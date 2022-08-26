Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Darrel Rhakeem Marrero, 27, 662 East St. Flr. 2, New Britain, six counts - violation of protective order, three counts - disorderly conduct, three counts - third-degree assault. Hector Ayala, 32, 61 S Whitney St., Hartford, five counts - failure to register – sexual violence. Steven J. Rivas, 38,...
New Britain Herald
Southington police ID man killed in crash
SOUTHINGTON – A pedestrian killed in a car crash in Southington on Monday has been identified. Police on Wednesday identified the victim as Austin Kowaleski, a resident of Laning Street. He was 38 years old. Police also said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked...
New Britain Herald
Pedestrian killed in car crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A pedestrian was killed in a car crash late Monday. Police said the incident was reported just before 8 p.m., on Queen Street, in the area of Laning Street, where officers received the report of a car versus a pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified,...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man sentenced to just over 15 years in prison for assault stemming from argument over TV volume
NEW BRITAIN – A city man has been given more than a decade in prison for assaulting a man during an argument over the TV volume. Kenneth Bozeman, 56, received a sentence of 15 and a half years in prison during a hearing Tuesday in New Britain Superior Court. This prison term will be followed by four and a half years of special parole.
New Britain Herald
Bristol teen reported missing after not showing up to school, believed to possibly be at 'random hotel' in Southington with father
BRISTOL – A Bristol boy was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up to school. Police said they believe the boy, identified as 13-year-old Ryleigh Henry, may be at a random hotel in Southington with his father, Roland Henry. A Silver Alert has been issued for...
New Britain Herald
New leash-free area of Pistol Creek in Berlin now open
BERLIN – Dogs and their people have a new place to run free now. The leash-free area at Pistol Creek is officially fenced-in and open from dawn to dusk. New Britain resident Bill Pacyna and his Irish Setter Xena were there Tuesday. “I like it for my dog when...
New Britain Herald
Southington schools can expect to see return to normalcy
SOUTHINGTON – Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said Southington schools can expect to see a return to normalcy this year. Southington students will return to school on Sept. 1 and Madancy said that school administrators and education leaders are looking forward to re-establishing a normal routine. “We’re trying to...
New Britain Herald
'Pups and Cups' event featuring dogs, food, fun coming to CCSU campus
NEW BRITAIN – Maximus V. Cash, the owner of the dog-breeding company LockJawGlobal, and Daniel Irizarry, owner of Irizarry Bully Camp LLC, are hosting a “Pups and Cups” event on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon. “We came together to form this event and have the same type...
New Britain Herald
Girls vying for Miss Polish America crown meet for orientation in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Young ladies from across the Northeast gathered inside the Falcon’s Ballroom Sunday to learn how to walk, pose and interview during an orientation seminar for the 2022 Miss Polish America Pageant. “Our very first pageant happened here in 2003,” Bogumila Gladysz told the group.
New Britain Herald
CMHA's IMPACT program to combat opioid epidemic recognized by UConn Health
NEW BRITAIN – Community Mental Health Affiliates’ IMPACT Program, designed to directly combat the opioid epidemic, was recently recognized by UConn Health. The IMPACT Program is one of several grants recognized by UConn’s Office of the Provost and Office of the Vice President for Research for its innovative design to address a significant societal problem. CMHA works closely with the UConn School of Medicine, with Karen Steinberg, associate professor of psychiatry, and Janice Vendetti, a health services researcher in the Department of Public Health Sciences, serving as evaluators on the grant to assist with data collection and reporting.
New Britain Herald
'We like having kids feeling good about coming back': Smalley Elementary students treated to free haircuts
NEW BRITAIN – Students who came to Smalley Elementary School’s 2nd Annual Buzz’n Barbershop Monday will begin the new school year Wednesday with fresh new looks. “I’m very excited to start school and see my teachers,” 9-year-old Angel Velazquez said as he had his hair cut by Randilynn LaPointe from Reflexions Studio in Newington.
New Britain Herald
Hospital for Special Care in New Britain hosting Powerful Tools for Caregivers course
NEW BRITAIN – On Sept. 22 the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain will be hosting the Powerful Tools for Caregivers course. The course is being led by Robin Tripp, who is an occupational therapist, and Allison Gallaher, who is a speech-language pathologist. Both clinicians are certified. The...
New Britain Herald
Businesses who hire people with disabilities to be recognized at city event
NEW BRITAIN – The city is collecting nominations for disability-friendly businesses and people ahead of a recognition event this fall. The New Britain Commission on Persons with Disabilities is looking for employers who have hired disabled individuals, disabled people who are active in the workplace and business owners with disabilities who are dedicated to improving the lives of others in the community. They will be honored during the Annual Recognition and Awards Event set to take place Friday, Oct. 7 in City Hall.
New Britain Herald
78 local students heading to college with scholarships from Community Foundation
NEW BRITAIN – Seventy-eight local students are heading off to college this fall with scholarships from the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain in-hand. The CFGNB recently awarded a total of $310,655 in scholarships to 78 students from New Britain, Berlin, Southington, Plainville, Newington and other communities. The Foundation...
New Britain Herald
Prudence Crandall Center's 'Silent No More' candlelight vigil date set
NEW BRITAIN – The Prudence Crandall Center is holding its annual “Silent No More” Candlelight Vigil on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Carolyn Jasper, the chief development officer and event organizer, said the vigil is held for the community to raise awareness and recognition for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event is held at 594 Burritt Street.
New Britain Herald
Y gets $10,000 grant for tech tools
NEW BRITAIN – The Y will be expanding its technology offerings thanks to a recent grant award. Cox Communications recently presented the New Britain-Berlin-Meriden YMCA with a $10,000 Tech Boost to help the organization invest in new technology equipment and services to help fulfill its mission.. “I am thrilled...
New Britain Herald
Annual Apple Harvest Festival set for 53rd year
SOUTHINGTON – The 53rd Annual Apple Harvest Festival will bring fireworks, fritters, a parade, entertainment and vendors galore to the town green over the course of two weekends, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and Oct. 7 through 9. David Lapreay, apple harvest festival coordinator and director of Recreation, Youth...
New Britain Herald
Student Corner: The importance of attendance
School begins this week for many students, and I strongly suggest you encourage your kids to have consistent attendance. Attendance is important for numerous reasons. First off, attending school consistently helps students get better grades. If a child is constantly absent, they will miss a lot of lessons, leading to stress as they try to catch up. It’s been proven that students who attend school regularly achieve at higher levels and are more successful than students who are constantly absent. Attending school frequently is important for better academic performance.
New Britain Herald
New Britain schools ready to welcome back students with exciting new initiatives in the works
NEW BRITAIN – School starts soon, with some exciting new initiatives in the works. Over the summer the Consolidated School District of New Britain (CSDNB) welcomed new Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Gasper, who is looking forward to meeting students and teachers over the first few days of the new school year.
New Britain Herald
Nationally-recognized expert will speak on managing challenging times at Plainville Library
PLAINVILLE – On Sept. 13 the Plainville Public Library will be hosting an event on managing challenging times. Dr. Wendy Hurwitz will be speaking at the event, which begins at 6 p.m. Hurwitz is a graduate of Yale University School of Medicine and a nationally recognized expert on stress. Hurwitz is an expert in mind/body medicine and energy medicine.
