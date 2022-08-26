ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundas x Revolve’s Pre-Fall Collection is Party-Ready with Lace-Up Heels, Glamorous Dresses and More

By Aaron Royce
 5 days ago
Peter Dundas and Revolve are reuniting for the Pre-Fall 2022 collection, and doing so in truly bold style.

The duo’s Pre-Fall collection — their fourth together — highlights Dundas’ own passion for color, glamour and drama . The line includes an array of sultry mini and maxi dresses, crop tops, miniskirts, shorts and a blazer, detailed with accents including cargo pockets, fringe, chains and slick cutouts, as well as swirling snakeskin and floral prints.

The collection is also infused with a bohemian spirit, with several pieces cast in blue denim or multicolored floral crochet to create a whimsical textured appearance. Rounding out the line is a circle-buckled and gold charm-accented chain belt, as well as jewelry that features snakes, colorful jewels, charms and chains for an edgy and dramatic finish to any outfit. Retailing from $68-$498, the collection is currently available on Revolve’s website .

Complementing the punchy collection — which includes a palette of pink, blue, green, cream and orange — is an equally sleek variety of shoes. The $328-$458 range showcases dramatic takes on the heeled sandal , primarily a pointed-sole Jett style with 4.25-inch stiletto heels and thin buckled grouped straps that create a sultry cutout appearance.

To tackle the lace-up trend, the collaborators also included the Iggy , a leather 4-inch stiletto sandal with pointed soles and long ties designed to wrap around the wearer’s ankles and calves. Rounding out the collection is the Syd wedge , perhaps the most daring of the bunch: a wooden-soled 5-inch platform wedge with a swirling cutout, complete with suede uppers in a lace-up silhouette. Aside from classic neutral hues of brown and black, the shoes include pops of color from pink, purple, khaki green and an oil-slick sequel multicolored metallic hue.

Dundas and Revolve’s collaborative line has been one key part of the retailer’s dynamic approach to fashion retail and marketing. In addition to the appointment of Kendall Jenner as the brand’s FWRD creative director last fall, it also staged a hit runway show for Dundas x Revolve’s Fall 2021 collection during New York Fashion Week — as well as a Revolve Gallery pop-up attended by stars including Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, Lori Harvey and Kylie Jenner.

“COVID-19 was just a temporary bump in the road,” co-CEO Mike Karanikolas told FN in September 2021. “We’re just seeing our customer come back in such an incredible way. We’re seeing our brand lead in sales momentum and velocity and customer engagement stronger than ever. We’re stronger now than we were before.”

In other Revolve news, the retailer has recently launched an extended size collection with influencer Remi Bader. The line includes 15 pieces ranging in size from XXS to 4X, in an effort to increase its size inclusivity when it comes to popular fashion trends.

Discover Dundas x Revolve’s Fall 2021 collection at New York Fashion Week in the gallery.

Footwear News

Alicia Keys Gets Romantic In a Bird Print Maxi Dress and Golden Tory Burch Slides While on Vacation

Alicia Keys took a vacation, the songstress posing for a quick photoshoot on her Instagram yesterday with a scenic view behind her in head to toe Tory Burch. Snapping outfit shots, Keys stood before a rocky landscape, followed by a grand room where the New York native modeled a white maxi dress featuring a mirrored colorful bird pattern in light blue and yellow. The long sleeve featured a cascading skirt and mock neck that dipped slightly, adding risk to the avian-inspired garment. The “Girl On Fire” singer’s lengthy summer wears was brought inwards at the waist to give the piece shape,...
Footwear News

Amina Muaddi Goes Bold in String-Wrapped Cutout Dress and Invisible Heels at Simon Porte Jacquemus’ Wedding

Amina Muaddi defied dress code expectations at fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus’ wedding this weekend in the south of France Arriving to the intimate occasion in Charleval with boyfriend Fary Lopes, the footwear designer wore a white Jacquemus ensemble that included a collared cropped shirt top and matching low-rise skirt. Giving the all-white pieces — traditionally viewed as a non-option for wedding guest attire — a sleek edge were string ties wrapping around the top’s bodice, as well as the low-rise skirt’s attachment to high-waisted sheer lingerie. Completing Muaddi’s ensemble were round sparkling hoop earrings, as well as a miniature beige leather...
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Models in Sleek Workout Set for Puma’s New ‘Forever Luxe’ Collection

Model Winnie Harlow is the new face of Puma’s “Forever Luxe” collection. She took to Instagram to sport the collection wearing a desert tan activewear set, featuring training leggings and a sports bra. To complete the look, the model slipped into a pair of white sneakers.  Harlow accessorized the sportswear with a full set of gold jewelry with a necklace, bracelets, rings, and a pair of diamond studs.  The model kept her dark brown hair in a sleek bun styled by Davontae Washington. The celebrity hairstylist has worked on Megan The Stallion and Naomi Campbell. Her makeup was kept simple with golden tones...
Footwear News

Alexa Demie Strikes A Pose in Thigh-High Boots for Balenciaga’s Winter 2022 Campaign

Balenciaga has officially launched its Winter 2022 campaign, and returned to Instagram yet again in the process — with a little help from Alexa Demie. The “Euphoria” actress stars in the new campaign, shot by Daniel Roché, where models in head-to-toe Balenciaga outfits pose in unlikely destinations like deserts, forests and public pools. In Demie’s first shot by Roché, she adjusts one of her large metallic post earrings in a dark brown coat. The oversized piece includes a furry texture and wide sleeves, layered over a black turtleneck sweater — echoing the ’80s “power” ensembles worn by businesswomen of the era. Cinched...
Blackpink’s Jennie Takes Soho In A 90s Street Style Inspired Ensemble and Chunky Chrome Adidas

After dominating at the 2022 MTV VMAs along with her girl group members, Blackpink’s Jennie took a stroll in Soho New York City to stop by a billboard with editorial images from her shoot with Calvin Klein for their Fall 2022 campaign, capturing the special moment on Instagram today. The K-pop idol took photos near a crosswalk before grabbing something to eat, the star clad in a street style inspired outfit with sporty shoes. Channeling the 90s the “Solo” songstress wore a plain white tank which she layered underneath a light grey vest trimmed with faux-fur. The New Zealander donned low rise...
Footwear News

Becky G Gleams in Daring Zuhair Murad Tapestry Dress & Mirrored Stilettos at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Becky G brought a glamorous spin to medieval style for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Shower” singer posed in a sleeveless Zuhair Murad gown. Hailing from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection, Becky G’s couture dress included a slim fit with thin upper straps, a slim fit and side straps that created daring vertical cutouts. Covering her dress’ front and back were paneled prints in swirling multicolored shapes, reminiscent of a beaded medieval tapestry. The singer’s ornate dress was complemented with sparkling red drop earrings...
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Slips On Crystal Heels in Red-Hot Dress at ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ London Premiere

Lauren Sanchez stepped out in sparkles for her latest date night with Jeff Bezos: the London premiere of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The upcoming Amazon series, a prequel to the original “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books of the same name, premieres on Sept. 2. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the London premiere of Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series in Leicester Square on Aug. 30, 2022. Adding to her outfit’s glitz was a diamond bracelet, drop earrings and a dangling gold and diamond anklet — as well...
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Serves White-Hot Style In 6-Inch Satin Pumps With Plunging Vest & Pleated Trousers For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet

Heidi Klum was a vision in a white — not once, but twice while arriving at “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday. The co-judge hit the red carpet during the season 17 live show at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in a white satin suit. Klum’s ensemble consisted of a sharp double-breasted blazer jacket that had wide lapels and a pointy hemline. Sticking to a sophisticated style moment, the German model teamed the outerwear with a vest and matching pleated high-waist trousers. Klum gave her look an elegant touch with long diamond chandelier earrings and a chunky sparkling ring. The television...
The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Slate’ Is Releasing in Sizes For the Entire Family

Adidas is introducing a new colorway of the ever-popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker this week. The German sportswear giant revealed on the Adidas Yeezy release calendar today that Kanye West’s beloved lifestyle runner will hit stores in a new “Slate” colorway before week’s end. The latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Slate” features a beige-based Primeknit upper and is coupled with a contrasting black stripe on the lateral side with the signature “SPLY-350” branding on the midfoot. Unlike previous Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles, the “Slate” colorway does not include a pull tab on the heel. Rounding out the look are...
Footwear News

Worst Dressed Stars at MTV VMAs 2022, According to Twitter

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards certainly launched a new array of bold red carpet looks this year, live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Though some went viral for an array of positive reasons — with Taylor Swift’s crystal-trimmed Oscar de la Renta minidress arguably the night’s top fashion moment  — others weren’t as positive, whether due to an outfit’s color, shape or overall effect. Below, we take a look at the worst fashion moments from the VMA’s, according to Twitter. Lizzo Lizzo took a dramatic approach to dressing for the Video Music Awards, arriving in a voluminous black and navy-toned Spring...
Footwear News

Lil Nas X Gets Dramatic in Feathered Outfit With Skirt & Crown at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Lil Nas X took cutouts and feathers for a whimsical spin at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Montero” musician posed in a Harris Reed ensemble featuring a textured skirt and massive round crown — a look directly from Reed’s fall 2022 collection, originally similar to the gold outfit he created for Iman at the 2021 Met Gala. Lil Nas X’s ensemble included its original wide circular crown and matching skirt with a structured base, overlaid with sprays of wispy black feathers. The collection’s skirt...
Footwear News

Daphne Oz Celebrates Her Anniversary In Style With Olive Green Silk Two Piece Set

Daphne Oz had a standout fashion moment for her 12th year anniversary with her husband John Jovanovic.  The 36-year-old chef wore a flowing, silk olive green maxi skirt with a matching sleeveless top. Oz paired the look with beige sandals featuring two pleated straps.  She accessorized with studded diamond earrings and her wedding rings. The food writer styled her luscious blond hair in a sleek, straight look with a simplistic makeup look featuring winged eyeliner and a nude lip. The chef’s go-to style is simplistically chic. Oz loves a matching white linen set but will not hesitate from popping some color into her...
Footwear News

FILA Taps Brandon Maxwell to Serve Up Tennis Fashion Collection

What happens when a top ready-to-wear designer teams up with an Italian legacy brand steeped in a deep heritage of tennis and athletic design? You turn a lot of heads — on and off the courts.  Released in time for this year’s final Grand Slam, FILA has tapped Brandon Maxwell, founder and creative director of Brandon Maxwell, the luxury women’s RTW label, as a guest designer. FILA by Brandon Maxwell features a women’s tennis assortment and this marks Maxwell’s first foray into tennis apparel. FILA by Brandon Maxwell “blends FILA’s strong Italian heritage and legacy of athletic design innovation with Brandon’s inherently...
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Takes it Easy in Tank Top, Striped Pants and Retro Sneakers in NYC

Katie Holmes took to the streets of New York City in style this week — with vintage-inspired sneakers to match. While stepping out in SoHo, the “Alone Together” star wore a pair of beige and black pinstriped pants with a white drawstring waistband. Topping her casual look was a black tank top with a high curved neckline. Finishing Holmes’ outfit were chunky black and gold huggie hoop earrings, a black barrette and A.P.C.’s $630 Virginie Small crossbody bag in smooth maroon-toned leather — one of her most-worn accessories this summer. The actress also wore a set of black suede sneakers. The star’s low-top...
Footwear News

The New Balance 550 Gets a New Purple Colorway

The revitalization of the New Balance 550 sneaker continues with a new iteration hitting stores soon. After teaming up with Aimé Leon Dore to deliver a series of 550 collabs in June, the Boston-based sportswear brand announced via its release calendar that it has its own in-line “White with Aura” makeup of the classic basketball shoe dropping today. The latest New Balance 550 style dons a white-based leather upper and is offset by vibrant purple accents on the ‘N’ and ‘550’ branding at the midfoot, the tongue, and sock liner. Completing the look of the shoe is a white and gray midsole...
Footwear News

The 26 Best Combat Boots for Women to Wear This Season

Combat boots have been around since… forever. Beginning in the first century, people have worn a variation of what we have now. Introduced originally as shoes for — surprise, surprise — combat, the shoe morphed from a battlefield go-to into an adopted shoe of choice for the subculture set in the ’60s and ’70s. Seen on everyone from rockers, punk music enthusiasts, gothic and alternative kids, combat boots have carried a reputation for their durability, performance and overall comfort. They’re an essential if you are a frequent concertgoer. Pretty quickly, the fashion set caught on to the appeal of women’s combat boots,...
Footwear News

Lizzo Delivers Waterfall Illusion in Dramatic Cascading Blue Dress, Wet Hair & Hidden Heels at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Lizzo stunned on the red carpet for the 2022 MTV VMAs tonight in Newark, NJ. The “About Damn Time” songstress arrived at the award show in a major way, sporting a Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown in a duo chrome blue-black. The off-the-shoulder moment was larger than life, the voluminous fabric gathered in such a way that it cascaded and draped like flowing water, offering the Yitty shapewear brand founder an exquisite silhouette. The flutist and songwriter paired the eye-catching dress with see-through blue gloves adorned with chunky gold rings, the fabric disappearing underneath the ample material. Lizzo went for a wet...
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Straps Into Sleek Slingbacks, Mary Jane Heels and More for Sam Edelman’s Fall 2022 Campaign

Naomi Campbell is stepping into the fall season in style, thanks to Sam Edelman. The legendary supermodel is the brand’s newest campaign star for its glamorous Fall 2022 collection. The campaign, as shared on the brand’s Instagram page, finds Campbell in her signature dramatic style, posing in outfits including a black blazer minidress and a frothy feathered coat. Shot entirely in black and white by Steven Klein, the imagery is a callback to the classic editorials and advertisements of the ’90s, in true supermodel fashion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Edelman (@sam_edelman) Of course, throughout, Campbell also...
Footwear News

Britney Spears Dances & Sways To Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ In A Neon Yellow Dress & Chunky Platform Sandals

Britney Spears made a vibrant arrival with towering heels to match. While some of the biggest names attended the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Sunday, the Princess of Pop danced the night away to Cardi B’s, “Bodak Yellow.” The new post comes days after the release of her highly anticipated duet track with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer.” The collaboration combines the chorus of John’s iconic smash hit “Tiny Dancer” and verses of his single “The One.” This is the first song for Spears’ since leaving her widely publicized conservatorship in 2021. The “Gimme More” singer...
Footwear News

Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier on 40 Years With Puma, His Love of Motown and Why LaMelo Ball Is the Next NBA Star to Watch

NBA icon Walt “Clyde” Frazier has been synonymous with Puma for nearly 40 years, and in its latest brand campaign, the athletic giant highlighted what makes his legacy truly remarkable. Puma’s new marketing effort, dubbed “For All Time,” was created to examine the meaning of the word classic, and offers a look at why the company should be considered a classic sneaker brand. To pull this off, Puma put together “The Collective,” a group of influencers who in their own way have shaped sneaker culture including June Ambrose, Mike “Upscale Vandal” Camargo, Rhuigi Villaseñor, Dapper Dan and several others. The latest video...
Footwear News

