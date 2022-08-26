ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

In Wisconsin, tax penalties from Biden student loan forgiveness

(The Center Square) – There are going to be a lot of costs for President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan in Wisconsin. C.J. Szafir, president and CEO of the Institute for Reforming Government, told The Center Square that taxpayers in the state are going to get hit twice under the plan.
WISCONSIN STATE
Tony Evers raised more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $25.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tony Evers has raised more than any other Democrat. Evers is Governor of Wisconsin and is running for re-election in 2022. Evers raised $21.7 million and spent $17.4 million between...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Government
Alabama legislators could extend state’s Jobs Act, remove incentives cap

(The Center Square) – All or portions of the tax credit incentives within Alabama’s seven-year-old Jobs Act could be extended through 2028 with a higher cap on payouts, based on a proposal a legislative-appointed commission is mulling over. The newly formed Joint Study Commission on Renewing Incentives, formed...
ALABAMA STATE
Idaho Governor misses speech due to illness, but tests negative for COVID-19

Idaho Gov. Brad Little missed a planned speech to the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning due to illness, but his office says it’s not serious. “Gov. Little has a cold,” said his press secretary, Madison Hardy. “He looks forward to attending the upcoming special session on Thursday.”
POCATELLO, ID
EPA: Virginia missed 2021 deadline for air pollution reduction plan

(The Center Square) – Virginia failed to submit a complete plan on how it will reduce regional haze pollution by a deadline that passed more than one year ago, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA sent notifications to Virginia and 14 other states that failed to meet...
VIRGINIA STATE
Tony Evers
Nebraska officials delay selection of contractors managing $1.8 billion program

Nebraska officials announced Tuesday that they are taking more time to review the five companies that bid to manage part of the state's $1.8 billion Medicaid program. State Medicaid Director Kevin Bagley said the winning bids will be announced Sept. 23, instead of Wednesday as previously planned. He said the delay will allow time to interview each of the companies and score the interviews.
NEBRASKA STATE
California’s last nuclear plant too vital to shut down | Dan Walters

When California voters recalled then-Gov. Gray Davis in 2003, a year after giving him a second term, they established a new political principle: Governors must, no matter what the political or financial cost, avoid power blackouts. Fairly or not, Davis was blamed when power blackouts hit the state in early...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Transportation, school safety in Massachusetts legislation

(The Center Square) – Gov. Charlie Baker has filed a supplement fiscal year 2022 budget. The governor announced Wednesday morning that the $840 million document will include investments in transportation, health and human services, school safety, and other needs. “With tax revenues coming in far above budgeted amounts this...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
$2B renewable diesel facility lands key Oregon air quality permit

A $2 billion clean fuels project in Columbia County, Oregon got a key air quality permit Tuesday after a state environmental agency decided building a renewable diesel facility at Port Westward would not significantly pollute the air or surrounding community. NEXT Renewable Fuels is proposing a facility at the port's...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Illinois quick hits: State gets fuel waiver after Indiana fire; first Illinois West Nile death reported

Illinois has taken steps to address a shutdown at a BP facility in Whiting, Indiana, caused by an electrical fire. The Whiting facility produces 430,000 barrels of oil per day and provides fuel to Illinois and neighboring states. Illinois, along with Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan, requested and received an emergency waiver of federal regulations from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
ILLINOIS STATE
Missouri gets $2.5 million federal grant to overhaul student assessments

(The Center Square) – Missouri is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments for students while they learn during the school year and at the end. Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive $2.5 million...
MISSOURI STATE
Iowa DNR uses $10,000 to help protect threatened Blanding’s turtles

(The Center Square) – Iowa is using about $10,000 to help Blanding’s turtles, which are a threatened species in The Hawkeye State. The species is a candidate for a federal list of threatened species, according to an article in an Iowa Department of Natural Resources e-newsletter The Center Square received Tuesday.
IOWA STATE
$4.7M awarded for specialty crop research in Washington

(The Center Square) — Agricultural organizations in Washington have been awarded $4.7 million in funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state. The Specialty Crop Block Grants for 2022 are administered by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. “This...
WASHINGTON STATE
Winder Newton to lead Utah's new Office of Families

(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox is moving forward with his plans to establish a new Office of Families and has named its first director. Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton will lead the office beginning Thursday, according to a news release from Cox's office. The governor...
UTAH STATE
Adjustments continue in wake of Indiana refinery fire

(The Center Square) – Some safety and environmental regulations for the distribution of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel or other refined fuels have been suspended due to a state of emergency resulting from an electrical fire at the BP PLC refinery in Whiting, Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb declared the state...
WHITING, IN

