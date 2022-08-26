WVU Medicine announces more than $177 million in new projects on main campus in Morgantown, as well as Glen Dale and Keyser

Read full article on original website
Travis Allen Harner
Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Names Stroke and Trauma Coordinator
WESTON, WV (Agusut 15, 2022) – Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce Morgan Norman, RN, as its first Stroke and Trauma coordinator. Norman received her Bachelor in Exercise Science from Fairmont State University and her Bachelor of Nursing from West Virginia University.
Morgantown (West Virginia) police chief gives department status update to City Council
MORGANTOWN, W.Va., (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is down about 20 officers from its authorized limit, but officers are still doing their job. In fact, officers had responded to 20,448 calls for service as of Tuesday morning, compared to 24,650 by the same time last year, according to Chief Eric Powell who gave Morgantown City Council an update on the department during council's committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night.
Education That Works: Pierpont vet tech program meets the needs of North Central West Virginia
FAIRMONT— Over the last several years, there has been a growing need for veterinary technicians in West Virginia, with many veterinary clinics and hospitals looking to local colleges for answers. Pierpont Community & Technical College has faced that challenge head on, using its Veterinary Technology (vet tech) program to...
Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad, All Season Real Estate are Barbour Chamber Members of Month
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad and All Seasons Real Estate Offices are the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Members of the Month for September. The Durbin & Greenbrier Railroad operates the West Virginia Central Railroad, which features freight and tourist passenger services in...
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials call 2022 best year for Palatine Park yet
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With summer winding down and only one free show left to be seen at Palatine Park, Marion County officials are claiming 2022 to be the biggest and most successful year in the park’s history thanks to a lineup of talented, crowd-pleasing shows, delicious food and a welcoming atmosphere.
Covered Bridge Baskets returning to Jubilee
Returning to the festival this year is basket weaving artisan, Jill Schiefelbein of Covered Bridge Baskets, from Philippi, WV. She is a proud Tamarack Artisan. You can see her beautiful handwoven pieces such as baskets, business card wagons, market baskets, divided organizers, and totes with leather handles or straps, at booth #35 at the 2022 Jackson’s Mill Jubilee this Labor Day weekend.
Morgantown, West Virginia, businessman gets 27-month fed prison term in tax fraud case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 43-year-old Morgantown man has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and been ordered to pay nearly $435,000 in restitution in a tax fraud case. Travis A. Harner had pleaded guilty to filing a false income tax return in January, admitting he...
UMWA, Marion Co. AFL-CIO invite community to Labor Day picnic for first time since 2019
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the United Mine Workers of America and Marion County AFL-CIO are holding their annual Labor Day Picnic at Hough Park in Mannington this weekend. And officials are encouraging the community to come out for the event. The picnic,...
Morgan Macrame new to Jubilee this year
Teresa Morgan, of Morgan Macrame, is a macrame artist from Fairmont, WV, who is new to the festival this year. She makes unique functional macrame pieces and decor. Teresa was taught at a young age to make plant hangers and the basic knots. She has taken macrame to another level.
Jubilee loses longtime supporter with death of Billy Adler
The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and the Adler Family have been intertwined since the event’s inception nearly 50 years ago. The elder Bill Adler even gave it its name: The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee. The younger Bill Adler, who recently and suddenly passed away, helped to revive the annual festival several years ago.
For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key
West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
Marching Minutemen ready for first home show of season
Practices that began in the summer, along with a full week of band camps, were the start of something good for the 2022 Lewis County High School Marching Minutemen. The 96-member band will perform its first home show on Friday night, Sept. 2. The band traveled to Liberty High last week and gave the crowd a taste of the talent and hard work the musicians have put in during a short amount of time.
Local Girl Scouts set to host sporting clays competition
ROANOKE, WEST VIRGINIA—Enjoy a day of outdoor fun, exciting competition and delicious food – all for a good cause. Local Girl Scouts are inviting the community to attend a sporting clays competition Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stonewall Sporting Clays.
It's a big weekend for Lewis County
If it’s not the biggest weekend for Lewis County, it has to be in the running. Lewis County has long been a part of a great number of people’s Labor Day weekend plans, as the Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and Jane Lew Fireman’s Arts and Crafts Festival will be center stage Friday through Sunday.
War Memorial, Library host ribbon cutting for anniversary
Supporters, friends, staff, veterans and dignitaries attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lewis County War Memorial and Louis Bennett Jr. Public Library on Friday, August 26. The occasion marked the 100th anniversary of the memorial and library. Following the death her son, Louis Bennett Jr., in WWI, Sallie Maxwell Bennett...
Swiger wins Charles Point Invitational, Patriots take 4th place
Cross country season opened for Lewis County High School and Robert L. Bland Middle School on Saturday. Lewis County’s Slate Swiger earned the top spot in the high school event, while the Patriots rode a pair of top 10 individual performances to a fourth-place team finish out of the 10 teams in competition.
Bridgeport's Alexa Martin excels on the volleyball court and in the classroom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For Bridgeport’s Alexa Martin, what seemed to be a setback turned into a blessing in disguise. “I started volleyball in sixth grade,” Martin said. “I was cut from the soccer team, so my friend and I decided at the last minute to start volleyball. It’s been a passion ever since. I hope to pursue it next year out of college.”
LC Golf in Full Swing
Lewis County golf continues to march toward the postseason with a pair of matches over the past week, with the first at Fairmont Field Club and the second at Tygart Lake. On Aug. 22, the Minutemen took on Fairmont Senior, North Marion, Lincoln, and Robert C. Byrd at Fairmont Field Club. Lewis County finished third among the five teams, ahead of Lincoln and RCB. (RCB did not field the required four players to compete as a team.)
Lady Minutemen fall to B-U, Nicholas, Hoover
Lewis County’s Lady Minutemen soccer team battled through a tough week, falling to rival Buckhannon-Upshur in the opener and dropping games against Nicholas County and Herbert Hoover to close out the week. In the second game of the season-opening doubleheader, the Bucs made short work of the Lady Minutemen,...
