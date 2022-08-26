Eva Longoria Chicly Upgrades Classic Blazer Dress With Puffy Sleeves & Mesh Pumps at Citi Taste Of Tennis

Eva Longoria put a trendy twist on a little black dress while attending the Citi Taste of Tennis event in New York City on Thursday. The actress-turned-entrepreneur started off her weekend early — and in style.

Longoria made an elegant arrival in a black blazer mini dress by Rachel Gilbert. The textured garment had a deep V-neckline, pointy shoulder pads, puffy sleeves and was held together by a diamond encrusted clasp at the center.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum styled her caramel tresses in a ponytail and went with a winged eyeliner and glossy pink pout. To further elevate the moment, Longoria accessorized with dainty earrings, layered choker necklaces, and a small quilted clutch.

Completing Longoria’s look was a set of black mesh pumps. The shoe style had a sharp pointed-toe, high counter and thin stiletto heel. Mesh shoes have officially dominated the market, coming in variations ranging from fine- to larger-netted styles. The idea of a barely there shoe is still present via the sheer mesh, but this season’s read more elevated, approachable, and, honestly, a tad more mature.

Longoria is known for having a cozy style yet classy sartorial fashion sense that allows her to have fun with comfy and eye-catching designs . As for footwear, the producer favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands. She is also an avid sneaker collector. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Yeezy, Nike, New Balance and Asics.

The “Devious Maids” star has also ventured into the fashion industry over the years. She launched a clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which offered a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts. She has also collaborated on a footwear line.

