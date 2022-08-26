Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
fox4kc.com
Everything to know before heading to the KC Irish Fest this weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Enjoy music, food and fun at the 20th Annual Irish Fest in downtown Kansas City! Kansas City’s ever-popular Irish Fest kicks off the annual Labor Day weekend party, Sept. 2-4 at Crown Center in downtown Kansas City. Enjoy the more than 300 musicians, dancers,...
fox4kc.com
TRY-IT TUESDAY: Home Office Gear
KANSAS CITY, Mo — Spruce up your home office with these must-have ideas. You’ll never want to go back into the office. Featured products include:
hiphopsince1987.com
Who Is YGKC Kansas City’s Rising Hip-Hop Star?
Real name Gregory Harvey from Kansas City, MO. YGKC is a down to earth, poetic and humble however business savvy beast. When it comes to creating music his inspiration draws from his real life that surrounds him. Good or Bad experiences, YGKC possess the heart and confidence to embody his essence inside of his records. His sound is versatile, innovative and will stand the test of time. His own independent label “Humble Beast Empire” has signed a Record Deal with Grammy nominated producer, songwriter, engineer and vocal arranger Joseph “Jo Blaq” Macklin. The innovative label, Distrkct 500 based in Kansas City, MO found YGKC to be a perfect fit for the label for his versatility, style and highly addictive personality.
momcollective.com
Best Places for Kids to Fish in Kansas City
Why travel hours to the Ozarks for prime fishing, when great bodies of water and an abundance of fish are right here? If your little one loves the thrill of a nip on their line or the sinking of a bobber, then this guide will help you navigate the best places for kids to fish in Kansas City.
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Kansas City
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Kansas City, Missouri on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: September 2-5
Happy Labor Day Weekend, Kansas City! Looking for something to do over the long weekend? We have plenty of ideas. Did you know Independence, Missouri, was the starting point of the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon Trails? Since 1973, the city of Independence has celebrated that heritage with SantaCaliGon Days, a weekend festival featuring local and regional small business vendors, street food, and live entertainment on the Independence Square.
Olathe yoga studio shuts down, leaves customers needing refunds
The doors at YogaSix Olathe have permanently closed. People who paid for classes in advance want their money back. The owner said he can't make that happen right now.
Safety concerns shut down carnival at Belton’s sesquicentennial celebration
A portion of a Belton, Missouri event "150 years in the making" was cut short this weekend. City leaders shut down the carnival at the sesquicentennial celebration citing safety and staffing concerns.
Wayside Waifs takes part in NBC’s 'Clear the Shelters' campaign
Shelters around the United States are hoping to “Clear the Shelters” this weekend, including Wayside Waifs here in Kansas City.
KC Man Killed in Pontoon Accident at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City man was killed in a boating accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2019 Sylvan pontoon boat, driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was at mile marker 13 of the main channel around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck a wake, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel E. Cortez of Kansas City. The vessel then struck Cortez.
Grinter Sunflower Farms prepares for bloom season
The sunflowers at Grinter Sunflower Farms should be in full bloom by Labor Day weekend.
5 hospitalized after car hits horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City
Missouri troopers are investigating after a driver hit a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City, sending 3 kids and 2 adults to hospitals.
martincitytelegraph.com
Not just for the birds. Burge Bird Rescue now in third decade of saving exotic pets
After graduating from the University of Missouri’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 1987, Dr. Julie Burge expected to focus much of her work on cats, dogs, and farm animals as the profession typically entails. Degree in hand, Burge moved to upstate New York, about 90 miles north of New...
Fall edition: Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale is here
Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty semiannual sale runs Aug. 28 to Sept. 3. The sale offers 50% off higher-end cosmetics, skin care, and tools.
fox4kc.com
Sell Your Home To A Local Buyer!
Raymore couple mistakenly held at gunpoint by police
Video of a senior couple held at gunpoint by Raymore, Missouri police is going viral with nearly 200,000 views on TikTok.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Campaign Office Opening – Kansas City, Missouri – August 28, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Around 100 individuals attend her campaign office opening in midtown Kansas City this afternoon. After greeting people as she entered the campaign office Valentine was introduced by former Kansas City Mayor Sly James.
kwos.com
Man dies in Lake accident
(AP) — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channe. The...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Weather Blog: Watching for PM storms (MON-8/29)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Let’s see if I remember how to do this thing called blogging… it’s been awhile. Good Monday to you. Another hot day is on tap for the region today ahead of a weak cold front that will be moving into the region tonight. This front will switch our winds to the north and allow more seasonal air to move into the region overnight into Tuesday. This will be the last day of 90s for awhile I think.
Millions in rental help available for struggling KC families
Kansas City counties have millions of dollars available to help families behind and struggling to pay rent.
