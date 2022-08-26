ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Walking Dead’s Maggie and Negan spin-off changes title

By Fay Watson
GamesRadar
 5 days ago
Maggie and Negan’s spin-off from The Walking Dead has got a new title. Previously called Isle of the Dead, AMC has decided to rename it The Walking Dead: Dead City. There doesn’t seem to be any specific reason for the change, other than that Isle of the Dead was just a working title for the show.

The spin-off was confirmed back in March for a six-episode first season . It will follow the two central TWD characters, played by Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, traveling to post-apocalyptic Manhattan, which has been cut off from the mainland. According to AMC, what they’ll find is a crumbling city that has been taken over by walkers.

Filming recently got underway in New Jersey with the show set to be released in 2023. As of yet, it’s not clear what the reason behind Maggie and Negan’s team-up is. It’s fair to say that the characters do not see eye-to-eye in the show, given that Negan made his introduction to TWD when he bashed Maggie’s husband Glenn’s head in.

Since then, the pair have had uneasy tension so it’s likely the remaining episodes of The Walking Dead may find time to set up their new spin-off. The show will return to AMC with its final run of episodes on October 2 . The news was confirmed during TWD’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con back in July.

There are only eight episodes left in the final season, which the show’s chief content officer Scott Gimple said would finish the story, rather than focusing solely on setting up the numerous spin-offs on their way.

"The finale is about completing The Walking Dead story, not setting up spin-offs," Gimple said at SDCC . "There's room for those spin-offs, but full-on, The Walking Dead finale concludes the story of this 11 years. We didn't want the spin-offs to get in the way of that satisfaction. They live together, I think, very nicely."

Ahead of the release of the final episodes, check out our ultimate Walking Dead recap to make sure you’re up to date.

