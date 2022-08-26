ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Cold dog? Oscar Mayer comes out with hot dog-flavored popsicle

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBLyA_0hWUZT3600

( WXIN ) — Oscar Mayer is taking the “hot” out of hot dogs with its new meat-flavored frozen popsicle.

They’re called Cold Dogs , and they were originally an idea that stemmed from the company’s Stupid or Genius campaign. But it got such a response from fans that Oscar Mayer is bringing the popsicle to life.

The company has teamed up with Popbar, a brand of premium frozen desserts, to make the Cold Dog, which is described as having “both refreshing and smokey umami notes of Oscar Mayer’s iconic wiener” and is topped with a swirl of mustard.

“For more than 130 years, Oscar Mayer has been sparking smiles and bringing levity into everyday moments, and we are thrilled to bring fans another wonderfully odd way to enjoy our iconic wiener while beating the summer heat,” said Anne Field, head of North American Brand Communications for Oscar Mayer.

What’s the most popular food truck order in your state?

Right now, the frozen treat, which will sell for $2 a pop, will only be available at Popbar locations in Long Beach, California; New York City; Alpharetta-Atlanta, and New Orleans for a limited time.

  • Courtesy: Business Wire
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uY35_0hWUZT3600
    Courtesy: Business Wire

Oscar Mayer’s iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobile will get an icy makeover to celebrate the Cold Dog. The giant hot dog on wheels will have frosted windows, icicle-inspired decorations and more.

DC News Now

Police: Student wanted for carjacking, second student facing charges after bringing guns to Suitland High School

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two students were facing charges after they brought guns to Suitland High School on Monday. The Prince George’s County Police Department said one student was a 16-year-old boy from Suitland who is charged as an adult. The other student was Christopher Harris, 18, of New […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

‘Surgery went well!’ | Commanders rookie Brian Robinson updates people after being shot during attempted robbery

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Brian Robinson, a rookie running back with the Washington Commanders, said Monday he was doing alright after after someone shot him several times on Sunday. The Washington Commanders tweeted a statement about the armed robbery in which Robinson was hurt. Team officials were at the hospital where Robinson was being […]
WASHINGTON, DC
