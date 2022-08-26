Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: ‘Memorable Evening with Ruth Graham’ planned for Sept. 29
A senior adult banquet titled "A Memorable Evening with Graham" will be held Sept. 29 at Memorial Baptist Church in Staunton. The featured speaker will be Ruth Bell Graham, daughter of evangelist Billy Graham. Ruth...
Augusta Free Press
Christian, wife, mother, friend: Anne Seaton honored in Waynesboro’s Constitution Park
A large gathering of friends and community met at Constitution Park in Waynesboro Sunday afternoon. A bench with a view of the river was dedicated in honor of Anne Seaton. "The irony of dedicating a park bench...
UV Cavalier Daily
University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia call for Ellis’ resignation or removal
University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia released a joint statement denouncing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of College and Darden Alumnus Bert Ellis to the Board of Visitors Monday evening. The statement characterizes the appointment as insulting to students and organizations who have worked to make the University and Charlottesville more equitable.
Vendors, brides in Virginia struggle as wedding industry deals with COVID, inflation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — From the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation, the wedding industry has been hit hard over the past couple of years. During the Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show on Sunday, WFXR News was able to learn more about the struggles both brides and vendors are facing. With many people and businesses still feeling […]
cbs19news
Disco night headed to Dr. Pepper Park
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dr. Pepper Park is inviting fans to a disco night on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. The theme is Las Vegas of the 1970s. Fans are invited to wear their best 70s costume for a chance to win a prize. General admission in advance is...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. The past two days I've been rooting...
Augusta Free Press
‘Talk about the city we want:’ Brad Arrowood runs for Staunton City Council
Three seats are open on Staunton City Council in the November election. One of six candidates hoping for a seat is Brad Arrowood. Arrowood grew up in Minnesota and graduated from the College of Charleston in South...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: County Smoak brings BBQ back home to its roots
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Ken and Jessica Hess are classically-trained chefs with a love for BBQ that dates back to the early 2000s. They started out hot, claiming awards right out the gates. “First BBQ contest was in Lynchburg. I never thought I’d come back to live here, but that’s...
WDBJ7.com
Smith Mountain Lake community honors Alison Parker and Adam Ward
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy played its first game on its new field Friday night. But it was a night that was about much more than football. “Seven years ago today, our beautiful community was struck by tragedy at Bridgewater Plaza. Two innocent lives were...
WSLS
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital to no longer allow visitors, with some exceptions
ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Wednesday morning, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital will no longer allow visitors, with some exceptions. The restrictions go into place on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Below are the exceptions to the restrictions:. Inpatient:. Patients with physical limitations or...
WDBJ7.com
Mom wants to find owner of wedding ring found while skipping rocks
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you missing a special, golden ring? If so, a local mom may have found it. Here’s how it happened. Samantha Webb told WDBJ7 that over the weekend, her family was splashing around in Philpott Lake - a favorite summertime destination for them. Webb dug...
cbs19news
Working to improve access to health care in rural Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is working to make it easier for rural patients to access the care they need. According to a release, the hospital is teaming up with six community health organizations to provide at-home monitoring. This project is being funded by...
theunionstar.com
Business Spotlight: Pre-harvest celebration scheduled at new event venue in Gladys
The Altavista Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be hosting a pre-harvest celebration, “Carhartts and Cocktails,” on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will be taking place at the brand-new event venue Seneca Lake in Gladys. “We’ll gather with the local business...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Lexington, Virginia
All up, Virginia is home to 41 incredible state parks. Some of which rank among the best in the country. Affectionately known as ‘The Mountain State’, many of these parks possess incredible landscapes of soaring peaks, craggy bluffs, dense alpine forest, stunning rivers and gorgeous, scenic lakes. For...
Federal fugitive fatally shot by police in Virginia
Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth
wina.com
Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later
BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery Co. community members keeping each other informed as search continues for wanted man
(WFXR) — It’s been more than two weeks since the search began for a fugitive wanted for multiple charges after leading police on a chase and crashing in Craig County, sparking manhunts around southwest Virginia. According to Virginia State Police, on Thursday, Aug. 11, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s...
WDBJ7.com
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital allowing no visitors to combat spread of COVID-19
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health has announced that Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is adding visitation restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19. No visitors will be allowed, with a few exceptions, beginning on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 a.m. as the facility moves to a red level threat.
Ridership on Amtrak’s Virginia Routes Hits All-Time High
State-supported trains see nearly 30 percent increase The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have announced that ridership on its state-supported trains hit an all-time high in July with more than 110,000 passengers traveling. This is an increase of 28.9 percent over June of 2022 and an increase of 19.8 percent over pre-pandemic ridership […]
WSET
Celebrate National Cinema Day with $3 tickets at a theater near you!
(WSET) — National Cinema Day is approaching and theaters across Central Virginia have a deal for you!. Many theaters are offering just $3 tickets to any film on Saturday, September 3. The following theaters are offering deals for National Cinema Day. SEE ALSO: Life is for Everyone hosts 7th...
