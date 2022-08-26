Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
Nordstrom Rack announces plan to open new store location in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
Related
theutcecho.com
New Restaurants Bring New Atmospheres for Students
While students have been away for summer, Chattanooga has wasted no time opening up new restaurants in the downtown area. Tailgate Brewery has many locations in Nashville, and its owners decided it was time to bring Tailgate to Chattanooga. For those over 21, Tailgate offers unique beers that are brewed...
chattanoogapulse.com
Brew Skies Beer Festival Returns With Wine, Oktoberfest Releases At AT&T Field
On Saturday September 10th, the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club will welcome guests to AT&T Field at Chattanooga’s only Beer & Wine Festival – Brew Skies. Alongside of over 70+ beers and 20+ wines, participants will be able to experience Oktoberfest fun including a best dressed contest, samplings of Oktoberfest Beer from Munich, Germany and keg tappings.
chattanoogacw.com
Thinking outside the lunchbox: 86-year-old Chattanooga woman helps the hungry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Oftentimes, people in their late 80s need a bit of a helping hand. But the tables are turned in this week's Pay It Forward sponsored by the McMahan Law Firm. Ethel Willingham thinks outside the lunch-box. "Everybody comes to her for advice," said Cassandra Seals who...
chattanoogacw.com
"No Smoke Sundays" event creates safe place for Chattanooga youth to interact
CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — "No Smoke" is a free event held in Miller Park for youth to hangout in a designated safe space. LaDarius Price is the community outreach manager at Cempa and a cofounder of the Lighthouse Collective. The Lighthouse Collective hosts "No Smoke Sundays" in partnership with Cempa...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theutcecho.com
Mobile Shower Organization to Begin Serving in Chattanooga
ShowerUp is an organization started by Paul Schmitz and his wife, Rhonda Schmitz. According to Paul Schmitz, the organization came about after he and his family had been serving various communities in the Nashville area, providing basic necessities such as food and clothing. “One day I was looking through my...
theutcecho.com
An Alternative to Endlessly Circling for Parking: the Mocs Express
By 7:45 a.m., parking next to Lupton Hall, the Engineering, Math, and Computer Science building, Cadek Hall, and the Library fills to the brim. Angry commuters circle, hoping it might be their lucky day. At 7:50 a.m., it’s time to consider parking on the street–if it takes card? Hopefully, a...
WDEF
Suspect arrested for Food City fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
livability.com
Chattanooga Waterways are Making Waves
Bill Dance Signature Lakes Initiative brings improvements and attention to Greater Chattanooga lakes. Thanks to the Bill Dance Signature Lakes Initiative, some of Tennessee’s best natural resources are about to get even better, including some waterways in the Chattanooga area. Named in honor of the longtime professional fisherman and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
WDEF
Who set the fire outside a Food City entrance overnight?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Fire investigators are trying to figure out who set a fire outside the door to a Food City overnight. It was a passerby who reported seeing the fire around 1 AM at the store at 1600 23rd Street. The fire was in a garbage can and...
WDEF
Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
chattanoogapulse.com
Fiery Chicago Blues Music And Sanofi Careers Night Closes Out Nightfall's 35th Season
This Friday, Sept. 2, marks the final show of Nightfall’s 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza. The featured headliner is Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials (replacing the previously announced Miko Marks). Opening act is Butch Ross. This Friday’s show will also feature special opportunities from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chattanoogapulse.com
Wellness Advocate And Yoga Instructor Jessamyn Stanley To Speak In Chattanooga On Thursday
The Chattery’s Human Development program continues this week with wellness advocate and yoga instructor Jessamyn Stanely as their guest speaker this Thursday, September 1 at Parkside Hall at 2035 Polk Street. The Chattery’s Human Development program is a collection of classes and workshops that allow students to commit to...
chattanoogapulse.com
Crabtree Farms Hosts Annual Fall Plant Sale And Festival September 17th
Crabtree Farms continues their tradition of providing a full array of edible and ornamental plant varieties to the community at their annual Fall Plant Sale and Festival. This year the Fall Plant Sale & Festival will be held Saturday, September 17th from 9am-3pm. In addition to over 200 varieties of plant starts, there will be seeds, soil amendments, local vendors, live music, kids’ activities, hayrides, and food available for the community to enjoy in this family friendly event.
livability.com
High Flying: Precision Aerodynamics Soars in Dunlap, TN
The parachute producer is bringing the greater Chattanooga region to new heights. When Red Bull needed a parachute to safely bring someone down to Earth from a space freefall, they called Precision Aerodynamics, the Dunlap, Tennessee-based parachute company. Part of a network of successful area manufacturing companies, Precision is known...
WDEF
Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
chattanoogacw.com
Viewer video shows bear in back yard in Ooltewah; Another bear sighting in Collegedale
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Bears are on the prowl near Ooltewah and Collegedale. Viewer Paul Bogard caught a bear in his back yard Sunday evening in Ooltewah:. Other than making noises trying to shoo it away, Pogard and his family left the bear alone until it wandered off their property, which is near the southern end of White Oak Mountain.
WTVCFOX
Video shows moment good Samaritans rush to help crash victim near I-75 in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We are learning more about a group of good Samaritans saved a woman's life near Interstate 75 in Chattanooga last week. Tyler Fults and Ryan Williams say they were driving back from their lunch break when they watched a truck veer off of Interstate 75 north.
wutc.org
The Taste Of Success At Century-Strong Double Cola
A century ago, as the 1920’s began to roar here in Chattanooga, Charles D. Little and Joe S. Foster founded Good Grape Company to sell their brand-new grape soda. Eleven years later, in 1933 during the Great Depression, what had become the Seminole Flavor Company perfected its cola recipe, selling the drink in 12 ounce bottles - double the size of its competitors - and labeled as Double Cola.
WDEF
Road Closures on the Way as South Broad is Redeveloped
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked on Broad Street on Monday for a median repair beneath I-24. Obstruction of traffic was minor, but residents can expect much larger scale projects redirecting traffic in the next couple of years. The South Broad Redevelopment is expected to bring...
Comments / 1