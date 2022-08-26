The undersigned hereby certify that they are conducting a business at 2399 Wall Street SE in the City of Conyers, County of Rockdale, State of Georgia under the name of Covington Mill Dialysis, and that the nature of the business is kidney care services, and that said business is composed of the following partnership: Ramapo Dialysis, LLC, 2000 16th St., Attn Legal - SGF, Denver, CO 80202. 907-79968 8/31 9/7/2022.

CONYERS, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO