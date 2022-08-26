DELAWARE – House Bill 447 is set out to get low level offenses expunged off of Delawarean’s records. Senator Darius Brown says this is important at a time like this when currently 290,000 Delawareans are eligible for expungement. He says this is the second chance that people need to turn their life around in an easy way. But the senator says this legislation opens the door for so much more.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO