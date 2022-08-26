Anitta made history at last night’s MTV VMAs when she became the first Brazilian to take home an award from the annual ceremony (she won “Best Latin” for her hit song, “Envolver”). If that wasn’t impressive enough, she also wowed on the red carpet in a fiery couture look and performed on the mainstage. “For me, the most exciting part about being at the VMAs this year was to be a representative of Brazil,” Anitta tells Vogue. “This year particularly, the VMAs seemed to represent and cater to fans all around the world, and that’s what I loved most.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO