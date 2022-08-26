ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

Scottie Reyes, 25, 194 Flatbush Ave. # 3fl, Hartford, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane, il sell/mnf , 8oz. canbs 18>. Aug. 15. Berisha Shkurte, 33, 26 Buell St., New Britain, sixth-degree larceny. Patrick John Griffin, 58, 106...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

North Haven police arrest residential burglar

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides

Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
EAST GRANBY, CT
WTNH

Police identify pedestrian struck, killed in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Queen Street Monday night. The crash occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Monday when a motor vehicle collided with a pedestrian who was crossing Queen Street. The pedestrian, identified by police as 38-year-old Austin Kowalewski from Southington, suffered […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Stephen J. Bruno

Stephen J. Bruno, 75, departed this life Aug. 27, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Sophie Bruno. Stephen was born Oct. 17, 1946 in New Britain, one of two sons of the late Salvatore and Constance Bruno. He was a longtime resident of Plainville.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
WATERBURY, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Happening in New Britain Aug 29th to Sep 4th

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, August 29, 2022 to Sunday, September 4th, include the start of school. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 8/26/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich

The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: First day of school for Waterbury students

Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. Local high schools deal with football helmet shortage. Experts are warning about student loan forgiveness scams. Police, victim's mother urge for peace after deadly New Haven shooting.
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

New leash-free area of Pistol Creek in Berlin now open

BERLIN – Dogs and their people have a new place to run free now. The leash-free area at Pistol Creek is officially fenced-in and open from dawn to dusk. New Britain resident Bill Pacyna and his Irish Setter Xena were there Tuesday. “I like it for my dog when...
BERLIN, CT

