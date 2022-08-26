The Following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Darrin Hightower Jr. has a true community spirit, selflessly giving back to those around him through his nonprofit organization, “Darrin’s Kids 2.” He says for him, it is all about the kids. Last month his organization held their second annual event, “100 Haircuts for Kids” at the Boys and Girls Club. The event was free to the public, and in just under 5 hours, 200 haircuts were provided by Dazey’s Hair Lab to kids who would be returning to school. Along with the haircuts, the event hosted face painting, bounce houses, a school supply give-a-way, music, and dance performances. Some local businesses donate their time, but others are hired by Darrin. He says, “You can’t put a price on the impact of these events.”

DANVILLE, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO