A pro-Democrat super PAC is hoping to shame young voters into heading to the polls this November, telling them that if they do not vote, everyone will be able to know it. Priorities USA is using ads currently running on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, as well as YouTube and streaming music services. They employ a technique they refer to as "social pressure," to drive voter turnout, Axios reported.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO