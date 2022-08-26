Read full article on original website
Related
Ethereum faces another mountain to climb, at least until Merge
The rampage continues for Ethereum as the alt faltered in the market on 28 August. Investors are elated to see that the Merge is finally happening after a series of delays over the past year. But Ethereum is facing a torrid time in the market with trader expectations taking a...
Ethereum may drop to $1k for the first time in two months if…
Ethereum [ETH], the largest altcoin remains hyped due to the upcoming upgrades in September. Despite that, traders have had a hard time trusting ETH with their life savings as falling funding rates continued. But for how long? Could one see a price uptick amidst the sea waves of fear across...
Ethereum reaches crucial point as Merge bells continue to ring
As we close in on the Merge, Ethereum is facing a crucial junction on its course. The Merge preparations are doing very well on the network as the ETH 2.0 deposit contracts continue to register new all-time highs (ATHs). Meanwhile, stablecoin activity on Ethereum has been increasing according to a...
Binance Coin: Decoding if BNB would cross $300 mark this week
Binance‘s native token has struggled to maintain an upward trajectory in 2022. On 29 August, BNB declined sharply below $288 and tested the $275 support zone on CoinMarketCap. Bears have taken control of the price action, but can the ecosystem stay alert regardless of distraction?. Patience is key. BNB...
IN THIS ARTICLE
300 days into Bitcoin bull market peak of $65k- What does it hint at
Bitcoin [BTC] may be inching towards greener pastures after the latest on-chain activity showed some bullish indicators. According to the analytic firm Santiment, Bitcoin supply continues to be withdrawn from exchanges. This is a very potent bullish signal for crypto assets. Bitcoin withdrawals from exchanges have become a common theme...
Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin: Battle of meme coins has been won by…
It is no secret that the crypto market was taken aback after the 19 August sell-off. Market skeptics continue to warn about the dire conditions in the macro scenario. Among the losers of the sell-off are the prized meme tokens: Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Both the tokens were enjoying their respective bullish activity until the crash.
Cardano [ADA] can see a 20% rally following a short squeeze if…
IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong), the company behind the development of the Cardano network, shared some important status updates. The ecosystem completed one of the major requirements for the Vasil mainnet launch over the weekend. According to the IOG, 75% of Cardano’s mainnet blocks were successfully minted by the chosen Vasil node candidate, node 1.35.3.
Bitcoin whale addresses are accumulating- What could it mean for price
Out of the $123.13 million taken out of the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin [BTC] liquidations within the same period totaled $25.30 million, data from Coinglass revealed. As of this writing, the king coin exchanged hands at $19,857.00. It last traded at this level in July when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Singapore mulls tightening rules around crypto-trading by retail investors
Singapore is planning to introduce new regulations that will tighten the trade of cryptocurrencies by retail investors, according to one of the country’s leading regulatory officials. The step is being taken to safeguard the interest of investors, given the fact that they remain “irrationally oblivious” about the risks associated with the market.
Can Polygon [MATIC] pull multitudes after this NFT marketplace…
OpenSea, the NFT marketplace with the highest number of users, has had the Polygon [MATIC] network on its platform for a while. However, the use of the cryptocurrency was extremely limited compared to Ethereum [ETH], which many of its users preferred. Now, it seems that OpenSea has attributed some priority...
Litecoin outperformed Bitcoin, but not in a way you think
Litecoin [LTC] also referred to as the ‘silver’ to Bitcoin’s ‘gold’, registered a plunge in price over the last week along with several other cryptos. However, the point that sets Litcoin apart from others is that it also showed better signs of recovery in the last 24-hour period as its performance increased by more than 2%.
Aimedis token AIMX, now traded in BitMart
The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis...
Ethereum: Yet another ETH 2.0 deposit contract HIGH ft. holders’ anti-selling narrative
The cryptocurrency market, especially Ethereum, continues to see red signals throughout the ecosystem. However, despite such cautionary signs, stakers & holders continue to build their Ethereum (Merge) castle. Falling, but not dead. The crypto-industry shed 6.8% of its value within the last 24 hours, with over $300 million positions liquidated...
Is Dogecoin [DOGE] worth buying at this level? Answer might amaze you
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Since swooping below the $0.19-mark in December last year, Dogecoin [DOGE] has been on a consistent selling spree. This decline phase led the dog-themed crypto to match its yearly lows in June. Since then, however, the buyers have been striving to reclaim critical support levels.
Cardano traders should celebrate as ADA ranks over BTC, SOL in…
According to a new report, by the MBLM agency, Cardano has outperformed multiple cryptocurrencies when it comes to brand intimacy. Well, brand intimacy is defined by how a company has connected with its users and customers emotionally. Interestingly, Cardano ranked number one in the cryptocurrency niche. And, number 26 overall...
Blue-Chip NFTs worth the label? A BAYC, CryptoPunks case study
Up by 2% over the last seven days, the Blue Chip Index revealed some growth in the performance of Blue Chip NFTs over the past week. According to NFTGo, the Blue Chip Index is calculated by weighing the market capitalization of Blue Chip NFT collections to determine their performance. So,...
Bitcoin: Predicting BTC’s likely response to this support level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the last ten weeks, Bitcoin [BTC] observed choppy movement, with the price lingering around its high liquidity level. Something evidenced by the Point of Control line (POC, red).
Will Ethereum’s potential short-squeeze help ETH escape $1.5k trap
Ethereum [ETH] witnessed a major decline below the $1,600 zone against the U.S. dollar. ETH even declined below $1,500 at press time on CoinMarketCap. Now any recovery of more than $1.5k could face hurdles but again, surpassing the line remains a possibility. Rising amidst a storm. The largest altcoin, at...
Ava Labs’ Gün Sirer hits out at CryptoLeaks’ ‘conspiracy theory nonsense’
Emin Gün Sirer, Founder and CEO of Ava Labs, the company behind Avalanche (AVAX), has shared his take on a sensational report recently published by CryptoLeaks. Sirer tweeted today that allegations of conspiring against rivals, allegations levelled by CryptoLeaks are “ridiculous,” calling it “conspiracy theory nonsense.”
Another Bitcoin drop awaits? Here’s what analysts are saying
Bitcoin’s performance has been sluggish of late, thanks to the recent market decline. Last week’s performance of Bitcoin didn’t seem promising as the chart was mostly red. At the time of writing, Bitcoin registered a negative 6.92% 7-day growth. And, it was trading below the $2,000 mark...
