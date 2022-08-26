Read full article on original website
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Risk Levels, Fall Omicron Booster Shots
With many Chicago-area counties dropping to medium or low COVID alert levels this week, how does that compare to the rest of Illinois?. The change comes just as the state and country prepare for the potential for new COVID booster shots specifically designed to target omicron and the BA.5 subvariant.
Timeline: What to Expect and When as Storms Eye Chicago Area Monday
Intensifying storms are heading toward the Chicago area, bringing threats of potentially destructive hurricane-force winds, damaging hail, lightning, heavy downpours and possibly even a brief tornado Monday. So what can you expect and when in the Chicago area?. Here's what we know about the timing so far:. Monday Morning and...
3 Family Members From Illinois Killed in Crash While Visiting Scotland
Three people who died following a car crash in Scotland have been identified as visitors traveling abroad from Illinois. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, and their 75-year-old mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, were in a car that collided with a truck Aug. 10 while traveling in the Scottish Highlands, Scotland police said in a statement Saturday.
‘Tornado-Like' Winds Cause Extensive Damage During Chicago-Area Severe Weather Outbreak
A severe weather outbreak brought “tornado-like” winds to some parts of the Chicago area on Monday, with several measuring stations clocking gusts of nearly 80 miles per hour. A trained weather spotter in Stoutsburg, located in Indiana’s Jasper County, recorded a wind gust of 78 miles per hour...
Christkindlmarket Announces Season Opening Date, Third Location in Chicago Area
The winter holiday season is still three months away, but Chicago's popular Christkindlmarket is already plotting its return. The market, with locations in Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville, returns for the holidays on Nov. 18 and will be open for visitors until around Christmas. A longtime winter tradition, the German-style holiday market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods all the while listening to festive tunes.
Travel Impacts Expected for Some After Storms Leave Damage Across Chicago Area
Potentially severe storms with intense winds and heavy rain downed trees and powerlines across the Chicago area Monday, impacting travel for many ahead of the afternoon rush hour. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the area as the storms traveled across the metro area and into northwest Indiana. By 2...
3 Illinois Colleges Rank on Best Colleges in America List
Three colleges in Illinois have been named some of the best in the nation, according to a new list. Niche, a platform that connects students and families with colleges and schools, on Monday released its 2023 list of Best Colleges in America based on a methodology that includes data from the U.S. Department of Education, reviews from current and former students, academics, campus life and more, a press release stated.
Mother, Son Participated in Theft Ring That Stole $400K From Illinois Gaming Machines: Prosecutors
A mother and her son were among four people charged in an organized burglary ring that allegedly swiped approximately $400,000 from dozens of gaming machines in dozens of Illinois counties. According to a press release from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, 52-year-old Giulia Wuttke of Chatsworth and her son Gino...
‘Marginal' Risk of Severe Weather for Chicago Area With Gusty Winds, Heavy Rains Possible
The Chicago area has seen plenty of quiet weather in recent weeks, but that could change in the next two days, as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the region. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, both of those rounds of rain could potentially bring...
As Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates Near, Here's What to Know About Distribution, Eligibility and More
In just a matter of weeks, residents across Illinois will start receiving tax relief rebate checks. On Sept. 12, the state of Illinois will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Payments won't go out to everyone immediately, as distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
