Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of eventsCheryl E PrestonDoswell, VA
Soul Vegan Block Party coming to Jackson Ward in Richmond
A festival dedicated to introducing and promoting a plant-based diet lifestyle to communities of color is kicking off in Richmond in September.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
Kristen Gardner Beal and Lance Lemon to open Penny’s Wine Shop in Richmond
For Penny’s co-owners Kristen Gardner Beal and Lance Lemon, the upcoming shop is a return to the original vision of their other shared venture, Richwine, which launched in late 2020.
Ellyn Hopper opens Fat Rabbit cake shop and bakery in Richmond
"I am always most proud of my cakes. They are the heart and soul behind this bakery," Ellyn Hopper said about Fat Rabbit cake shop and bakery in Richmond.
RIC to host job fair Sept. 15
Richmond International Airport will be the site of a job fair Sept. 15, at which a number of airport tenants will be providing information about vacant positions. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ivor Massey Administration Building at 5707 Huntsman Road, Sandston. Full-...
rvahub.com
Virginia Executive Mansion set to reopen to the public September 2nd
Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin will appear at the mansion on reopening day to welcome visitors. Virginia’s Executive Mansion, the oldest purpose-built Governor’s home in the United States, will reopen to the public for tours on Friday, September 2nd after being closed for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dogwood Dell neighbor hopeful talks with RPD chief will rebuild community trust
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith is preparing to meet with community members following controversy surrounding an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot with the goal of rebuilding trust with residents.
Carvana ribbon cutting to celebrate estimated 400 new jobs at Chesterfield facility
An Arizona-based, nationwide used car business is opening a new site in Chesterfield on Wednesday that promises to offer hundreds of jobs.
ggwash.org
Half of Richmond’s scooter providers have left town this year. What does that mean for micromobility in the city?
Earlier this month Richmond’s first licensed micromobility provider terminated its service, abandoning dozens of scooters around town. Alongside Helbiz, which ended operations in January, Bolt has now landed on the lengthening list of companies that seem to be turning scooters into ghosts in Richmond. Companies come and go, but what does the loss of hundreds of scooters mean for the future of micromobility in Virginia’s capital?
Two new Raising Cane’s locations opening in Chesterfield County
Raising Cane's has announced there will be two new locations opening in Chesterfield County very soon.
Missing Florida teen travels across East Coast in tractor-trailers, found in rural Virginia county
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
Richmond science teacher named Region 1 Teacher of the Year
"I tell my students every year if you’re ever in my class you’re always going to be in my class,” Kiara Thompson said.
Why Greg McQuade joined 'Cookie Crew' at Southside bakery
WTVR CBS 6 reporter and anchor Greg McQuade took part in Tablespoons Bakery’s Celebs Serving Tablespoons event.
rvahub.com
Armenian Food Festival returns for 62nd year September 9th and 10th
The festival is Richmond’s longest-running food festival. Richmond’s oldest and longest-running food festival returns for a family-friendly weekend of Armenian delicacies and culture on September 9th and 10th. The 62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival features food prepared by members of the St. James Armenian Church. Taste shish kabobs,...
Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Season-Opener vs. Richmond
See the complete depth chart for UVA football's first game of the 2022 season
Presentation on removing Hanover school board members related to ‘longtime appointee’
The Hanover County Board of Supervisors went into a closed-door meeting last week to get legal advice on removing board appointees.
HCA offering $800k in nursing scholarships to combat shortages in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A scholarship for students to pursue the nursing field is being offered by a health care system with sites in the Richmond area, to help people complete their studies in a field that is seeing severe shortages.
Family of Adam Oakes responds after charges against five men in VCU hazing death are dropped
Five of eleven former Delta Chi fraternity members are no longer facing charges in connection to the death of VCU student Adam Oakes.
Be prepared for road closures in Museum District, Fan, downtown Richmond
The Richmond Department of Public Works is asking Richmonders and visitors to the city to expect road closures in several frequented areas.
Motorcyclist killed riding the wrong way on Cary Street in Richmond
Virginia State Police identified the man killed in the August 27 crash as Scott A. Hasty, of Richmond.
