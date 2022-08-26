ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

New Britain Herald

Prudence Crandall Center's 'Silent No More' candlelight vigil date set

NEW BRITAIN – The Prudence Crandall Center is holding its annual “Silent No More” Candlelight Vigil on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Carolyn Jasper, the chief development officer and event organizer, said the vigil is held for the community to raise awareness and recognition for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event is held at 594 Burritt Street.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Berlin, CT
Berlin, CT
Connecticut Government
New Britain Herald

Businesses who hire people with disabilities to be recognized at city event

NEW BRITAIN – The city is collecting nominations for disability-friendly businesses and people ahead of a recognition event this fall. The New Britain Commission on Persons with Disabilities is looking for employers who have hired disabled individuals, disabled people who are active in the workplace and business owners with disabilities who are dedicated to improving the lives of others in the community. They will be honored during the Annual Recognition and Awards Event set to take place Friday, Oct. 7 in City Hall.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New leash-free area of Pistol Creek in Berlin now open

BERLIN – Dogs and their people have a new place to run free now. The leash-free area at Pistol Creek is officially fenced-in and open from dawn to dusk. New Britain resident Bill Pacyna and his Irish Setter Xena were there Tuesday. “I like it for my dog when...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Y gets $10,000 grant for tech tools

NEW BRITAIN – The Y will be expanding its technology offerings thanks to a recent grant award. Cox Communications recently presented the New Britain-Berlin-Meriden YMCA with a $10,000 Tech Boost to help the organization invest in new technology equipment and services to help fulfill its mission.. “I am thrilled...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

'We like having kids feeling good about coming back': Smalley Elementary students treated to free haircuts

NEW BRITAIN – Students who came to Smalley Elementary School’s 2nd Annual Buzz’n Barbershop Monday will begin the new school year Wednesday with fresh new looks. “I’m very excited to start school and see my teachers,” 9-year-old Angel Velazquez said as he had his hair cut by Randilynn LaPointe from Reflexions Studio in Newington.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington Children's Theatre Company hosting 60th annual kick-off celebration

NEWINGTON – Newington Children’s Theatre Company is holding its 60th Season Kick-Off Celebration on Sept. 10 from 12-2:00 p.m. Claire Van Cott, the executive and artistic director, said the company is Connecticut’s longest-running nonprofit children’s theatre. “The Newington Children’s Theatre Company is celebrating its 60th year...
NEWINGTON, CT
Berlin, DE
New Britain Herald

CMHA's IMPACT program to combat opioid epidemic recognized by UConn Health

NEW BRITAIN – Community Mental Health Affiliates’ IMPACT Program, designed to directly combat the opioid epidemic, was recently recognized by UConn Health. The IMPACT Program is one of several grants recognized by UConn’s Office of the Provost and Office of the Vice President for Research for its innovative design to address a significant societal problem. CMHA works closely with the UConn School of Medicine, with Karen Steinberg, associate professor of psychiatry, and Janice Vendetti, a health services researcher in the Department of Public Health Sciences, serving as evaluators on the grant to assist with data collection and reporting.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Hundreds gather in Chesley Park to get back to school supplies

NEW BRITAIN – The Back to School Youth Carnival in Chesley Park Saturday brought out hundreds of area residents to take part in games, listen to music, play basketball and receive free school supplies, all in preparation of the fall learning season. As part of a collaboration with the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Stephen J. Bruno

Stephen J. Bruno, 75, departed this life Aug. 27, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Sophie Bruno. Stephen was born Oct. 17, 1946 in New Britain, one of two sons of the late Salvatore and Constance Bruno. He was a longtime resident of Plainville.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington schools can expect to see return to normalcy

SOUTHINGTON – Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said Southington schools can expect to see a return to normalcy this year. Southington students will return to school on Sept. 1 and Madancy said that school administrators and education leaders are looking forward to re-establishing a normal routine. “We’re trying to...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Unique Bryanna Miranda, 19, 410 Farmington Ave. Apt. L3, New Britain, violation of protective order. Dazmen Raekwon Ortega, 23, 21 Derby St., New Britain, violation of protective order. Juan Jimenez, 18, 80 North St. Flr. 2, New Britain, violation of protective order, second-degree breach of peace, risk of injury to...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

Scottie Reyes, 25, 194 Flatbush Ave. # 3fl, Hartford, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane, il sell/mnf , 8oz. canbs 18>. Aug. 15. Berisha Shkurte, 33, 26 Buell St., New Britain, sixth-degree larceny. Patrick John Griffin, 58, 106...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Miguel Rosario, 37, of 608 Congress Ave., Waterbury, was charged Aug. 13 with two counts of second degree failure to appear. Hector Vega, 39, of 344 Washington Ave., Apartment 4A, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 13 with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault. Alisa Lynette Jordan, 53, of...
SOUTHINGTON, CT

