NEW BRITAIN – The city is collecting nominations for disability-friendly businesses and people ahead of a recognition event this fall. The New Britain Commission on Persons with Disabilities is looking for employers who have hired disabled individuals, disabled people who are active in the workplace and business owners with disabilities who are dedicated to improving the lives of others in the community. They will be honored during the Annual Recognition and Awards Event set to take place Friday, Oct. 7 in City Hall.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO