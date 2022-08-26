Read full article on original website
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Kodiak goes the distance in loss to CIC Service
Kodiak High School volleyball rarely gets to square off against Cook Inlet Conference teams on The Rock. Nearly all of the Bears’ encounters with Anchorage schools happen at off-island tournaments. Friday was different.
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Arts Council’s 44th season main event: ‘Chicago’
A two-weekend run next March of the musical “Chicago” will be the centerpiece of the Kodiak Arts Council’s 44th-annual Performing Arts Series. Set in the Windy City during the Roaring Twenties, “Chicago” explores the tribulations of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail. It’s a universal tale of fame and fortune punctuated with one show-stopping tune after another.
