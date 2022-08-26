‘A Christmas Story’ sequel reportedly set for HBO Max in November

A sequel to A Christmas Story featuring a grownup Ralphie is set for release in November.

According to Deadline , A Christmas Story Christmas will hit HBO Max on Nov. 17. Peter Billingsley will return as Ralphie Parker.

A summary released for the movie said Ralphie “returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sows the seeds for the origins of the beloved holiday classic.”

The original movie, released in 1983, was set in a fictional northwest Indiana town inspired by Hammond, Indiana. Much of the movie was shot in Cleveland, Ohio. Over the years, it has become a beloved Christmas classic.

In addition to Billingsley, other actors who appeared in the original movie are set to reprise their roles : Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb will return as Ralphie’s pals Flick and Schwartz, while Ian Petrella will again portray Randy, Ralphie’s younger brother.

Fans will also see Zack Ward return as Scut Farkas.

Other actors appearing in the movie include Erinn Hayes, Julianna Layne and River Drosche.

Clay Kaytis ( The Christmas Chronicles, The Angry Birds Movie ) is the director and producers for the project include Billingsley as well as Vince Vaughn, Irwin Zwilling, Marc Toberoff, Cale Boyter and Jay Ashenfelter.

Nick Schenk, whose writing credits include Gran Torino , The Judge and The Mule , penned the sequel.

A Christmas Story spawned a theatrical sequel in 1994 (originally titled It Runs in the Family , the movie was later retitled My Summer Story ) that had most of the roles recast. It flopped at the box office.

A Christmas Story 2, another poorly received attempt at a sequel, went straight-to-video in 2012. A Christmas Story Christmas will presumably ignore both sequels.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.