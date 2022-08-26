Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Scottie Reyes, 25, 194 Flatbush Ave. # 3fl, Hartford, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane, il sell/mnf , 8oz. canbs 18>. Aug. 15. Berisha Shkurte, 33, 26 Buell St., New Britain, sixth-degree larceny. Patrick John Griffin, 58, 106...
WTNH.com
New Britain man sentenced to prison after assaulting relative over TV volume: DCJ
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in New Britain was sentenced to prison for assault on a relative that stemmed from the television volume, the State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice said. According to the DCJ, Kenneth Bozeman was sentenced to prison for 15 and a half...
New Haven police chief on latest homicide: ‘Do not retaliate’
Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Thompson Street in New Haven Monday afternoon.
North Haven police arrest residential burglar
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides
Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
New Details Emerge Into Allegations Of Unreported Abuse At Plymouth Elementary School
The arrest report for a Connecticut teacher accused of sexually abusing young female students reveals that as many as 13 victims had reported the teacher's alleged actions to the principal or other authorities for several years. News of the Litchfield County teacher's actions became public on Tuesday, Aug. 23, with...
Police identify pedestrian struck, killed in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Queen Street Monday night. The crash occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Monday when a motor vehicle collided with a pedestrian who was crossing Queen Street. The pedestrian, identified by police as 38-year-old Austin Kowalewski from Southington, suffered […]
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
RELATED PEOPLE
New Britain Herald
Stephen J. Bruno
Stephen J. Bruno, 75, departed this life Aug. 27, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Sophie Bruno. Stephen was born Oct. 17, 1946 in New Britain, one of two sons of the late Salvatore and Constance Bruno. He was a longtime resident of Plainville.
New Britain Herald
Bristol teen reported missing after not showing up to school, believed to possibly be at 'random hotel' in Southington with father
BRISTOL – A Bristol boy was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up to school. Police said they believe the boy, identified as 13-year-old Ryleigh Henry, may be at a random hotel in Southington with his father, Roland Henry. A Silver Alert has been issued for...
Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Aug 29th to Sep 4th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, August 29, 2022 to Sunday, September 4th, include the start of school. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 8/26/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plea For Peace Follows Mango’s Murder
On the Lincoln-Bassett courts, he was known as “Mango” who “got right” with a winning team. In the recording studio, where he was known as “Young Klean,” he found “time to heal.”. His real name was Michael Judkins. He...
Waterbury PD arrest man who barricaded himself in his house, shot at others hours earlier
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested a man who barricaded himself in his house several hours after he shot at other individuals amid a fight, police say. The fight escalated to the point where shots were fired, drawing police to the scene when complaints were made. Investigators concluded David Hernandez, 50, was […]
Overdue fire inspections: Waterbury fatal blazes highlight statewide problem
CT fire marshals say they can't always meet the requirement that every residence with three or more units be inspected annually.
I’m Calling the Grammar Police on the Thomaston Ave McDonald’s in Waterbury
Do you spell out numbers? Do you type 'one' or '1'? There's a difference when it comes to saying you're first, and saying that you're #1, right? Well, according to the Waterbury Grammar Police, the Thomaston Avenue McDonald's is catching online shade because they're boasting that they're the #1 McDonald's in Waterbury, and people aren't having it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich
The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: First day of school for Waterbury students
Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. Local high schools deal with football helmet shortage. Experts are warning about student loan forgiveness scams. Police, victim's mother urge for peace after deadly New Haven shooting.
Register Citizen
Miniature horse in North Haven who recently got a wheelchair dies, sanctuary announces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Turbo, a baby miniature horse that was born with little use of his hind legs and recently gained some mobility from a wheelchair, died on Monday, the Road To Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven announced on Instagram. Road...
New Britain Herald
New leash-free area of Pistol Creek in Berlin now open
BERLIN – Dogs and their people have a new place to run free now. The leash-free area at Pistol Creek is officially fenced-in and open from dawn to dusk. New Britain resident Bill Pacyna and his Irish Setter Xena were there Tuesday. “I like it for my dog when...
Comments / 0