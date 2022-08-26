ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Roster: Eddy Alvarez Designated For Assignment

Eddy Alvarez was designated for assignment in order to make room for Heath Hembree on the Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster. The Dodgers added Hembree and Jake Reed to their active roster prior to Tuesday’s series opener against New York Mets. Phil Bickford and Michael Grove were optioned to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Max Scherzer Not Pitching During Mets Series Against Dodgers

Once the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a wraparound series with the Miami Marlins, their road trip will continue with a highly-anticipated matchup against the New York Mets. However, it won’t include a chance to see Max Scherzer for the first time since he departed in free agency. The right-hander...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Rumors: Miguel Vargas Joining Taxi Squad Before Active Rosters Expand

The Los Angeles Dodgers already have MLB’s deepest roster and it’s about to add even more talent into the fold. Rosters are set to expand to 28 players, up from 26, on Thursday, Sept. 1, when the Dodgers conclude their series with the New York Mets. Teams will be permitted to carry 14 pitchers, an increase of one extra from the current 13-pitcher limit, which means the Dodgers will also have to add one bat to their roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Players Association Attempting To Unionize Minor Leaguers

The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) launched a historic campaign this week to unionize Minor League players after receiving support from their executive board. “Minor Leaguers represent our game’s future and deserve wages and working conditions that befit elite athletes who entertain millions of baseball fans nationwide,” MLBPA executive...
MLB
2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Schedule, Results & TV Information

The 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training schedule begins Saturday, Feb. 25, with a road matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. It marks a fourth year in a row in which the Dodgers will not open Cactus League play against their Camelback Ranch co-tenant Chicago White Sox. In 2020, the Dodgers started their Spring Training schedule against the San Francisco Giants, and last year they were on the road to face the Oakland Athletics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Expanded Roster Rules For September

Once the calendar reaches Sept. 1, all MLB teams will be required to have expanded rosters of 28 players. Teams are permitted to carry 29 players on their active roster for any doubleheaders played during the final month of the regular season. Just like with normal MLB roster rules leading...
MLB
Francisco Lindor & Max Scherzer Excited For Mets-Dodgers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets have been atop the National League standings for much of the year, and meet this week for the final time during the 2022 regular season. When they played a four-game series at Dodger Stadium through the first weekend in June, the Dodgers...
LOS ANGELES, CA

