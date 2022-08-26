ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Democrat Fetterman blasted for 'hypocrisy' for opposing school choice while sending kids to private schools

The co-founder of a Philadelphia charter school called out the hypocrisy from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who publicly opposed school choice in Pennsylvania while sending his own children to expensive private schools. David P. Hardy, who helped start the Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia charter school, pointed out Wednesday that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
California doctor rips 'political posturing' as lawmakers push bill to make state a 'refuge' for trans youth

California doctor and father of two Houman Hemmati slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom for "political posturing" after state lawmakers advanced a bill that would make California a "refuge" for children seeking gender-affirming treatment. Hemmati joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the legislation and why he believes the effort is political as rumors swirl regarding the 2024 presidential election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NRCC 'spotlight' highlights combat veteran who 'rescued thousands' from Taliban control in Afghanistan

FIRST ON FOX: Republican seeking to take back control of the House of Representatives this fall have recruited veteran candidates in an effort to oust more Democrat incumbents in November's midterm elections. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) launched its sixth edition of the "Project Spotlight," a campaign series highlighting...
IOWA STATE
Dem Super PAC's latest ad campaign looks to shame young voters into going to polls: report

A pro-Democrat super PAC is hoping to shame young voters into heading to the polls this November, telling them that if they do not vote, everyone will be able to know it. Priorities USA is using ads currently running on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, as well as YouTube and streaming music services. They employ a technique they refer to as "social pressure," to drive voter turnout, Axios reported.
NEVADA STATE
Rum Creek Fire in Oregon is just 1% contained, threatening thousands of homes

The Rum Creek Fire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and was 1% contained as of Tuesday, officials said. The wildfire has scorched an estimated 11,974 acres and has fire officials expanding structure protection plans for homes east of the fire from Hog Creek County Park north to Grave Creek in Josephine County, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said Tuesday.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue to block Indiana abortion ban

Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and other pro-abortion groups have sued to block an extensive abortion ban in Indiana this week. The lawsuit argues the ban infringes on the rights to privacy and equal protection under the Indiana Constitution. Indiana's law is set to take effect in mid-September and would ban all abortions with few exceptions, such as to save the life of the mother. Abortions would also be permitted in cases of rape or incest up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.
INDIANA STATE
