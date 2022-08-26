ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

theutcecho.com

New Restaurants Bring New Atmospheres for Students

While students have been away for summer, Chattanooga has wasted no time opening up new restaurants in the downtown area. Tailgate Brewery has many locations in Nashville, and its owners decided it was time to bring Tailgate to Chattanooga. For those over 21, Tailgate offers unique beers that are brewed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Brew Skies Beer Festival Returns With Wine, Oktoberfest Releases At AT&T Field

On Saturday September 10th, the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club will welcome guests to AT&T Field at Chattanooga’s only Beer & Wine Festival – Brew Skies. Alongside of over 70+ beers and 20+ wines, participants will be able to experience Oktoberfest fun including a best dressed contest, samplings of Oktoberfest Beer from Munich, Germany and keg tappings.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Mobile Shower Organization to Begin Serving in Chattanooga

ShowerUp is an organization started by Paul Schmitz and his wife, Rhonda Schmitz. According to Paul Schmitz, the organization came about after he and his family had been serving various communities in the Nashville area, providing basic necessities such as food and clothing. “One day I was looking through my...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

An Alternative to Endlessly Circling for Parking: the Mocs Express

By 7:45 a.m., parking next to Lupton Hall, the Engineering, Math, and Computer Science building, Cadek Hall, and the Library fills to the brim. Angry commuters circle, hoping it might be their lucky day. At 7:50 a.m., it’s time to consider parking on the street–if it takes card? Hopefully, a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Suspect arrested for Food City fire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
livability.com

Chattanooga Waterways are Making Waves

Bill Dance Signature Lakes Initiative brings improvements and attention to Greater Chattanooga lakes. Thanks to the Bill Dance Signature Lakes Initiative, some of Tennessee’s best natural resources are about to get even better, including some waterways in the Chattanooga area. Named in honor of the longtime professional fisherman and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Crabtree Farms Hosts Annual Fall Plant Sale And Festival September 17th

Crabtree Farms continues their tradition of providing a full array of edible and ornamental plant varieties to the community at their annual Fall Plant Sale and Festival. This year the Fall Plant Sale & Festival will be held Saturday, September 17th from 9am-3pm. In addition to over 200 varieties of plant starts, there will be seeds, soil amendments, local vendors, live music, kids’ activities, hayrides, and food available for the community to enjoy in this family friendly event.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
livability.com

High Flying: Precision Aerodynamics Soars in Dunlap, TN

The parachute producer is bringing the greater Chattanooga region to new heights. When Red Bull needed a parachute to safely bring someone down to Earth from a space freefall, they called Precision Aerodynamics, the Dunlap, Tennessee-based parachute company. Part of a network of successful area manufacturing companies, Precision is known...
DUNLAP, TN
WDEF

Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

The Taste Of Success At Century-Strong Double Cola

A century ago, as the 1920’s began to roar here in Chattanooga, Charles D. Little and Joe S. Foster founded Good Grape Company to sell their brand-new grape soda. Eleven years later, in 1933 during the Great Depression, what had become the Seminole Flavor Company perfected its cola recipe, selling the drink in 12 ounce bottles - double the size of its competitors - and labeled as Double Cola.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Road Closures on the Way as South Broad is Redeveloped

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked on Broad Street on Monday for a median repair beneath I-24. Obstruction of traffic was minor, but residents can expect much larger scale projects redirecting traffic in the next couple of years. The South Broad Redevelopment is expected to bring...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

