WBOC
UPDATE: Delaware State Auditor McGuiness Denied New Trial, One Conviction Overturned
DOVER, Del. (AP) - A judge on Tuesday upheld two convictions against Delaware’s Democratic state auditor for official misconduct and conflict of interest but tossed a jury’s third misdemeanor conviction for improperly structuring contract payments to a consulting firm. In issuing his decision, Superior Court Judge William Carpenter...
delawarepublic.org
Carney signs pair of bills addressing racial inequity in Delaware
Gov. John Carney was joined by members of the state’s African American Task Force Tuesday as he signed two bills addressing racial inequity. The new laws come at the recommendation of the state’s African American Task Force. The first, House Bill 447, seeks to help people more easily...
WMDT.com
Gov. Carney signs education bills into law Monday
DELAWARE- Governor John Carney put pen to paper Monday moving forward a couple of bills related to education. One of them is the Digital Citizenship Education Act which required First State schools to implement media literacy requirements in K through 12. “The reality is that young people struggle with both...
WMDT.com
Legislation signed to expunge criminal record
DELAWARE – House Bill 447 is set out to get low level offenses expunged off of Delawarean’s records. Senator Darius Brown says this is important at a time like this when currently 290,000 Delawareans are eligible for expungement. He says this is the second chance that people need to turn their life around in an easy way. But the senator says this legislation opens the door for so much more.
Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost
ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
WGMD Radio
What’s on Tap for Sussex Co. Council
Sussex County Council will meet today (Tuesday) at 1:15 p.m. at the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown. Business matters, grant requests and land use requests will be considered. ((AGENDA))
delawarepublic.org
Judge rules on State Auditor Kathy McGuiness post-trial motions, two charges upheld, no new trial
Delaware’s September primary is just two weeks away, and McGuiness will face voters with two misdemeanors on her record - for conflict of interest and official misconduct. McGuiness was found guilty by jury of those misdemeanors in July, along with non-compliance with procurement law by structuring, which Judge William Carpenter dismissed. She was not convicted on felony charges of theft and witness intimidation.
WMDT.com
“This will end:” Hotel vouchers extended an additional month, housing advocates urge need for long-term housing solutions in Delaware
DELAWARE – “I at least have 35 families right now who are apart of this hotel assistance program. It’s very near and dear to me,” Rowland said. Hotels vouchers, a federal funded short-term solution to the growing concern of homelessness in Delaware have been extended 30 days.
Delaware National Guard member finds calling caring for seniors
What was meant to be a temporary position has become a full-time passion for one man caring for seniors in Newark, Delaware.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's Secretary of State names a new director for the Delaware Tourism Office
The Delaware Tourism Office has a new director. Secretary of State Jeff Bullock announced Jessica Welch will lead the Delaware Tourism Office. “Jessica brings an immense wealth of knowledge and experience to take on this crucial role in Delaware’s economy,” said Bullock. “The Tourism Office contributes billions each year to the state’s GDP and creates thousands of jobs in the process. As Delaware continues to be a preferred tourist destination, I know Jessica will expand upon the work done so far to continue attracting out-of-state visitors while promoting the prosperity of existing tourism businesses in the state.”
delawarebusinessnow.com
Legislator, county council member receiving state retirement benefits form group protesting Medicare Advantage plan
Retiring state 25th District Rep. John Kowalko and New Castle County 5th District Councilwoman Lisa Diller, a state of Delaware retiree, are teaming up to form RiseDelaware (Retirees Investing in State Equity Delaware), a new membership organization that will advocate for pension benefits and oppose Medicare Advantage plans. The group...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware is planning for high-capacity buyback program
The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security is planning a high-capacity magazine buyback program for residents. After the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 was signed into law it made the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in Delaware. The law also allows the Department of Safety and Homeland...
WBOC
Central Delaware Career Expo to be Held Sept. 21 in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced a career fair in Dover for youth and adults to explore careers in construction, health care, education, public service, and more. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is a one-day event on Sept. 21 that will expose middle school students,...
Delaware mayor thought $25K grant to museum with Confederate flag was ‘dead in the water’ but town council had other ideas
When he voided a $24,750 town check to a museum that flies a Confederate flag earlier this month, the mayor of a small southern Delaware town assumed the heated controversy over the grant would subside — at least for the time being. But Georgetown Mayor Bill West’s hope that...
MSD announces next steps for board seat opening
After Milford School District’s Board of Education failed to choose one of the two candidates who applied for the open seat in Area B after the resignation of Kris Thompson, board policy requires that the opening be posted again in order to seek additional candidates. Anyone interested in applying for the seat may do so until September 12, 2022. “This ... Read More
The Review
Newark City Council targets parties and pools this summer
For years, Cleveland Avenue has been home to a number of unofficial fraternity chapter houses. The collection of homes that are more commonly referred to as “the Row” is known for its weekly parties and gatherings. Any individual looking to spend their weekends socializing amongst large crowds knows to look no further than “the Row.” However, the lively, crowd-filled, care-free atmosphere that students have spent years enjoying, is about to look vastly different.
Teachers no longer granted 10-day COVID leave
For the first time since fall 2020, Delaware teachers will not be granted paid COVID-19 leave. That means they have to use their normal sick leave if they or a family member gets sick. “The argument can be made that we’re further away from the craziness of COVID, so I get it,” said Jennifer Saunders, who’s taught in Red Clay ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware
Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
wjbr.com
Delaware’s Favorite Fast-Food & Burger Bite
Fast-food restaurants have been the home of simple dates for decades. Whether you’re rolling through a drive-through to grab some dinner on the go or sitting down for a proper happy meal with your partner, fast food can create some of the most memorable moments of your time together.
delawarepublic.org
State extends pandemic emergency shelter program through September
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services obtained funding to extend its pandemic emergency shelter program until the end of September. DHSS and Gov. John Carney’s office assembled the $900,000 needed to extend the program one month from multiple sources – namely projects using American Rescue Plan Act dollars that finished under-budget.
