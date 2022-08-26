Crabtree Farms continues their tradition of providing a full array of edible and ornamental plant varieties to the community at their annual Fall Plant Sale and Festival. This year the Fall Plant Sale & Festival will be held Saturday, September 17th from 9am-3pm. In addition to over 200 varieties of plant starts, there will be seeds, soil amendments, local vendors, live music, kids’ activities, hayrides, and food available for the community to enjoy in this family friendly event.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO