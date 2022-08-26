Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap
As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Tracy Lawrence Recalls Running Up Thousands Of Dollars On His Label’s Bar Tab After “Sticks And Stones” Went Number One
We already know that Tracy Lawrence knows how to party. During an appearance on our Whiskey Riff Raff podcast, Tracy told the story about the time he had Justin Moore’s band “crawling off the bus” after night of drinking. And it seems like Randall King might have gotten the same welcome after heading out on tour with Tracy and Clay Walker… Thursday night I went shot for shot with Tracy Lawrence & @ClayWalker, woke up to my album bein #1 […] The post Tracy Lawrence Recalls Running Up Thousands Of Dollars On His Label’s Bar Tab After “Sticks And Stones” Went Number One first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
