Josh McCray won’t play at Indiana after going down in season opener
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois running back Josh McCray will be sidelined for Friday night’s game at Indiana after going down in the second half of the season opening win against Wyoming. McCray had to be helped off the field and didn’t put any weight on his right leg. After spending time in the medical pop-up […]
Illinois Athletic Director addresses game day challenges
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Illinois Football pulled off a win versus Wyoming on Saturday, and thousands of fans traveled to Memorial Stadium to cheer them on. But the day came with some long lines for many. On Tuesday, Josh Whitman, Illinois Athletic Director, acknowledged those waits. He said they are now reviewing all aspects of […]
Long lost friends teaming up for Effingham football this fall
EFFINGHAM (WCIA) — Evan Waymoth takes pride in playing fullback for the Flaming Hearts, just like his father did before him. “I’ve always tried to follow in his foot steps, and it’s motivation,” Waymoth said. Jeff Waymoth was a member of the 1992 Effingham playoff team that advanced to the second round of the playoffs. […]
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Indiana
CHAMPAIGN —Illinois notched a Week Zero win for the second consecutive year, now head coach Bret Bielema and his team will try to do what it didn't a year ago: win the next game. Illinois cruised past Wyoming, 38-6, on Saturday and will travel to Indiana on Friday night...
WAND TV
Jackyl coming to Decatur Nov. 20th
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Back in its heyday the Lincoln Square Theatre in Decatur hosted entertainment like Bob Hope, Alabama and Pure Prairie League. Undergoing major renovations the 106 year old theater will next host 90s band Jackyl and local band Jonny Vodka. Tickets go on sale for the...
Missing Georgetown girl found safe
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — An 11-year-old girl from Georgetown is safe after she was found near Indianapolis at the home of a 19-year-old male. That teenager is now under arrest. Captain Michael Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned the girl was missing on Saturday and discovered she had been communicating online […]
947wls.com
Three of the Best Colleges in the Nation of 2023 are here in Illinois
Maybe your high school grad doesn’t have to go out of state for college this fall…. It turns out, that Illinois is home to three of the top colleges in the nation. And those colleges aren’t difficult to guess…. Northwestern University in Evanston took the Number 14 spot,...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Work Begins Wed Aug 31st: From VOORHEES East of Bowman to LYNCH North of Main
The City of Danville would like to announce the beginning of contractor performed pavement patching operations on East Voorhees Street from Bowman Avenue to Lynch Road and on Lynch Road from Voorhees Street to Main Street. Work is expect to begin on Wednesday, August 31st and may last up to a few weeks depending on weather.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Darrin Hightower, Jr: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The Following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Darrin Hightower Jr. has a true community spirit, selflessly giving back to those around him through his nonprofit organization, “Darrin’s Kids 2.” He says for him, it is all about the kids. Last month his organization held their second annual event, “100 Haircuts for Kids” at the Boys and Girls Club. The event was free to the public, and in just under 5 hours, 200 haircuts were provided by Dazey’s Hair Lab to kids who would be returning to school. Along with the haircuts, the event hosted face painting, bounce houses, a school supply give-a-way, music, and dance performances. Some local businesses donate their time, but others are hired by Darrin. He says, “You can’t put a price on the impact of these events.”
ourquadcities.com
Fans keep on loving REO Speedwagon, founder loves them
Neal Doughty was a 21-year-old student at University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, when he formed the band REO Speedwagon in 1967 with fellow student Alan Gratzer, a drummer. Doughty didn’t end up graduating, where he majored in electrical engineering, but is the only remaining founding member of the popular band – which returns to Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Sept. 6, in a triple bill with Styx and Loverboy.
Several roads to be closed in Newark Sunday for MTV Video Music Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards will return to the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday – and this means some road closures.
Severe thunderstorms damage century-old church
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather rolled into parts of Central Illinois on Monday, at least one area is still cleaning up damage from Sunday. Strong winds caused a tree to fall onto a century-old church in Monticello. The church that was damaged is First Presbyterian Church. Thankfully, no one was hurt and the […]
Lanes closed at Champaign intersection
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic at one Champaign intersection is down a couple of lanes this week as construction crews perform storm sewer repairs there. The repairs are taking place at the T-intersection of Bradley Avenue and Randolph Street. Eastbound Bradley is reduced to one lane while northbound Randolph is reduced to two turning lanes, […]
smilepolitely.com
Giant mushrooms are popping up in Urbana
It’s a hot and humid week here in C-U, and while most of us humans find the muggy weather a drag, the mushrooms are loving it. A circle of these “False Parasol” mushrooms emerged from the earth on Nevada street in Urbana Monday morning, about 10” each in diameter!
bhhschicago.com
705 E Harding Drive #705
Welcome to this nicely landscaped, charming home located in a great Urbana neighborhood! This two bedroom one full bath has everything you need, including a one car attached garage. You'll fall in love with the spacious eat-in kitchen and two large bedrooms with deep closets. The home also boasts a back deck that overlooks the large fenced backyard. Washer and dryer are included as well.
$19 million construction project in full-swing at North Vermillion
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly $19-million construction project is in full swing at the North Vermillion Community School Corporation. From the walls to the lockers, to the classrooms, North Vermillion High School is getting a complete upgrade. Classrooms are being expanded and upgraded, security has been enhanced, “We’re able to touch just about […]
theobserver.com
Routes 1&9 Truck will be closed and detoured this weekend between Kearny and Newark
Beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 and continuing until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, NJDOT’s contractor, I.E.W. Construction., is scheduled to close and detour northbound lanes on Route 1&9 Truck at the Bridge across the Passaic River. The closure will allow the contractor to install barrier sliding plates on the parapet of the moveable bridge. The following detour will be in place:
Local soldier returns home after 10-month deployment
BETHANY, Ill. (WCIA) — A solider from Moultrie County is back home after spending 10 months deployed to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. Sergeant Sean Clark, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 345th Military Police Company, celebrated his return by visiting Okaw Valley Elementary School, where his daughter Brooklyn is a student. He […]
Effingham Radio
Clark County Accident Results In Death Of Marshall Woman
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. US Route 40 westbound at Baystown Road, Clark County. August 26, 2022 at approximately 5:05 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- 2009 Red Chevrolet Impala. Unit 2- 2001 Red/Orange Yamaha XVS Motorcycle. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Austin S. Lowry, 25-year-old...
illinoisnewsroom.org
A map of shootings in Champaign from Jan. 1, 2016 to Nov. 15, 2021. It was released in the Community Violence Reduction Blueprint, which was released in February 2022.
There were 50 lethal shootings in the city of Champaign between 2015 and the first half of 2022. Of those 50 victims, 15 were 20 years old or younger. At least 30 suspects were arrested in those shootings, and 15 of them were also aged 20 or younger. Those were...
