3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Dan Lanning guides No. 11 Oregon vs. old friends at No. 3 Georgia
First-year Oregon coach Dan Lanning said he might wait until shortly before Saturday's game to announce his starting quarterback for the No. 11 Ducks' showdown against No. 3 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta. Perhaps it's just a bit of gamesmanship between Lanning and his former boss, Georgia coach...
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Gladis Douglas, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to the said estate are required to make payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Khari Asim Douglas Personal Representative's Address: 2725 Kristen CT Conyers, GA 30012 This 22 day of August, 2022 908-79780 8/31 9/7 14 21 2022.
Grading contractor selected for Rivian plant site
MONROE — Grading for the 500-acre pad site for the Rivian Automotive battery and assembly plant will be done by Plateau Excavation of Austell, the same company that has worked on the Facebook data center projects in Stanton Springs North. The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and...
The undersigned hereby certify that they are conducting a business
The undersigned hereby certify that they are conducting a business at 2399 Wall Street SE in the City of Conyers, County of Rockdale, State of Georgia under the name of Covington Mill Dialysis, and that the nature of the business is kidney care services, and that said business is composed of the following partnership: Ramapo Dialysis, LLC, 2000 16th St., Attn Legal - SGF, Denver, CO 80202. 907-79968 8/31 9/7/2022.
Piedmont Rockdale Hospital medical-surgical unit receives award for exemplary practice
CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale’s medical-surgical unit on Med-Surg 1 has received the AMSN PRISM Award, an honor recognizing exceptional nursing practice, leadership and outcomes in hospital medical-surgical units. The award, which stands for “Premier Recognition In the Specialty of Med-Surg,” is the first of its kind honoring med-surg...
PHOTOS: Battle on Baker ends with Covington Fire Department win
It was an evening of old-fashioned community fun Friday, Aug. 26, as the Covington Police Department took on the Covington Fire Department in the Bicentennial Battle on Baker softball game. In the end, the Covington Fire Department walked away with the game, winning easily 20-0. The event raised more than $6,000 to aid the family of Brian Thompson, a lieutenant with the Fire Department who is battling a serious illness.
Covington man charged in vehicular homicide in Rockdale County
CONYERS — A Covington man is facing a charge of vehicular homicide as a result of a fatal accident that occurred in June. Victor Reyes, 19, is also charged with reckless driving and drag racing in connection with the incident that occurred June 22 shortly before 10 p.m. Reyes was arrested Aug. 19 and released on $35,000 bond.
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 23 to Aug. 2, 2022:. • Dontavious Marqus Leigh, 24, Larchwood Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
Five graduate from welding training at Newton County Detention Center
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in its ongoing partnership with Action Inc., graduated five female inmates from the Women’s Welding Training Program on Aug. 19. The five who graduated are: Shannon Horne, Sharlene Clark, Aaliyah Roach, Jody Meeks and Siara Morgan. Four of the graduates...
