Nintendo responds to PS5 price hike, saying it has "no plans" to charge more for Switch

Nintendo has confirmed that the cost of Switch won't be going up.

Everything is costing more these days, including some of our beloved consoles. Yesterday, August 25, Sony announced that the price of the PS5 is increasing across the world due to the "global economic environment, including high inflation rates." Thankfully, Nintendo doesn't currently have any intention of following suit.

Speaking to Eurogamer , Nintendo revealed that it has "no plans to increase the trade price of its hardware". Nintendo's response included a quote from company president Shuntaro Furukawa said during June's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. "'While we cannot comment on pricing strategies, we currently do not have any plans to change the price of our hardware due to inflation or increased procurement costs in each country. We will determine our future pricing strategies through careful and continued deliberations.'"

The company added, "While the final price to consumers is always determined by retailers, as Mr Furukawa stated, Nintendo has no plans to increase the trade price of its hardware." This is extremely good news for those hoping to pick up a Switch to play some of the exciting new titles launching on the home-handheld hybrid in the coming months, including Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Bayonetta 3.

With Switch often the go-to console for younger gamers, it seems that Nintendo is keen to keep the console as affordable as possible. In an interview earlier this month, Furukawa stated that Nintendo plans to avoid a Switch price hike to "maintain the momentum of our overall business" and to "avoid pricing people out". In similar fashion, Microsoft responded to Sony's announcement with confirmation that the cost of Xbox Series X and S consoles aren't set to increase.

See all the exciting adventures making their way to Nintendo's latest console in our guide to upcoming Nintendo Switch games .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.