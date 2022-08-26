ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eva Longoria Chicly Upgrades Classic Blazer Dress With Puffy Sleeves & Mesh Pumps at Citi Taste Of Tennis

By Ashley Rushford
 5 days ago
Eva Longoria put a trendy twist on a little black dress while attending the Citi Taste of Tennis event in New York City on Thursday. The actress-turned-entrepreneur started off her weekend early — and in style.

Longoria made an elegant arrival in a black blazer mini dress by Rachel Gilbert. The textured garment had a deep V-neckline, pointy shoulder pads, puffy sleeves and was held together by a diamond encrusted clasp at the center.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum styled her caramel tresses in a ponytail and went with a winged eyeliner and glossy pink pout. To further elevate the moment, Longoria accessorized with dainty earrings, layered choker necklaces, and a small quilted clutch.

Completing Longoria’s look was a set of black mesh pumps. The shoe style had a sharp pointed-toe, high counter and thin stiletto heel. Mesh shoes have officially dominated the market, coming in variations ranging from fine- to larger-netted styles. The idea of a barely there shoe is still present via the sheer mesh, but this season’s read more elevated, approachable, and, honestly, a tad more mature.

Longoria is known for having a cozy style yet classy sartorial fashion sense that allows her to have fun with comfy and eye-catching designs . As for footwear, the producer favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands. She is also an avid sneaker collector. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Yeezy, Nike, New Balance and Asics.

The “Devious Maids” star has also ventured into the fashion industry over the years. She launched a clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which offered a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts. She has also collaborated on a footwear line.

Footwear News

Ashley Graham Strikes a Pose in Cutout Bodycon Dress & Crystal-Wrapped Heels at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Ashley Graham turned a sleek new look for the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the Pronovias collaborator posed in a dynamic black halter dress. Featuring an angular neckline and knee-length silhouette, Graham’s ruched bodycon number gained a sleek edge from asymmetric front cutouts. Cinching each were curved links covered in sparkling crystals. Finishing the model’s ensemble were matching silver earrings dripping in crystal fringe. For footwear, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model opted for glamour in a set of ankle-wrapped sandals. Her pair...
NEWARK, NJ
Footwear News

Nessa Diab Hosts the MTV VMA’s Black Carpet in Black Sparkly Dress and Purple Metallic Boots

Nessa Diab took her black carpet hosting duties in style at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hosting the MTV VMA’s pre-show celebrity carpet spectacle, the radio host and television personality wore an ankle-length sparkling black gown with a pleated hemline. For footwear, she selected a purple metallic heeled bootie. She accessorized with a stack of bracelets on her left arm, a statement ring, and chandelier earrings. Diab worked with wardrobe stylist Ali Keener on the look. Keener’s worked in the wardrobe department of MTV’s “Wild ‘n Out,” and she’s worked with other television personalities, including MTV’s...
NEWARK, NJ
Footwear News

Hugh Jackman Dons Check Navy Suit Jacket & Black Sneakers With Wife Deborra-Lee Furness in Platform Shoes at the U.S. Open

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness arrived in peak style at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York on Monday, for Serena’s first round match at this year’s U.S. Open. Jackman donned a navy checkered suit with matching trousers, a white shirt underneath, and black suede sneakers to complete his looks. While his wife opted for an all-white look wearing a white shirt dress and white linen pants. Furness’ footwear choice matched her summer outfit perfectly. She was wearing cream canvas platform shoes. The actor shared a romantic photo of the couple to his Instagram account, minutes before...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

FILA Taps Brandon Maxwell to Serve Up Tennis Fashion Collection

What happens when a top ready-to-wear designer teams up with an Italian legacy brand steeped in a deep heritage of tennis and athletic design? You turn a lot of heads — on and off the courts.  Released in time for this year’s final Grand Slam, FILA has tapped Brandon Maxwell, founder and creative director of Brandon Maxwell, the luxury women’s RTW label, as a guest designer. FILA by Brandon Maxwell features a women’s tennis assortment and this marks Maxwell’s first foray into tennis apparel. FILA by Brandon Maxwell “blends FILA’s strong Italian heritage and legacy of athletic design innovation with Brandon’s inherently...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
