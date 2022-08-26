Read full article on original website
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Grand Island over a month after escaping
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man found himself in custody Tuesday after calling the police on a missing Lincoln inmate. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were sent to a Grand Island home after a caller reported that his MacBook and cellphone had been stolen. Officers saw 20-year-old Torrien Harris running...
Neb. village clerk referred for possible prosecution after allegations
LINCOLN — Allegations that a former village clerk in central Nebraska used village funds to purchase home canning supplies, Christmas-type lights and liver cleanse pills have been forwarded for possible criminal prosecution. The Nebraska State Auditor’s Office issued a report Monday noting that the former village clerk in Rockville,...
Woman arrested for GI theft after escaping from Lincoln correctional facility in July
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A woman who escaped the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln last month has been arrested in Grand Island. In July, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Torrien Harris, 20, failed to return to the facility from job assignment and removed her electronic monitoring device, which was later found.
ACLU of Nebraska Demands School Officials Reinstate Axed Journalism Program
(KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LINCOLN, Neb. – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Nebraska has issued a demand letter to the Superintendent of Grand Island’s Northwest School District and members of the School Board, responding to concerns about the district’s elimination of the journalism program at Northwest Public Schools — an apparent backlash to school newspaper editorials written by and about LGBTQ people. The ACLU of Nebraska says the action violated students’ constitutional rights and disregarded other protections in federal law.
Kearney Hub
Censorship at Grand Island Northwest High School
Not so fast. Everyone seems to be dumping on Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators who eliminated the journalism program due to controversial student-written content. Please ignore the fact that the Saga, the high school student newspaper, has been around since 1968. Disregard all that “freedom of speech” junk in...
State Fair: Holle Evert, Nebraska State Fair Director of Sales
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair features many vendors every year. Holle Evert, the Nebraska State Fair Director of Sales, joined NTV News and spoke about some of the vendors at the State Fair and what they have to offer.
Nebraska State Fair celebrates Older Nebraskans Day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Organizers focused on the elderly on Monday, getting a huge turnout of people for its annual Older Nebraskans Day. The day is a staple of the Nebraska State Fair and has specific activities suited for them. The event also included a returning favorite from last year’s music lineup.
News Channel Nebraska Day at the Fair: free admission with the NCN app
GRAND ISLAND, NE — News Channel Nebraska is taking over the Nebraska State Fair. Today is NCN Day at the Fair… meaning everyone gets in free as long as they download the NCN app on their phone. Attractions today include the annual Veterans Day program at 3:00 at the Heartland Events Center, high school band performances, the Outback Regional Cattle Dog Trials, and live music from Eli Mosley at 9:00.
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
York man gets time served in drug case
YORK – Michael Fortner, 46, of York, has pleaded no contest in a case that involved delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. He appeared this past week in York County District Court. Fortner was arrested...
Wanted: Next-generation beekeepers for Nebraska farms
With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project coordinator at...
Diane K. Jones, 65, Hastings, Neb.
HASTINGS, NE – Diane Kay Jones was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on Friday, August 26, 2022, at age 65, surrounded by loved ones. Diane was born to Harold and Betty Sibley on June 28th, 1957 in Beloit, KS. She met the...
NEAAA annual fly-in held in Hastings for the first time
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The 41st Annual Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association fly-in was held in Hastings Saturday. It’s the first time the NEAAA hosted event was held in Hastings. Dozens of people showed up to the Hastings Municipal Airport to check out the planes on display....
Nebraska State Fair features top name entertainment
GRAND ISLAND — Fair goers to the Nebraska State Fair will see a few changes this year. “We’re trying to be more hospitable to our guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the fair. “We’re going to move them around the grounds more efficiently. A simple example is the interior trams. We basically had two courses last year. If you wanted to go from the west side of the grounds to the east side of the grounds, you’d ride one tram, and then you’d get off of it and get on another tram.”
Wetland water conditions poor across much of Nebraska
Wetland water conditions across the state are poor, with most wetlands in the Rainwater Basin dry, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunters should be prepared to scout ahead of teal season. Some pumping is planned ahead of the teal opener at select wetlands in Adams, Clay, Fillmore,...
Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Administrators at a Nebraska school shuttered the school’s award-winning student newspaper just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues, leading press freedom advocates to call the move an act of censorship. The staff of Northwest Public Schools’...
Nebraska State Fair opens in Grand Island for 11-day run
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fair is opening Friday for its annual 11-day run in Grand Island. The fair, which last year drew 266,245 people, will continue through Labor Day at Fonner Park. On Thursday, officials announced that the Horse Nations Indian Relay that had been...
North Road Paving Improvement Project
Grand Island, Nebraska — North Road Paving Improvement Project; Old Potash Highway to 13th Street. The City of Grand Island Public Works Department is announcing the North Road Paving Improvement Project from Old Potash Highway to 13th Street will be moving into the next phase the week of August 29, 2022. North Road will be closed to through traffic on August 29, 2022 from 13th Street to Faidley Avenue. The North Road northbound lane will be open north of the North Road and Faidley Avenue roundabout for temporary property access and should not be used by the general public. The North Road and Faidley Avenue roundabout will continue to be open to east/west traffic. North Road from Old Potash Highway to Faidley Avenue will continue to be closed, however is projected to be open by the end of September. This next phase of the project is anticipated to be closed until November 2022. The North Road project includes reconstruction from Old Potash Highway to 13th Street.
Kearney police launch automatic license plate reader pilot program
KEARNEY, Neb.-The Kearney Police Department received City Council Approval during the June 14 City Council meeting to enter into an agreement with Flock Safety for a 60-day automated license plate reading camera (ALPR) pilot program. Twenty-eight ALPR cameras have been installed in strategic areas throughout the city to help solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
Troopers, deputies arrest subject of central Nebraska threat investigation
With assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, posed an imminent...
