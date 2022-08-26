Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Disappointed With Infield Single For 1,000 Career Hit But Proud Of ‘Good Milestone’
Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner remain locked in a battle for the MLB lead in hits this season, but Monday’s series finale against the Miami Marlins saw an accomplishment for the All-Star shortstop. After Freeman collected singles in his first two at-bats, Turner didn’t get...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Eddy Alvarez Designated For Assignment
Eddy Alvarez was designated for assignment in order to make room for Heath Hembree on the Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster. The Dodgers added Hembree and Jake Reed to their active roster prior to Tuesday’s series opener against New York Mets. Phil Bickford and Michael Grove were optioned to...
dodgerblue.com
Max Scherzer Not Pitching During Mets Series Against Dodgers
Once the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a wraparound series with the Miami Marlins, their road trip will continue with a highly-anticipated matchup against the New York Mets. However, it won’t include a chance to see Max Scherzer for the first time since he departed in free agency. The right-hander...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: Miguel Vargas Joining Taxi Squad Before Active Rosters Expand
The Los Angeles Dodgers already have MLB’s deepest roster and it’s about to add even more talent into the fold. Rosters are set to expand to 28 players, up from 26, on Thursday, Sept. 1, when the Dodgers conclude their series with the New York Mets. Teams will be permitted to carry 14 pitchers, an increase of one extra from the current 13-pitcher limit, which means the Dodgers will also have to add one bat to their roster.
dodgerblue.com
Chris Martin Credits Austin Barnes, Will Smith & Dodgers Pitching Coaches For Turnaround
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers did not make a splash at the MLB trade deadline, they did complete two under-the-radar moves that have been paying big dividends with the acquisitions of Chris Martin and Joey Gallo. At the time of the trade, Martin had thrown 31.1 innings with a 4.31...
dodgerblue.com
2023 Dodgers Spring Training Schedule: Cactus League Opener Feb. 25 Vs. Brewers
MLB announced the 2023 Spring Training schedule, which has the Los Angeles Dodgers set to begin Cactus League play on Saturday, Feb. 25, against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Fields of Phoenix. This is the second consecutive year the Dodgers open Cactus League play against the Brewers. Their first...
dodgerblue.com
MLB Players Association Attempting To Unionize Minor Leaguers
The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) launched a historic campaign this week to unionize Minor League players after receiving support from their executive board. “Minor Leaguers represent our game’s future and deserve wages and working conditions that befit elite athletes who entertain millions of baseball fans nationwide,” MLBPA executive...
dodgerblue.com
2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Schedule, Results & TV Information
The 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training schedule begins Saturday, Feb. 25, with a road matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. It marks a fourth year in a row in which the Dodgers will not open Cactus League play against their Camelback Ranch co-tenant Chicago White Sox. In 2020, the Dodgers started their Spring Training schedule against the San Francisco Giants, and last year they were on the road to face the Oakland Athletics.
dodgerblue.com
Heath Hembree & Jake Reed Were Among Only 4 Pitchers Available From Dodgers Bullpen Against Mets
Heath Hembree and Jake Reed were added to the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen on Tuesday, and both wound up playing a pivotal role in the team’s comeback win against the New York Mets in the series opener at Chase Field. After Andrew Heaney completed five innings, Hembree was the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Tried To Flip Ball Into Starling Marte’s Back On Error
Andrew Heaney turned in another strong start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their series-opening victory against the New York Mets despite a first inning that nearly got out of hand. Brandon Nimmo opened the inning with a single that was promptly followed by Starling Marte laying down a bunt....
dodgerblue.com
MLB Expanded Roster Rules For September
Once the calendar reaches Sept. 1, all MLB teams will be required to have expanded rosters of 28 players. Teams are permitted to carry 29 players on their active roster for any doubleheaders played during the final month of the regular season. Just like with normal MLB roster rules leading...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Trea Turner ‘Fine’ After Being Hit By Pitch In Head
Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner are the only players who have been in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for every game this season, and they remain locked in a race to finish as the MLB hits leader. Freeman pulled two ahead of Turner on Sunday by going 2-for-5 in the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Gavin Lux Leads Offense Against Mets; Jake Reed Gets First Save
The Los Angeles Dodgers fell into an early deficit and played with a short bullpen, but came from behind for a 4-3 win over the New York Mets in the series opener at Citi Field. Tuesday’s matchup between the teams with the top records in the National League didn’t produce...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Upset With Walks In Start Against Marlins
Although Julio Urías is not considered to be the 2022 National League Cy Young favorite, he continued to make a strong case to win the award with another dominant outing against the Miami Marlins on Sunday that helped lead to a Los Angeles Dodgers win. The left-hander pitched six...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Recalled & Heath Hembree Selected; Michael Grove, Phil Bickford Optioned To Oklahoma City
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Jake Reed from Triple-A Oklahoma City and selected the contract of Heath Hembree prior to their series opener against the New York Mets. Phil Bickford and Michael Grove were optioned, and Eddy Alvarez was designated for assignment in order to make room for Hembree on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Gavin Lux Provides Timely Hits To Help Dodgers Reach 90 Wins By Defeating Mets
Gavin Lux had a game-high three RBI to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-3 win over the New York Mets in the series opener at Citi Field. The Dodgers became the first team to 90 wins this season, on the heels of reaching 80 before every other team as well.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Credits Michael Grove For ‘Fantastic Job’ With Filling In For Tony Gonsolin
Michael Grove tends to get overlooked when compared to other Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospects, but the right-hander was back up with the team on Monday to start for Tony Gonsolin, who was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right forearm strain. Grove made his MLB debut...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Trying To Balance Rest For Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts had a slow start to the 2022 season and then suffered a fractured rib in June once he finally began to get hot at the plate. But with those issues now fully behind him, the 29-year-old has been on a tear for the Los Angeles Dodgers. In August,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Named National League Player Of The Week For Aug. 22-28
Mookie Betts was named National League Player of the Week for Aug. 22-28, joining Freddie Freeman (June 20-26 and July 11-17) and Cody Bellinger (April 18-24) as members of the Los Angeles Dodgers to earn the honor this season. Betts previously was named Player of the Week on three separate...
dodgerblue.com
Francisco Lindor & Max Scherzer Excited For Mets-Dodgers Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets have been atop the National League standings for much of the year, and meet this week for the final time during the 2022 regular season. When they played a four-game series at Dodger Stadium through the first weekend in June, the Dodgers...
