East Rutherford, NJ

WCIA

Josh McCray won’t play at Indiana after going down in season opener

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois running back Josh McCray will be sidelined for Friday night’s game at Indiana after going down in the second half of the season opening win against Wyoming. McCray had to be helped off the field and didn’t put any weight on his right leg. After spending time in the medical pop-up […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois Athletic Director addresses game day challenges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Illinois Football pulled off a win versus Wyoming on Saturday, and thousands of fans traveled to Memorial Stadium to cheer them on. But the day came with some long lines for many.  On Tuesday, Josh Whitman, Illinois Athletic Director, acknowledged those waits.  He said they are now reviewing all aspects of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Long lost friends teaming up for Effingham football this fall

EFFINGHAM (WCIA) — Evan Waymoth takes pride in playing fullback for the Flaming Hearts, just like his father did before him. “I’ve always tried to follow in his foot steps, and it’s motivation,” Waymoth said. Jeff Waymoth was a member of the 1992 Effingham playoff team that advanced to the second round of the playoffs. […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WAND TV

Jackyl coming to Decatur Nov. 20th

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Back in its heyday the Lincoln Square Theatre in Decatur hosted entertainment like Bob Hope, Alabama and Pure Prairie League. Undergoing major renovations the 106 year old theater will next host 90s band Jackyl and local band Jonny Vodka. Tickets go on sale for the...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Missing Georgetown girl found safe

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — An 11-year-old girl from Georgetown is safe after she was found near Indianapolis at the home of a 19-year-old male. That teenager is now under arrest. Captain Michael Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned the girl was missing on Saturday and discovered she had been communicating online […]
GEORGETOWN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Work Begins Wed Aug 31st: From VOORHEES East of Bowman to LYNCH North of Main

The City of Danville would like to announce the beginning of contractor performed pavement patching operations on East Voorhees Street from Bowman Avenue to Lynch Road and on Lynch Road from Voorhees Street to Main Street. Work is expect to begin on Wednesday, August 31st and may last up to a few weeks depending on weather.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Darrin Hightower, Jr: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree

The Following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Darrin Hightower Jr. has a true community spirit, selflessly giving back to those around him through his nonprofit organization, “Darrin’s Kids 2.” He says for him, it is all about the kids. Last month his organization held their second annual event, “100 Haircuts for Kids” at the Boys and Girls Club. The event was free to the public, and in just under 5 hours, 200 haircuts were provided by Dazey’s Hair Lab to kids who would be returning to school. Along with the haircuts, the event hosted face painting, bounce houses, a school supply give-a-way, music, and dance performances. Some local businesses donate their time, but others are hired by Darrin. He says, “You can’t put a price on the impact of these events.”
DANVILLE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Fans keep on loving REO Speedwagon, founder loves them

Neal Doughty was a 21-year-old student at University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, when he formed the band REO Speedwagon in 1967 with fellow student Alan Gratzer, a drummer. Doughty didn’t end up graduating, where he majored in electrical engineering, but is the only remaining founding member of the popular band – which returns to Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Sept. 6, in a triple bill with Styx and Loverboy.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Severe thunderstorms damage century-old church

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather rolled into parts of Central Illinois on Monday, at least one area is still cleaning up damage from Sunday. Strong winds caused a tree to fall onto a century-old church in Monticello. The church that was damaged is First Presbyterian Church. Thankfully, no one was hurt and the […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Lanes closed at Champaign intersection

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic at one Champaign intersection is down a couple of lanes this week as construction crews perform storm sewer repairs there. The repairs are taking place at the T-intersection of Bradley Avenue and Randolph Street. Eastbound Bradley is reduced to one lane while northbound Randolph is reduced to two turning lanes, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Giant mushrooms are popping up in Urbana

It’s a hot and humid week here in C-U, and while most of us humans find the muggy weather a drag, the mushrooms are loving it. A circle of these “False Parasol” mushrooms emerged from the earth on Nevada street in Urbana Monday morning, about 10” each in diameter!
URBANA, IL
bhhschicago.com

705 E Harding Drive #705

Welcome to this nicely landscaped, charming home located in a great Urbana neighborhood! This two bedroom one full bath has everything you need, including a one car attached garage. You'll fall in love with the spacious eat-in kitchen and two large bedrooms with deep closets. The home also boasts a back deck that overlooks the large fenced backyard. Washer and dryer are included as well.
URBANA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

$19 million construction project in full-swing at North Vermillion

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly $19-million construction project is in full swing at the North Vermillion Community School Corporation. From the walls to the lockers, to the classrooms, North Vermillion High School is getting a complete upgrade. Classrooms are being expanded and upgraded, security has been enhanced, “We’re able to touch just about […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
theobserver.com

Routes 1&9 Truck will be closed and detoured this weekend between Kearny and Newark

Beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 and continuing until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, NJDOT’s contractor, I.E.W. Construction., is scheduled to close and detour northbound lanes on Route 1&9 Truck at the Bridge across the Passaic River. The closure will allow the contractor to install barrier sliding plates on the parapet of the moveable bridge. The following detour will be in place:
KEARNY, NJ
WCIA

Local soldier returns home after 10-month deployment

BETHANY, Ill. (WCIA) — A solider from Moultrie County is back home after spending 10 months deployed to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. Sergeant Sean Clark, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 345th Military Police Company, celebrated his return by visiting Okaw Valley Elementary School, where his daughter Brooklyn is a student. He […]
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Clark County Accident Results In Death Of Marshall Woman

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. US Route 40 westbound at Baystown Road, Clark County. August 26, 2022 at approximately 5:05 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- 2009 Red Chevrolet Impala. Unit 2- 2001 Red/Orange Yamaha XVS Motorcycle. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Austin S. Lowry, 25-year-old...
CLARK COUNTY, IL

