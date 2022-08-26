ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Darrel Rhakeem Marrero, 27, 662 East St. Flr. 2, New Britain, six counts - violation of protective order, three counts - disorderly conduct, three counts - third-degree assault. Hector Ayala, 32, 61 S Whitney St., Hartford, five counts - failure to register – sexual violence. Steven J. Rivas, 38,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police ID man killed in crash

SOUTHINGTON – A pedestrian killed in a car crash in Southington on Monday has been identified. Police on Wednesday identified the victim as Austin Kowaleski, a resident of Laning Street. He was 38 years old. Police also said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Pedestrian killed in car crash in Southington

SOUTHINGTON – A pedestrian was killed in a car crash late Monday. Police said the incident was reported just before 8 p.m., on Queen Street, in the area of Laning Street, where officers received the report of a car versus a pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified,...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man sentenced to just over 15 years in prison for assault stemming from argument over TV volume

NEW BRITAIN – A city man has been given more than a decade in prison for assaulting a man during an argument over the TV volume. Kenneth Bozeman, 56, received a sentence of 15 and a half years in prison during a hearing Tuesday in New Britain Superior Court. This prison term will be followed by four and a half years of special parole.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New leash-free area of Pistol Creek in Berlin now open

BERLIN – Dogs and their people have a new place to run free now. The leash-free area at Pistol Creek is officially fenced-in and open from dawn to dusk. New Britain resident Bill Pacyna and his Irish Setter Xena were there Tuesday. “I like it for my dog when...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington schools can expect to see return to normalcy

SOUTHINGTON – Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said Southington schools can expect to see a return to normalcy this year. Southington students will return to school on Sept. 1 and Madancy said that school administrators and education leaders are looking forward to re-establishing a normal routine. “We’re trying to...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

CMHA's IMPACT program to combat opioid epidemic recognized by UConn Health

NEW BRITAIN – Community Mental Health Affiliates’ IMPACT Program, designed to directly combat the opioid epidemic, was recently recognized by UConn Health. The IMPACT Program is one of several grants recognized by UConn’s Office of the Provost and Office of the Vice President for Research for its innovative design to address a significant societal problem. CMHA works closely with the UConn School of Medicine, with Karen Steinberg, associate professor of psychiatry, and Janice Vendetti, a health services researcher in the Department of Public Health Sciences, serving as evaluators on the grant to assist with data collection and reporting.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

'We like having kids feeling good about coming back': Smalley Elementary students treated to free haircuts

NEW BRITAIN – Students who came to Smalley Elementary School’s 2nd Annual Buzz’n Barbershop Monday will begin the new school year Wednesday with fresh new looks. “I’m very excited to start school and see my teachers,” 9-year-old Angel Velazquez said as he had his hair cut by Randilynn LaPointe from Reflexions Studio in Newington.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Businesses who hire people with disabilities to be recognized at city event

NEW BRITAIN – The city is collecting nominations for disability-friendly businesses and people ahead of a recognition event this fall. The New Britain Commission on Persons with Disabilities is looking for employers who have hired disabled individuals, disabled people who are active in the workplace and business owners with disabilities who are dedicated to improving the lives of others in the community. They will be honored during the Annual Recognition and Awards Event set to take place Friday, Oct. 7 in City Hall.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

78 local students heading to college with scholarships from Community Foundation

NEW BRITAIN – Seventy-eight local students are heading off to college this fall with scholarships from the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain in-hand. The CFGNB recently awarded a total of $310,655 in scholarships to 78 students from New Britain, Berlin, Southington, Plainville, Newington and other communities. The Foundation...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Prudence Crandall Center's 'Silent No More' candlelight vigil date set

NEW BRITAIN – The Prudence Crandall Center is holding its annual “Silent No More” Candlelight Vigil on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Carolyn Jasper, the chief development officer and event organizer, said the vigil is held for the community to raise awareness and recognition for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event is held at 594 Burritt Street.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Y gets $10,000 grant for tech tools

NEW BRITAIN – The Y will be expanding its technology offerings thanks to a recent grant award. Cox Communications recently presented the New Britain-Berlin-Meriden YMCA with a $10,000 Tech Boost to help the organization invest in new technology equipment and services to help fulfill its mission.. “I am thrilled...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Annual Apple Harvest Festival set for 53rd year

SOUTHINGTON – The 53rd Annual Apple Harvest Festival will bring fireworks, fritters, a parade, entertainment and vendors galore to the town green over the course of two weekends, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and Oct. 7 through 9. David Lapreay, apple harvest festival coordinator and director of Recreation, Youth...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Student Corner: The importance of attendance

School begins this week for many students, and I strongly suggest you encourage your kids to have consistent attendance. Attendance is important for numerous reasons. First off, attending school consistently helps students get better grades. If a child is constantly absent, they will miss a lot of lessons, leading to stress as they try to catch up. It’s been proven that students who attend school regularly achieve at higher levels and are more successful than students who are constantly absent. Attending school frequently is important for better academic performance.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Nationally-recognized expert will speak on managing challenging times at Plainville Library

PLAINVILLE – On Sept. 13 the Plainville Public Library will be hosting an event on managing challenging times. Dr. Wendy Hurwitz will be speaking at the event, which begins at 6 p.m. Hurwitz is a graduate of Yale University School of Medicine and a nationally recognized expert on stress. Hurwitz is an expert in mind/body medicine and energy medicine.
PLAINVILLE, CT

