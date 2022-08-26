A two-weekend run next March of the musical “Chicago” will be the centerpiece of the Kodiak Arts Council’s 44th-annual Performing Arts Series. Set in the Windy City during the Roaring Twenties, “Chicago” explores the tribulations of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail. It’s a universal tale of fame and fortune punctuated with one show-stopping tune after another.

