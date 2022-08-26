All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Love a good bargain? You're in luck! The Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 is officially here, with major discounts dropping way before the long holiday. The online retailer is just one of the few places we're scouring for the best Labor Day deals of 2022, along with Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Dyson. It's the perfect time to shop if you missed your choice during Amazon Prime Day (and don't want to wait around for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to stock up on some sweet deals).

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO