ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo responds to PS5 price hike, saying it has "no plans" to charge more for Switch

By Anne-Marie Ostler
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZDP3_0hWUapoN00

Nintendo has confirmed that the cost of Switch won't be going up.

Everything is costing more these days, including some of our beloved consoles. Yesterday, August 25, Sony announced that the price of the PS5 is increasing across the world due to the "global economic environment, including high inflation rates." Thankfully, Nintendo doesn't currently have any intention of following suit.

Speaking to Eurogamer , Nintendo revealed that it has "no plans to increase the trade price of its hardware". Nintendo's response included a quote from company president Shuntaro Furukawa said during June's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. "'While we cannot comment on pricing strategies, we currently do not have any plans to change the price of our hardware due to inflation or increased procurement costs in each country. We will determine our future pricing strategies through careful and continued deliberations.'"

The company added, "While the final price to consumers is always determined by retailers, as Mr Furukawa stated, Nintendo has no plans to increase the trade price of its hardware." This is extremely good news for those hoping to pick up a Switch to play some of the exciting new titles launching on the home-handheld hybrid in the coming months, including Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Bayonetta 3.

With Switch often the go-to console for younger gamers, it seems that Nintendo is keen to keep the console as affordable as possible. In an interview earlier this month, Furukawa stated that Nintendo plans to avoid a Switch price hike to "maintain the momentum of our overall business" and to "avoid pricing people out". In similar fashion, Microsoft responded to Sony's announcement with confirmation that the cost of Xbox Series X and S consoles aren't set to increase.

See all the exciting adventures making their way to Nintendo's latest console in our guide to upcoming Nintendo Switch games .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Nintendo Switch OLED drops to brand new low price at Walmart

We're always excited to see Nintendo Switch deals offering up brand new record low prices on the latest releases, and we've been treated to some particularly strong offers on the new OLED model in the last few months. However, Walmart has just broken those records with a $324.97 sales price (opens in new tab) on the white console. That's a full $25 off the $349.99 MSRP - the biggest discount we've seen to date.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shuntaro Furukawa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Environment#Pricing Strategies#Video Game
GamesRadar

One free week of Destiny 2 campaigns dragged me right back in

To celebrate the announcement of Destiny 2 Lightfall, Bungie gave players free access to all current campaigns for one week. That meant that technically anyone could jump in and play through Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and the Witch Queen, but in actuality, it's highly unlikely that many were able to get through them all. A week isn't a ton of time to get through all three campaigns' associated quests and content – but it's enough to lure in new players and bring back old ones.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy