Anitta’s Fiery VMAs Wardrobe Was an Ode to Brazil
Anitta made history at last night’s MTV VMAs when she became the first Brazilian to take home an award from the annual ceremony (she won “Best Latin” for her hit song, “Envolver”). If that wasn’t impressive enough, she also wowed on the red carpet in a fiery couture look and performed on the mainstage. “For me, the most exciting part about being at the VMAs this year was to be a representative of Brazil,” Anitta tells Vogue. “This year particularly, the VMAs seemed to represent and cater to fans all around the world, and that’s what I loved most.”
Inspired by early 1990s London and orbital rave culture, this Sergio Zambon designed Genius collection looked like a stealth classic for those who know. While Zambon confessed that his own early raving was done in Rome, his research into volume, color, collaborators and spirit combined to create a Moncler flavored homage that rang true against its source material.
How Popstar Jackson Wang Gets Ready for a Sold-Out Show
Jackson Wang is not afraid of a smoky eye. The global multi-hyphenate talent, who first gained popularity in China through his music and television appearances, shared how makeup is a core part of his stage prep for Vogue’s Getting Ready series. Wang, 28, kicks off his routine with a...
Fashion Designer Justice Marley Is More Than Her Last Name
Growing up, Justice Marley, the 30-year-old rising fashion designer, spent a lot of her childhood on a tour bus. This was a natural course of life, surely, for the eldest daughter of reggae singer Ziggy Marley, who, in turn, is the eldest son of the genre’s pioneer Bob Marley (Justice’s grandfather). Creativity is genetic.
Bold Style Reigned Supreme at Ghana’s Chale Wote Festival
Aptly themed “Stargate to Africa,” the 2022 edition of the Chale Wote street art festival in Accra harnessed the power of storytelling and art to reinterpret African folklore into otherworldly experiences. The weeklong festival came to a close this past weekend, showcasing evocative still and motion art installations punctuated by makeshift boxing arenas and spontaneous performances by dancers, drummers, cyclists, skaters, and a flash mob of stylish patrons. This was scored by thundering muskets, brass bands, and hiplife and Afropop music.
Meet Fashion Roadman, Fashion Critic for a New Generation
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Is fashion getting worse? Who is Rei Kawakubo? What is fashion week?. Fashion journalist Odunayo (Ayo) Ojo has amassed over 90,000 subscribers and 3 million views on his YouTube channel, Fashion Roadman, by answering...
Surrounded By a Rainbow of Paintings, Tanya Taylor Fêted Summer in the Hamptons
Vibrant prints, all designed in-house, are at the heart of Tanya Taylor’s dopamine-inducing brand. And on Thursday evening, the multi-talented designer brought her label’s joyous spirit to life for an intimate dinner party at her beautiful home in East Hampton, New York. Before gathering for dinner, guests sipped...
How Jeweler Thelma West Wears Her Own Designs to Work
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s hard to forget one of Thelma West’s jewelry designs. As the mastermind behind the pear-shaped diamond ring set on black ceramic that Rihanna wore to last September’s Met Gala, West has an eye for crafting pieces that are at once bold, luxurious, and comfortable. Yes, comfortable. That is a guiding force for West in both her work as a designer and her personal approach to fashion. “When I’m comfortable, my confidence level goes through the roof,” she says.
Conan Gray Was the Whimsical Style Star of the VMAs
The red carpet at the MTV VMAs were surprisingly pared-back this evening, with stars like Jack Harlow, Blackpink, and Lizzo all favoring moody, darkly colored looks. But the step and repeat had one style star who favored a more whimsical aesthetic: Singer Conan Gray. Both on the carpet and the main stage, he favored romantic, dreamy silhouettes.
