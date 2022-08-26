15 celebrity couples with extreme height differences

Dax Shepard is much taller than Kristen Bell. John Shearer/AP Images

Some celebrity couples have drastic height differences.

Kristen Bell is 5-foot-1, while her husband Dax Shepard is 6-foot-2.

Will Smith is 14 inches taller than his 5-foot wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Harry How/Getty Images

At 5-foot-4, Mila Kunis is much shorter than her 6-foot-2 husband, Ashton Kutcher.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met on "That '70s Show" but didn't start dating until years later . They got married in 2015 and they have two kids together.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bel. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kristen Bell is a petite 5-foot-1 standing next to her husband Dax Shepard, who is more than a foot taller at 6-foot-2.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell first met in 2007 at a dinner party. They wed in 2013 and have two kids.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Will Smith stands 14 inches above his 5-foot wife Jada Pinkett Smith at 6 feet 2 inches tall.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been together for over 25 years . The couple got married in 1997, and they have two children together, Jaden and Willow.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher. Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

At 6-foot-3, Sasha Baron Cohen is a foot taller than his 5-foot-3 wife Isla Fisher.

Over the last 20 years together , the two have collaborated on a film, had three kids, and moved from Los Angeles to Australia.

Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is 5-foot-9 but Prince William stands half a foot taller at 6-foot-3.

William and Middleton met at the University of St Andrews and married in 2011. They have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon, 5-foot-1, is a foot shorter than her 6-foot-1 husband Jim Toth.

Witherspoon and Toth wed in 2011 and welcomed their son Tennessee in 2012. Witherspoon also has two children from her marriage to Ryan Phillippe.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Claire Greenway/Getty Images

Even in heels, Sarah Michelle Gellar can't top her 6-foot-1 husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

The pair, who were married in September 2002 , met on the set of the 1997 slasher " I Know What You Did Last Summer ." They have two children.

Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The 5-foot-3 Jessica Simpson is a whole foot shorter than husband Eric Johnson.

Johnson and Simpson tied the knot in 2014 and have two children together .

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. Rich Polk/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth, 6-foot-3, is a foot taller than his 5-foot-3 wife Elsa Pataky.

Hemsworth and Pataky have been married since 2010 and have three children. Pataky has made cameos in several "Thor" movies .

Savannah Brinson and Lebron James. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

LeBron James is over a foot taller than his 5-foot-7 wife Savannah Brinson as he stands at 6-foot-8.

LeBron and Savannah James met in high school and had their first date at Outback Steakhouse . They wed in 2013 and have three children.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR

Machine Gun Kelly, 6-foot-4, is a foot taller than 5-foot-4 wife Megan Fox.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met while filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in March 2020 and got engaged in 2022.

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Natalie Portman, 5-foot-3, is smaller than her 5-foot-10 choreographer husband Benjamin Millepied.

Portman and Millepied met on the set of "Black Swan" and got married in 2012. They have two children.

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 5-foot-3 Ashley Tisdale stands about a head shorter than her husband Christopher French.

Tisdale and French met through mutual friends and have been married for eight years. They have a daughter, Jupiter, born in 2021.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Ian Somerhalder is half a foot taller than his 5-foot-4 wife Nikki Reed, but she gets close in height with heels.

Somerhalder and Reed were married in 2015 and have a daughter.

Hafþór Björnsson and Kelsey Henson. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Hafþór Björnsson, otherwise known as the Mountain on "Game of Thrones," is 19 inches taller than his wife Kelsey Henson, who is 5-foot-2.

The couple wed in 2018 and welcomed a son in 2020. Björnsson also has a daughter from a previous marriage.