Who Is YGKC Kansas City’s Rising Hip-Hop Star?

Real name Gregory Harvey from Kansas City, MO. YGKC is a down to earth, poetic and humble however business savvy beast. When it comes to creating music his inspiration draws from his real life that surrounds him. Good or Bad experiences, YGKC possess the heart and confidence to embody his essence inside of his records. His sound is versatile, innovative and will stand the test of time. His own independent label “Humble Beast Empire” has signed a Record Deal with Grammy nominated producer, songwriter, engineer and vocal arranger Joseph “Jo Blaq” Macklin. The innovative label, Distrkct 500 based in Kansas City, MO found YGKC to be a perfect fit for the label for his versatility, style and highly addictive personality.
Best Places for Kids to Fish in Kansas City

Why travel hours to the Ozarks for prime fishing, when great bodies of water and an abundance of fish are right here? If your little one loves the thrill of a nip on their line or the sinking of a bobber, then this guide will help you navigate the best places for kids to fish in Kansas City.
This Weekend IN Kansas City: September 2-5

Happy Labor Day Weekend, Kansas City! Looking for something to do over the long weekend? We have plenty of ideas. Did you know Independence, Missouri, was the starting point of the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon Trails? Since 1973, the city of Independence has celebrated that heritage with SantaCaliGon Days, a weekend festival featuring local and regional small business vendors, street food, and live entertainment on the Independence Square.
KC Man Killed in Pontoon Accident at Lake of the Ozarks

A Kansas City man was killed in a boating accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2019 Sylvan pontoon boat, driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was at mile marker 13 of the main channel around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck a wake, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel E. Cortez of Kansas City. The vessel then struck Cortez.
Sell Your Home To A Local Buyer!

Man dies in Lake accident

(AP) — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channe. The...
Joe’s Weather Blog: Watching for PM storms (MON-8/29)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Let’s see if I remember how to do this thing called blogging… it’s been awhile. Good Monday to you. Another hot day is on tap for the region today ahead of a weak cold front that will be moving into the region tonight. This front will switch our winds to the north and allow more seasonal air to move into the region overnight into Tuesday. This will be the last day of 90s for awhile I think.
