University of South Carolina announces new name for live mascot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina Athletics announced the new name for their live gamecock mascot. According to officials, the live mascot will now be known as “The General” in honor of the Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, whose nickname “Fighting Gamecock” created the original moniker for South Carolina athletics.
