair. Jackson is the son of Darren and Cheryl Webb of Mansfield. Jackson’s Country Ham was sold for $1,000 to Leon Rogers. At Saturday’s, Country Ham 4-H project, over $65,000...
Dogs rescued from dumping ground need your help
Local animal rescues are helping a woman in Henry County because her property has turned into a dumping ground for unwanted animals.
WBBJ
Jackson animal shelter expresses urgent need for dog homes
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local animal shelter expresses serious need for dog adoptions. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center, right now more than ever, they are in need of people interested in adopting a dog. The shelter currently has no more available space for dogs and is in dire need...
radionwtn.com
Paris Landing Arts & Crafts Festival Registrations Open
Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Lakeway Kiwanis Club Arts and Crafts Festival will be held September 10-11 at Paris Landing State Park and vendors can still register for a space. It is anticipated that some 80 vendors will be at the event. Numerous local and area vendors will be on hand,...
KFVS12
Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky.
It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. The Du Quoin State Fair kept attendees busy - whether they were letting the kids have fun, winning best sandwich or even finding foster parents.
WBBJ
Jackson police implement new technology to increase efficiency
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department introduces groundbreaking technology. The new technology will help the community in a big way as well as make officers’ jobs easier. JPD will be utilizing Genetec Clearance camera registry as well as a new app called Atlas One. “The more we...
thunderboltradio.com
Gleason School Offering Incentives For Students to be the Beast
Gleason School is offering unique incentives to reward excellence in students. Gleason School Principal Lee Lawrence and his faculty have worked together to establish several initiatives to inspire students to work hard at being their best. One such concept is the school’s Attendance Incentive Program. Principal Lawrence said that the...
kbsi23.com
Man wanted on felony theft charges arrested in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges has been arrested. Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky. was wanted for charges of theft by deception $10,000 or more and theft by failure to make required disposition $10,000 or more.
Comments / 0