WMDT.com
Delaware State Housing Authority pausing Rental Assitance Program, with scaled back elligibility and payment amounts set for its return
DELAWARE – The Delaware State Housing Authority will pause applications for the Emergency Housing & Rental Assitance Program (EHAP) from September 9th to October. The temporary program pause will allow the agency to modify program guidelines in accordance with the federal U.S. Treasury requirements, implement a shift between federal funding sources, and manage application volume.
delawarepublic.org
State extends pandemic emergency shelter program through September
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services obtained funding to extend its pandemic emergency shelter program until the end of September. DHSS and Gov. John Carney’s office assembled the $900,000 needed to extend the program one month from multiple sources – namely projects using American Rescue Plan Act dollars that finished under-budget.
WMDT.com
“This will end:” Hotel vouchers extended an additional month, housing advocates urge need for long-term housing solutions in Delaware
DELAWARE – “I at least have 35 families right now who are apart of this hotel assistance program. It’s very near and dear to me,” Rowland said. Hotels vouchers, a federal funded short-term solution to the growing concern of homelessness in Delaware have been extended 30 days.
delawarepublic.org
Three new education bills to help statewide literacy are signed into law
Gov. John Carney used the first day of school for many Delaware children to sign 3 bills looking to address literacy in the First State. Two of the new laws help implement a science of reading approach that teaches reading by breaking down the essential components of literacy. House Bill...
Teachers no longer granted 10-day COVID leave
For the first time since fall 2020, Delaware teachers will not be granted paid COVID-19 leave. That means they have to use their normal sick leave if they or a family member gets sick. “The argument can be made that we’re further away from the craziness of COVID, so I get it,” said Jennifer Saunders, who’s taught in Red Clay ... Read More
WMDT.com
Gov. Carney signs education bills into law Monday
DELAWARE- Governor John Carney put pen to paper Monday moving forward a couple of bills related to education. One of them is the Digital Citizenship Education Act which required First State schools to implement media literacy requirements in K through 12. “The reality is that young people struggle with both...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware is planning for high-capacity buyback program
The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security is planning a high-capacity magazine buyback program for residents. After the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 was signed into law it made the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in Delaware. The law also allows the Department of Safety and Homeland...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Legislator, county council member receiving state retirement benefits form group protesting Medicare Advantage plan
Retiring state 25th District Rep. John Kowalko and New Castle County 5th District Councilwoman Lisa Diller, a state of Delaware retiree, are teaming up to form RiseDelaware (Retirees Investing in State Equity Delaware), a new membership organization that will advocate for pension benefits and oppose Medicare Advantage plans. The group...
WMDT.com
Legislation signed to expunge criminal record
DELAWARE – House Bill 447 is set out to get low level offenses expunged off of Delawarean’s records. Senator Darius Brown says this is important at a time like this when currently 290,000 Delawareans are eligible for expungement. He says this is the second chance that people need to turn their life around in an easy way. But the senator says this legislation opens the door for so much more.
delawarepublic.org
Carney signs pair of bills addressing racial inequity in Delaware
Gov. John Carney was joined by members of the state’s African American Task Force Tuesday as he signed two bills addressing racial inequity. The new laws come at the recommendation of the state’s African American Task Force. The first, House Bill 447, seeks to help people more easily...
WBOC
Central Delaware Career Expo to be Held Sept. 21 in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced a career fair in Dover for youth and adults to explore careers in construction, health care, education, public service, and more. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is a one-day event on Sept. 21 that will expose middle school students,...
WBOC
Schools Across Delmarva Work to Fill Teacher Vacancies
With the new school year upon us, the national teacher shortage is affecting schools all across Delmarva. Some schools are hurting more than others. In Virginia, Accomack county still has 10 openings. In Delaware, the Seaford school district has 17 slots to fill, and in Delmar, there are 18 vacancies. In Maryland, Somerset is still looking to fill 4% of their staff. However, there are some counties and districts that are managing the shortage well.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's Secretary of State names a new director for the Delaware Tourism Office
The Delaware Tourism Office has a new director. Secretary of State Jeff Bullock announced Jessica Welch will lead the Delaware Tourism Office. “Jessica brings an immense wealth of knowledge and experience to take on this crucial role in Delaware’s economy,” said Bullock. “The Tourism Office contributes billions each year to the state’s GDP and creates thousands of jobs in the process. As Delaware continues to be a preferred tourist destination, I know Jessica will expand upon the work done so far to continue attracting out-of-state visitors while promoting the prosperity of existing tourism businesses in the state.”
Delaware National Guard member finds calling caring for seniors
What was meant to be a temporary position has become a full-time passion for one man caring for seniors in Newark, Delaware.
Maryland health and education officials urge parents to keep COVID vaccinations on their back-to-school checklist
Baltimore, MD—With summer vacations ending and schools heading back into session, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) are urging parents statewide to keep COVID vaccinations and boosters at the top of their back to school checklist to keep their children and schools COVIDReady all fall. “Our children […]
WBOC
UPDATE: Delaware State Auditor McGuiness Denied New Trial, One Conviction Overturned
DOVER, Del. (AP) - A judge on Tuesday upheld two convictions against Delaware’s Democratic state auditor for official misconduct and conflict of interest but tossed a jury’s third misdemeanor conviction for improperly structuring contract payments to a consulting firm. In issuing his decision, Superior Court Judge William Carpenter...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware
Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
Cape Gazette
Shannon McGinn attains senior VP position at Community Bank Delaware
Community Bank Delaware recently announced the promotion of Shannon McGinn to senior vice president. McGinn began her career with Community Bank Delaware at its inception in 2006. McGinn brings more than 30 years of human resources experience including SHRM-CP certification and serves as a member of the bank’s executive team....
WMDT.com
Del. DMV announces new application process for Medical Tint Waivers
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles has announced a new Medical Tint Waiver application process. Starting Monday, customers wanting a waiver will no longer start the application process by picking up a paper application at the DMV. Instead, the Medical Tint Waiver application is moving online. The DMV says it will continue to process all paper applications through October 31st.
delawarepublic.org
Judge rules on State Auditor Kathy McGuiness post-trial motions, two charges upheld, no new trial
Delaware’s September primary is just two weeks away, and McGuiness will face voters with two misdemeanors on her record - for conflict of interest and official misconduct. McGuiness was found guilty by jury of those misdemeanors in July, along with non-compliance with procurement law by structuring, which Judge William Carpenter dismissed. She was not convicted on felony charges of theft and witness intimidation.
