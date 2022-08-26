Roeland Park has partnered with INSCO Industries to begin the 2nd phase of the repainting process of 172 streetlight poles that are located on the eastside of Roe Blvd and is anticipated to be completed by the fall. The current poles are silver in color that will be changed to a gloss black to match the new streetlight poles that were installed along Roe Blvd. The process starts with prepping the pole surface to remove any dirt or rust to ensure the paint products adhere to the pole. A primer coat will be applied to the pole as well as the finish coat. The contractor will begin on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. Work hours will be from 7am-3:30pm, Monday-Friday. The contractor plans to paint all streetlight poles between Neosho Lane & Canterbury St on the attached map. Once this section is completed, the contractor will complete the remaining poles from Neosho to Roe Lane The city kindly requests that cars do not park in front of streetlights if possible during daytime hours to allow the contractor plenty of room to complete the painting of each pole. If you have any questions regarding this work, please contact Donnie Scharff at 913-722-5435 or dscharff@roelandpark.org.

ROELAND PARK, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO