ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roeland Park, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roelandpark.net

Street Light Maintenance

Roeland Park has partnered with INSCO Industries to begin the 2nd phase of the repainting process of 172 streetlight poles that are located on the eastside of Roe Blvd and is anticipated to be completed by the fall. The current poles are silver in color that will be changed to a gloss black to match the new streetlight poles that were installed along Roe Blvd. The process starts with prepping the pole surface to remove any dirt or rust to ensure the paint products adhere to the pole. A primer coat will be applied to the pole as well as the finish coat. The contractor will begin on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. Work hours will be from 7am-3:30pm, Monday-Friday. The contractor plans to paint all streetlight poles between Neosho Lane & Canterbury St on the attached map. Once this section is completed, the contractor will complete the remaining poles from Neosho to Roe Lane The city kindly requests that cars do not park in front of streetlights if possible during daytime hours to allow the contractor plenty of room to complete the painting of each pole. If you have any questions regarding this work, please contact Donnie Scharff at 913-722-5435 or dscharff@roelandpark.org.
ROELAND PARK, KS
roelandpark.net

Kansas Gas Utility Work Update

Kansas Gas will be replacing the gas main on the westside of Neosho Lane from 52nd Place to 53rd St in the next few days and all work is anticipated to be completed within 2 weeks. Residents should receive a door hanger that will provide information about the work and what impacts may occur. Kansas Gas will need to do some minor potholing for utilities in the work area. The new gas line will be installed in the grass areas behind the curb and service lines that are not up to current specifications will be upgraded. Some disturbance to the grass areas in the Right of Row can be expected. All disturbed areas will be restored to original condition once the project is complete. Please contact City Hall at 722-2600 if you have any questions. We thank you for your patience.
ROELAND PARK, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy