Girls vying for Miss Polish America crown meet for orientation in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Young ladies from across the Northeast gathered inside the Falcon’s Ballroom Sunday to learn how to walk, pose and interview during an orientation seminar for the 2022 Miss Polish America Pageant. “Our very first pageant happened here in 2003,” Bogumila Gladysz told the group.
Prudence Crandall Center's 'Silent No More' candlelight vigil date set
NEW BRITAIN – The Prudence Crandall Center is holding its annual “Silent No More” Candlelight Vigil on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Carolyn Jasper, the chief development officer and event organizer, said the vigil is held for the community to raise awareness and recognition for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event is held at 594 Burritt Street.
Free symphony orchestra concert in New Britain to celebrate America and summertime
NEW BRITAIN – A celebration of America and summertime is happening this Friday night in Walnut Hill Park. The New Britain Symphony Orchestra (NBSO) will present “A Symphony Sampler” Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. in the park’s Darius Miller Band Shell. The concert is free and open to the public.
Hospital for Special Care in New Britain hosting Powerful Tools for Caregivers course
NEW BRITAIN – On Sept. 22 the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain will be hosting the Powerful Tools for Caregivers course. The course is being led by Robin Tripp, who is an occupational therapist, and Allison Gallaher, who is a speech-language pathologist. Both clinicians are certified. The...
Businesses who hire people with disabilities to be recognized at city event
NEW BRITAIN – The city is collecting nominations for disability-friendly businesses and people ahead of a recognition event this fall. The New Britain Commission on Persons with Disabilities is looking for employers who have hired disabled individuals, disabled people who are active in the workplace and business owners with disabilities who are dedicated to improving the lives of others in the community. They will be honored during the Annual Recognition and Awards Event set to take place Friday, Oct. 7 in City Hall.
New leash-free area of Pistol Creek in Berlin now open
BERLIN – Dogs and their people have a new place to run free now. The leash-free area at Pistol Creek is officially fenced-in and open from dawn to dusk. New Britain resident Bill Pacyna and his Irish Setter Xena were there Tuesday. “I like it for my dog when...
Y gets $10,000 grant for tech tools
NEW BRITAIN – The Y will be expanding its technology offerings thanks to a recent grant award. Cox Communications recently presented the New Britain-Berlin-Meriden YMCA with a $10,000 Tech Boost to help the organization invest in new technology equipment and services to help fulfill its mission.. “I am thrilled...
'Pups and Cups' event featuring dogs, food, fun coming to CCSU campus
NEW BRITAIN – Maximus V. Cash, the owner of the dog-breeding company LockJawGlobal, and Daniel Irizarry, owner of Irizarry Bully Camp LLC, are hosting a “Pups and Cups” event on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon. “We came together to form this event and have the same type...
New Britain schools ready to welcome back students with exciting new initiatives in the works
NEW BRITAIN – School starts soon, with some exciting new initiatives in the works. Over the summer the Consolidated School District of New Britain (CSDNB) welcomed new Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Gasper, who is looking forward to meeting students and teachers over the first few days of the new school year.
'We like having kids feeling good about coming back': Smalley Elementary students treated to free haircuts
NEW BRITAIN – Students who came to Smalley Elementary School’s 2nd Annual Buzz’n Barbershop Monday will begin the new school year Wednesday with fresh new looks. “I’m very excited to start school and see my teachers,” 9-year-old Angel Velazquez said as he had his hair cut by Randilynn LaPointe from Reflexions Studio in Newington.
Application process open for local nonprofits seeking grants from American Savings Foundation
NEW BRITAIN – The application process is now open to local nonprofit organizations for the American Savings Foundation’s Community Grants program. This is the foundation’s second and final round for Community Grant funding for this current year. “Our Community Grants program gives us the opportunity to respond...
Newington Children's Theatre Company hosting 60th annual kick-off celebration
NEWINGTON – Newington Children’s Theatre Company is holding its 60th Season Kick-Off Celebration on Sept. 10 from 12-2:00 p.m. Claire Van Cott, the executive and artistic director, said the company is Connecticut’s longest-running nonprofit children’s theatre. “The Newington Children’s Theatre Company is celebrating its 60th year...
CMHA's IMPACT program to combat opioid epidemic recognized by UConn Health
NEW BRITAIN – Community Mental Health Affiliates’ IMPACT Program, designed to directly combat the opioid epidemic, was recently recognized by UConn Health. The IMPACT Program is one of several grants recognized by UConn’s Office of the Provost and Office of the Vice President for Research for its innovative design to address a significant societal problem. CMHA works closely with the UConn School of Medicine, with Karen Steinberg, associate professor of psychiatry, and Janice Vendetti, a health services researcher in the Department of Public Health Sciences, serving as evaluators on the grant to assist with data collection and reporting.
Hundreds gather in Chesley Park to get back to school supplies
NEW BRITAIN – The Back to School Youth Carnival in Chesley Park Saturday brought out hundreds of area residents to take part in games, listen to music, play basketball and receive free school supplies, all in preparation of the fall learning season. As part of a collaboration with the...
Stephen J. Bruno
Stephen J. Bruno, 75, departed this life Aug. 27, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Sophie Bruno. Stephen was born Oct. 17, 1946 in New Britain, one of two sons of the late Salvatore and Constance Bruno. He was a longtime resident of Plainville.
Artisan Building & Remodeling brings fresh look to old building on Deming Road in Berlin
BERLIN – Driving down Deming Road your eyes will most-likely be drawn to Artisan Building & Remodeling’s freshly painted and remodeled black brick building and bright red roof paneling. “Everybody who has seen this building over the past five-10 years knows it literally just sat here, there were...
Southington schools can expect to see return to normalcy
SOUTHINGTON – Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said Southington schools can expect to see a return to normalcy this year. Southington students will return to school on Sept. 1 and Madancy said that school administrators and education leaders are looking forward to re-establishing a normal routine. “We’re trying to...
New Britain police blotter
Unique Bryanna Miranda, 19, 410 Farmington Ave. Apt. L3, New Britain, violation of protective order. Dazmen Raekwon Ortega, 23, 21 Derby St., New Britain, violation of protective order. Juan Jimenez, 18, 80 North St. Flr. 2, New Britain, violation of protective order, second-degree breach of peace, risk of injury to...
Newington police blotter
Scottie Reyes, 25, 194 Flatbush Ave. # 3fl, Hartford, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane, il sell/mnf , 8oz. canbs 18>. Aug. 15. Berisha Shkurte, 33, 26 Buell St., New Britain, sixth-degree larceny. Patrick John Griffin, 58, 106...
Southington police blotter
Miguel Rosario, 37, of 608 Congress Ave., Waterbury, was charged Aug. 13 with two counts of second degree failure to appear. Hector Vega, 39, of 344 Washington Ave., Apartment 4A, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 13 with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault. Alisa Lynette Jordan, 53, of...
