Kent County, DE

delawarepublic.org

Carney signs pair of bills addressing racial inequity in Delaware

Gov. John Carney was joined by members of the state’s African American Task Force Tuesday as he signed two bills addressing racial inequity. The new laws come at the recommendation of the state’s African American Task Force. The first, House Bill 447, seeks to help people more easily...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Gov. Carney signs education bills into law Monday

DELAWARE- Governor John Carney put pen to paper Monday moving forward a couple of bills related to education. One of them is the Digital Citizenship Education Act which required First State schools to implement media literacy requirements in K through 12. “The reality is that young people struggle with both...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Legislation signed to expunge criminal record

DELAWARE – House Bill 447 is set out to get low level offenses expunged off of Delawarean’s records. Senator Darius Brown says this is important at a time like this when currently 290,000 Delawareans are eligible for expungement. He says this is the second chance that people need to turn their life around in an easy way. But the senator says this legislation opens the door for so much more.
DELAWARE STATE
Kent County, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
Delaware State
Delaware Elections
Local
Delaware Government
County
Kent County, DE
WGMD Radio

What’s on Tap for Sussex Co. Council

Sussex County Council will meet today (Tuesday) at 1:15 p.m. at the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown. Business matters, grant requests and land use requests will be considered. ((AGENDA))
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawarepublic.org

Judge rules on State Auditor Kathy McGuiness post-trial motions, two charges upheld, no new trial

Delaware’s September primary is just two weeks away, and McGuiness will face voters with two misdemeanors on her record - for conflict of interest and official misconduct. McGuiness was found guilty by jury of those misdemeanors in July, along with non-compliance with procurement law by structuring, which Judge William Carpenter dismissed. She was not convicted on felony charges of theft and witness intimidation.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware's Secretary of State names a new director for the Delaware Tourism Office

The Delaware Tourism Office has a new director. Secretary of State Jeff Bullock announced Jessica Welch will lead the Delaware Tourism Office. “Jessica brings an immense wealth of knowledge and experience to take on this crucial role in Delaware’s economy,” said Bullock. “The Tourism Office contributes billions each year to the state’s GDP and creates thousands of jobs in the process. As Delaware continues to be a preferred tourist destination, I know Jessica will expand upon the work done so far to continue attracting out-of-state visitors while promoting the prosperity of existing tourism businesses in the state.”
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Legislator, county council member receiving state retirement benefits form group protesting Medicare Advantage plan

Retiring state 25th District Rep. John Kowalko and New Castle County 5th District Councilwoman Lisa Diller, a state of Delaware retiree, are teaming up to form RiseDelaware (Retirees Investing in State Equity Delaware), a new membership organization that will advocate for pension benefits and oppose Medicare Advantage plans. The group...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware is planning for high-capacity buyback program

The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security is planning a high-capacity magazine buyback program for residents. After the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 was signed into law it made the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in Delaware. The law also allows the Department of Safety and Homeland...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Central Delaware Career Expo to be Held Sept. 21 in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced a career fair in Dover for youth and adults to explore careers in construction, health care, education, public service, and more. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is a one-day event on Sept. 21 that will expose middle school students,...
DOVER, DE
Milford LIVE News

MSD announces next steps for board seat opening

After Milford School District’s Board of Education failed to choose one of the two candidates who applied for the open seat in Area B after the resignation of Kris Thompson, board policy requires that the opening be posted again in order to seek additional candidates. Anyone interested in applying for the seat may do so until September 12, 2022. “This ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
The Review

Newark City Council targets parties and pools this summer

For years, Cleveland Avenue has been home to a number of unofficial fraternity chapter houses. The collection of homes that are more commonly referred to as “the Row” is known for its weekly parties and gatherings. Any individual looking to spend their weekends socializing amongst large crowds knows to look no further than “the Row.” However, the lively, crowd-filled, care-free atmosphere that students have spent years enjoying, is about to look vastly different.
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Teachers no longer granted 10-day COVID leave

For the first time since fall 2020, Delaware teachers will not be granted paid COVID-19 leave.  That means they have to use their normal sick leave if they or a family member gets sick. “The argument can be made that we’re further away from the craziness of COVID, so I get it,” said Jennifer Saunders, who’s taught in Red Clay ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware

Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
DELAWARE STATE
wjbr.com

Delaware’s Favorite Fast-Food & Burger Bite

Fast-food restaurants have been the home of simple dates for decades. Whether you’re rolling through a drive-through to grab some dinner on the go or sitting down for a proper happy meal with your partner, fast food can create some of the most memorable moments of your time together.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State extends pandemic emergency shelter program through September

Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services obtained funding to extend its pandemic emergency shelter program until the end of September. DHSS and Gov. John Carney’s office assembled the $900,000 needed to extend the program one month from multiple sources – namely projects using American Rescue Plan Act dollars that finished under-budget.
DELAWARE STATE

