The Los Angeles Dodgers already have MLB’s deepest roster and it’s about to add even more talent into the fold. Rosters are set to expand to 28 players, up from 26, on Thursday, Sept. 1, when the Dodgers conclude their series with the New York Mets. Teams will be permitted to carry 14 pitchers, an increase of one extra from the current 13-pitcher limit, which means the Dodgers will also have to add one bat to their roster.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO