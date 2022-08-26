ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Staunton: ‘Memorable Evening with Ruth Graham’ planned for Sept. 29

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A senior adult banquet titled “A Memorable Evening with Graham” will be held Sept. 29 at Memorial Baptist Church in Staunton. The featured speaker will be Ruth Bell Graham, daughter of evangelist Billy Graham. Ruth...
STAUNTON, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia call for Ellis’ resignation or removal

University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia released a joint statement denouncing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of College and Darden Alumnus Bert Ellis to the Board of Visitors Monday evening. The statement characterizes the appointment as insulting to students and organizations who have worked to make the University and Charlottesville more equitable.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Lynchburg, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
cbs19news

Disco night headed to Dr. Pepper Park

ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dr. Pepper Park is inviting fans to a disco night on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. The theme is Las Vegas of the 1970s. Fans are invited to wear their best 70s costume for a chance to win a prize. General admission in advance is...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. The past two days I’ve been rooting...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Tasty Tuesday: County Smoak brings BBQ back home to its roots

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Ken and Jessica Hess are classically-trained chefs with a love for BBQ that dates back to the early 2000s. They started out hot, claiming awards right out the gates. “First BBQ contest was in Lynchburg. I never thought I’d come back to live here, but that’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Randy Alcorn
Person
Christ
Person
Winsome Sears
WDBJ7.com

Smith Mountain Lake community honors Alison Parker and Adam Ward

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy played its first game on its new field Friday night. But it was a night that was about much more than football. “Seven years ago today, our beautiful community was struck by tragedy at Bridgewater Plaza. Two innocent lives were...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mom wants to find owner of wedding ring found while skipping rocks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you missing a special, golden ring? If so, a local mom may have found it. Here’s how it happened. Samantha Webb told WDBJ7 that over the weekend, her family was splashing around in Philpott Lake - a favorite summertime destination for them. Webb dug...
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Working to improve access to health care in rural Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is working to make it easier for rural patients to access the care they need. According to a release, the hospital is teaming up with six community health organizations to provide at-home monitoring. This project is being funded by...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Convo#College#Lu Convos#Fall Convocation#Christian#Mcclean Bible Church#Kabwata Baptist Church
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Lexington, Virginia

All up, Virginia is home to 41 incredible state parks. Some of which rank among the best in the country. Affectionately known as ‘The Mountain State’, many of these parks possess incredible landscapes of soaring peaks, craggy bluffs, dense alpine forest, stunning rivers and gorgeous, scenic lakes. For...
LEXINGTON, VA
wina.com

Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later

BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
BLACKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Roanoke Star

Ridership on Amtrak’s Virginia Routes Hits All-Time High

State-supported trains see nearly 30 percent increase  The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have announced that ridership on its state-supported trains hit an all-time high in July with more than 110,000 passengers traveling.  This is an increase of 28.9 percent over June of 2022 and an increase of 19.8 percent over pre-pandemic ridership […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Celebrate National Cinema Day with $3 tickets at a theater near you!

(WSET) — National Cinema Day is approaching and theaters across Central Virginia have a deal for you!. Many theaters are offering just $3 tickets to any film on Saturday, September 3. The following theaters are offering deals for National Cinema Day. SEE ALSO: Life is for Everyone hosts 7th...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy