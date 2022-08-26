Read full article on original website
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Kenyan American Style Wedding in Atlanta, Georgia
This Kenyan American style wedding stuns with a gorgeous bespoke gown made of Nigerian fabrics, gold and blush decor, and sweet details – including cupcakes!. Wanjiku & Paul’s love story starts through social media on their shared alma mater, Georgia State, Alpha/AKA pages on Facebook. Connecting online and then in real life, a bond quickly formed between them and they’ve been inseparable ever since!
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas
For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
CBS 46
Amid calls to step down, Peachtree City councilwoman sells home, leaves city
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta city councilwoman accused of abusing her power for her own benefit has left her post. Peachtree City Councilwoman Gretchen Caola sold her home and left the city. This comes less than one week after our CBS46 investigation exposed Caola and her husband,...
Locally owned detergent company initially struggled to be taken seriously
SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Channel 2 gets real about the struggles of opening a small business. A local firm wanted to sell laundry detergent and they had a good product, but channel 2′s Dave Huddleston reports how difficult it was for people to take them seriously, purportedly because of the color of their skin.
Eater
The Ethos Behind This Award-Winning Marietta Restaurant Is to Keep It Simple
Welcome to Industry Talks, where Eater shines the spotlight on Atlanta chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and restaurant owners to provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their world. Food has always been important to Spring chef and co-owner Brian So and his family. “My grandmother lived with us her whole life and she...
fox5atlanta.com
How long are you contagious with COVID-19?
ATLANTA - At this point in the pandemic, you probably know how to test yourself for COVID-19. You follow the directions, swab your nose, and wait about 15 minute for your results. But, what if you test positive?. How long are you contagious?. Kaiser Permanente Georgia physician and epidemiologist Dr....
Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Start A Black-Owned Business
Location can play a key role in successfully taking a business off the ground, especially for Black entrepreneurs.
nomadlawyer.org
Atlanta: Top 10 Hidden & Unique Places In Atlanta, USA
Travel Attractions – Unique Places In Atlanta, US. If you are looking for a unique and fun way to spend your weekend, the city of Atlanta offers many places of interest. From dinosaur bones to aerial rope bridges, Atlanta has something for everyone. You’ll find plenty of places to...
wabe.org
Atlanta native takes lead of one of the largest Black-owned CRE firms in country
An Atlanta native recently took over as one of the youngest Black men to lead a commercial real estate firm in the country. Leonte Benton started work as an intern at the Atlanta-based T. Dallas Smith and Company more than 15 years ago while he was student at Morehouse College.
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'Hooch
When we read that Atlanta's Canoe Restaurant is celebrating 27 years this August, we decided it would be a great spot to celebrate our own August wedding anniversary. But since Covid, we've been avoiding crowds in tight spaces.
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta mom in desperate need of heart transplant following rare diagnosis
ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta mother is in the hospital fighting for her life after she was diagnosed with a rare form of heart failure earlier this month. The woman’s husband told FOX 5 she’s now in desperate need of a transplant but getting her on the transplant list comes with its own set of challenges … mainly the cost.
fox5atlanta.com
Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair
ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
PLANetizen
BRT Stations Cut, Project Delayed in Atlanta
A typical roadway section for the Summerhill Bus Rapid Transit Project, shown here on Hank Aaron Drive between Georgia Avenue and Fulton Street. | MARTA / Summerhill Bus Rapid Transit Project. “The cost of building MARTA’s first major transit line in a generation has risen tens of millions of dollars,...
CBS 46
Georgia’s new abortion law is having some unintended consequences
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Georgian residents are having trouble picking up medication that’s been prescribed to them by licensed doctors. It’s an unintended result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, and is complicating access to essential drugs. Atlanta resident Cindi Gatton takes...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta news for Monday, Aug. 29 | 7-year-old killed at family gathering in Atlanta
APD said she was shot in the head and died. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the child as Ava Phillips.
CBS 46
Atlanta gospel artist, Pastor E. Dewey Smith talks success of his debut album
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gospel artist and Pastor E. Dewey hit the music scene with his debut single, “Your Presence is a Gift” which reached number one on the Gospel Radio Airplay Billboard Chart back in April. The gospel trailblazer spoke with CBS46′s ORhonde Chapman about his latest...
CBS 46
Clayton Co parents blame bus drivers for kids missing school breakfast
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some children are missing out on the most important meal of the day because of late bus drivers, according to parents in Clayton County. Tamesha Sherrer, a mother of a 5th-grade student at Kemp Elementary, said the bus arrived up to 40 minutes late. Not only are kids late to school – they also lose access to the district’s full breakfast meal.
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb Libraries
Libraries and library cards always have served as passports to learning about the world and experiencing it through books, video and more. Now, two Cobb County libraries are offering real passports so you can travel the world, too.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Aug 2022- For Sale! New Townhomes – Fayetteville GA – 3 to 4 Bed & 2.5 to 3.5 Bath Under $400,000!
Aug 2022- For Sale! New Townhomes – Fayetteville GA – 3 to 4 Bed & 2.5 to 3.5 Bath Under $400,000!. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
