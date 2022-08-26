Read full article on original website
Related
Democrat Fetterman blasted for 'hypocrisy' for opposing school choice while sending kids to private schools
The co-founder of a Philadelphia charter school called out the hypocrisy from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who publicly opposed school choice in Pennsylvania while sending his own children to expensive private schools. David P. Hardy, who helped start the Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia charter school, pointed out Wednesday that...
California doctor rips 'political posturing' as lawmakers push bill to make state a 'refuge' for trans youth
California doctor and father of two Houman Hemmati slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom for "political posturing" after state lawmakers advanced a bill that would make California a "refuge" for children seeking gender-affirming treatment. Hemmati joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the legislation and why he believes the effort is political as rumors swirl regarding the 2024 presidential election.
Texas mayor rips 'broken' immigration system as border crisis spirals: 'Where is the middle ground?'
Texas mayor rips 'broken' immigration system as border crisis spirals: 'Where is the middle ground?'
Former Ohio schools superintendent charged with kidnapping in West Virginia
A former Ohio schools superintendent has been charged in West Virginia with luring two children into his vehicle with money, police said. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping after his arrest last week, Huntington police said in a statement. Morrison is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Federal fugitive Andrew Ainsworth is fatally shot by police in Virginia
Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation. State police said...
Texas mayor rips 'broken' immigration system amid migrant, drug surge: 'Where is the middle ground?'
A Texas mayor ripped the Biden administration's "broken" immigration system, demanding moderate reform in order to mitigate the border crisis as it continues to spiral out of control. Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal joined "America's Newsroom," Wednesday, to discuss the impact of the crisis and why he pinned blame...
Pennsylvania mom rips school district's 'double standard' for allowing 'Satanic Club' event
Pennsylvania parents are outraged after a school district allowed a "Satanic Club" event amid back to school festivities as students return to the classroom this fall. Northern York County School parent Ashley Lynn Crider joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss what she calls the district's "double standard" as it pertains to religious liberty.
NRCC 'spotlight' highlights combat veteran who 'rescued thousands' from Taliban control in Afghanistan
FIRST ON FOX: Republican seeking to take back control of the House of Representatives this fall have recruited veteran candidates in an effort to oust more Democrat incumbents in November's midterm elections. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) launched its sixth edition of the "Project Spotlight," a campaign series highlighting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
School choice advocate calls out Charlie Crist over education policy flip: 'He thinks that we have amnesia'
A staunch school choice advocate who served at the Department of Education during former President Trump's tenure in the White House is taking aim at Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for governor of Florida, over his shift in support for educational policies that she and other students benefited from. In...
Dem Super PAC's latest ad campaign looks to shame young voters into going to polls: report
A pro-Democrat super PAC is hoping to shame young voters into heading to the polls this November, telling them that if they do not vote, everyone will be able to know it. Priorities USA is using ads currently running on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, as well as YouTube and streaming music services. They employ a technique they refer to as "social pressure," to drive voter turnout, Axios reported.
Rum Creek Fire in Oregon is just 1% contained, threatening thousands of homes
The Rum Creek Fire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and was 1% contained as of Tuesday, officials said. The wildfire has scorched an estimated 11,974 acres and has fire officials expanding structure protection plans for homes east of the fire from Hog Creek County Park north to Grave Creek in Josephine County, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said Tuesday.
California doctor's warning on transgender youth refuge bill: 'Politicization of a medical issue creates problems'
California doctor's warning on transgender youth refuge bill: 'Politicization of a medical issue creates problems'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mayra Flores rips Biden administration for 'politicizing' border crisis: 'Nothing surprises me anymore'
Texas Congresswoman Mayra Flores sounded the alarm Wednesday on how the border crisis is affecting migrant children, as a Republican women's coalition visits the southern border to raise awareness on what migrants continue to face during their trek to the United States. Rep. Flores spoke with "Fox & Friends First"...
Gov. Noem rips Biden administration's 'hypocrisy' on vaccine mandate as unvaccinated migrants flood border
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem ripped Biden's "hypocrisy" on the vaccine mandate, accusing the the White House of applying a double standard as it pertains to unvaccinated migrants crossing the southern border. Noem joined "Fox & Friends," Wednesday, to discuss how the policy has affected the economy of her state while the migrant crisis rages on.
Republican governor says he knows why Biden keeps blasting MAGA Republicans with 'angry rhetoric'
MANCHESTER, N.H. – EXCLUSIVE — GOP Gov. Larry Hogan argues that President Biden’s repeated jabs the past week targeting "MAGA Republicans" who have embraced "semi-fascism" is "pretty divisive, angry rhetoric." Hogan, in an exclusive national interview with Fox News during a brief stop in the battleground state...
Indiana authorities catch illegal dumper after receipt found in garbage
Indiana authorities say they have busted an illegal dumper after finding a receipt in a pile of garbage that was left along railroad tracks. The incident happened in Lake County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. "Did you misplace your large pile of garbage in...
Virginia police: 'Extraordinary' Good Samaritan captured suspect after deadly shooting
An "extraordinary" Good Samaritan is being hailed by police in Virginia for holding down a gunman following a shooting. The incident, in which the victim later died at a local hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, happened Tuesday afternoon in Hybla Valley, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
Trump FBI raid: Ex-NJ Gov. Whitman, other former prosecutors call request for special master a 'waste of time'
Ahead of the Department of Justice’s filing Tuesday night that opposed President Trump’s call for a "special master" to review White House documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, seven former federal prosecutors filed an amicus brief asking a Florida federal judge to deny his request. Former...
Charlie Crist resigns from Congress as he campaigns for Florida governor against Ron DeSantis
Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist announced his resignation from Congress Wednesday, just over two months before the November elections. His resignation will be effective at the end of the day. Crist, who won the Democratic nomination for Florida governor on Aug. 23, said in a statement to the Tampa...
Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue to block Indiana abortion ban
Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and other pro-abortion groups have sued to block an extensive abortion ban in Indiana this week. The lawsuit argues the ban infringes on the rights to privacy and equal protection under the Indiana Constitution. Indiana's law is set to take effect in mid-September and would ban all abortions with few exceptions, such as to save the life of the mother. Abortions would also be permitted in cases of rape or incest up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.
Fox News
783K+
Followers
178K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0