ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘A Christmas Story’ sequel reportedly set for HBO Max in November

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxxaQ_0hWUY7vO00

A sequel to A Christmas Story featuring a grownup Ralphie is set for release in November.

According to Deadline , A Christmas Story Christmas will hit HBO Max on Nov. 17. Peter Billingsley will return as Ralphie Parker.

A summary released for the movie said Ralphie “returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sows the seeds for the origins of the beloved holiday classic.”

The original movie, released in 1983, was set in a fictional northwest Indiana town inspired by Hammond, Indiana. Much of the movie was shot in Cleveland, Ohio. Over the years, it has become a beloved Christmas classic.

In addition to Billingsley, other actors who appeared in the original movie are set to reprise their roles : Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb will return as Ralphie’s pals Flick and Schwartz, while Ian Petrella will again portray Randy, Ralphie’s younger brother.

Fans will also see Zack Ward return as Scut Farkas.

Other actors appearing in the movie include Erinn Hayes, Julianna Layne and River Drosche.

Clay Kaytis ( The Christmas Chronicles, The Angry Birds Movie ) is the director and producers for the project include Billingsley as well as Vince Vaughn, Irwin Zwilling, Marc Toberoff, Cale Boyter and Jay Ashenfelter.

Nick Schenk, whose writing credits include Gran Torino , The Judge and The Mule , penned the sequel.

A Christmas Story spawned a theatrical sequel in 1994 (originally titled It Runs in the Family , the movie was later retitled My Summer Story ) that had most of the roles recast. It flopped at the box office.

A Christmas Story 2, another poorly received attempt at a sequel, went straight-to-video in 2012. A Christmas Story Christmas will presumably ignore both sequels.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day between my jobs I was taking […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Indiana State
FOX59

Court docs: 18-year-old confessed to shooting Whiteland sophomore ‘more times than necessary’ at bus stop

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Court documents reveal that 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El admitted to police investigators that he shot Whiteland Community High School sophomore Temario Stokes Jr. “more times than necessary” at a bus stop near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive early Thursday morning. “(I) just blanked for a second and I just shot him,” […]
WHITELAND, IN
FOX59

Two deadly motorcycle accidents; one in construction zone on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX59) – Indiana State Police responded to two deadly crashes Saturday night involving motorcycles. The first crash happened on I-465 eastbound near East Street on the south side of Indianapolis around 7:15 p.m. Indiana State Police said someone called 911 to report a motorcycle that had gone off the left side of the road. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Schenk
Person
Peter Billingsley
Person
Zack Ward
Person
Erinn Hayes
Person
Vince Vaughn
Person
Max Parker
Person
Scott Schwartz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#A Christmas Story#Sequels#Entertain#Linus Movies
FOX59

Deadly ATV crash in southern Indiana

Knox County (FOX59) – A 64-year-old Knox County man is dead after an early morning ATV crash. Indiana State Police said Charles Hunt of Edwardsport was driving his ATV around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road when he went off the roadway, into a ditch and was ejected from the […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Dutch soldier dies from downtown Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Dutch Ministry of Defense has confirmed one of the three Dutch soldiers shot in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died. According to Dutch officials, the man died on Sunday night in an Indianapolis hospital with his family and colleagues at his side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
FOX59

Harrison Co. deputy arrested for impersonating another police officer in accusatory emails

LANESVILLE, Ind. — A Harrison County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested after allegedly impersonating a New Albany police officer in accusatory emails sent to news media and law enforcement agencies. According to the Indiana State Police, Ralph Weaver, 37, of Lanesville voluntarily turned himself into the court on Monday after a warrant was issued for […]
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD makes arrest in shooting that left Dutch soldier dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has now made an arrest in a shooting from over the weekend that left a Dutch soldier dead and two others injured. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was shot to death, and two other soldiers were wounded as at least five gunshots were fired at the group as it returned […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

How to get a free cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing Bundt Cakes is inviting customers to celebrate a major milestone with something most people can’t resist: free cake! On Thursday, September 1, the company is giving out free mini bundt cakes to the first 250 customers at locations across North America to celebrate its 25th birthday. Each person will receive an individually […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy