WVU Medicine announces more than $177 million in new projects on main campus in Morgantown, as well as Glen Dale and Keyser

By Charles Young SENIOR STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 5 days ago
WVNews

Travis Allen Harner

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 43-year-old Morgantown man has been sentenced to 27 months i…
WVNews

Morgantown (West Virginia) police chief gives department status update to City Council

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is down about 20 officers from its authorized limit, but officers are still doing their job. In fact, officers had responded to 20,448 calls for service as of Tuesday morning, compared to 24,650 by the same time last year, according to Chief Eric Powell who gave Morgantown City Council an update on the department during council's committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night.
WVNews

Covered Bridge Baskets returning to Jubilee

Returning to the festival this year is basket weaving artisan, Jill Schiefelbein of Covered Bridge Baskets, from Philippi, WV. She is a proud Tamarack Artisan. You can see her beautiful handwoven pieces such as baskets, business card wagons, market baskets, divided organizers, and totes with leather handles or straps, at booth #35 at the 2022 Jackson’s Mill Jubilee this Labor Day weekend.
WVNews

Morgan Macrame new to Jubilee this year

Teresa Morgan, of Morgan Macrame, is a macrame artist from Fairmont, WV, who is new to the festival this year. She makes unique functional macrame pieces and decor. Teresa was taught at a young age to make plant hangers and the basic knots. She has taken macrame to another level.
WVNews

Jubilee loses longtime supporter with death of Billy Adler

The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and the Adler Family have been intertwined since the event’s inception nearly 50 years ago. The elder Bill Adler even gave it its name: The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee. The younger Bill Adler, who recently and suddenly passed away, helped to revive the annual festival several years ago.
WVNews

For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key

West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WVNews

Marching Minutemen ready for first home show of season

Practices that began in the summer, along with a full week of band camps, were the start of something good for the 2022 Lewis County High School Marching Minutemen. The 96-member band will perform its first home show on Friday night, Sept. 2. The band traveled to Liberty High last week and gave the crowd a taste of the talent and hard work the musicians have put in during a short amount of time.
WVNews

Local Girl Scouts set to host sporting clays competition

ROANOKE, WEST VIRGINIA—Enjoy a day of outdoor fun, exciting competition and delicious food – all for a good cause. Local Girl Scouts are inviting the community to attend a sporting clays competition Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stonewall Sporting Clays.
WVNews

It's a big weekend for Lewis County

If it’s not the biggest weekend for Lewis County, it has to be in the running. Lewis County has long been a part of a great number of people’s Labor Day weekend plans, as the Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and Jane Lew Fireman’s Arts and Crafts Festival will be center stage Friday through Sunday.
WVNews

War Memorial, Library host ribbon cutting for anniversary

Supporters, friends, staff, veterans and dignitaries attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lewis County War Memorial and Louis Bennett Jr. Public Library on Friday, August 26. The occasion marked the 100th anniversary of the memorial and library. Following the death her son, Louis Bennett Jr., in WWI, Sallie Maxwell Bennett...
WVNews

Swiger wins Charles Point Invitational, Patriots take 4th place

Cross country season opened for Lewis County High School and Robert L. Bland Middle School on Saturday. Lewis County’s Slate Swiger earned the top spot in the high school event, while the Patriots rode a pair of top 10 individual performances to a fourth-place team finish out of the 10 teams in competition.
WVNews

Bridgeport's Alexa Martin excels on the volleyball court and in the classroom

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For Bridgeport’s Alexa Martin, what seemed to be a setback turned into a blessing in disguise. “I started volleyball in sixth grade,” Martin said. “I was cut from the soccer team, so my friend and I decided at the last minute to start volleyball. It’s been a passion ever since. I hope to pursue it next year out of college.”
WVNews

LC Golf in Full Swing

Lewis County golf continues to march toward the postseason with a pair of matches over the past week, with the first at Fairmont Field Club and the second at Tygart Lake. On Aug. 22, the Minutemen took on Fairmont Senior, North Marion, Lincoln, and Robert C. Byrd at Fairmont Field Club. Lewis County finished third among the five teams, ahead of Lincoln and RCB. (RCB did not field the required four players to compete as a team.)
WVNews

Lady Minutemen fall to B-U, Nicholas, Hoover

Lewis County’s Lady Minutemen soccer team battled through a tough week, falling to rival Buckhannon-Upshur in the opener and dropping games against Nicholas County and Herbert Hoover to close out the week. In the second game of the season-opening doubleheader, the Bucs made short work of the Lady Minutemen,...
