Grand Island, Nebraska — North Road Paving Improvement Project; Old Potash Highway to 13th Street. The City of Grand Island Public Works Department is announcing the North Road Paving Improvement Project from Old Potash Highway to 13th Street will be moving into the next phase the week of August 29, 2022. North Road will be closed to through traffic on August 29, 2022 from 13th Street to Faidley Avenue. The North Road northbound lane will be open north of the North Road and Faidley Avenue roundabout for temporary property access and should not be used by the general public. The North Road and Faidley Avenue roundabout will continue to be open to east/west traffic. North Road from Old Potash Highway to Faidley Avenue will continue to be closed, however is projected to be open by the end of September. This next phase of the project is anticipated to be closed until November 2022. The North Road project includes reconstruction from Old Potash Highway to 13th Street.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO