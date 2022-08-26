Read full article on original website
DOT To Conduct Sterling Safety Corridor Improvements From Sterling To Soldotna
The Alaska Department of Transportation is in the process of getting ready to conduct safety corridor improvements for the Sterling Highway from mile post 82.5 to 94, which is from Sterling to the Y in Soldotna. The project consists of expanding the highway from Soldotna to Sterling as a four-lane highway. Also included are a pathway and safety improvements such as continuous illumination, medians, and center turn lanes, which are funded through Alaska’s Highway Safety Improvement Program.
Troopers Increase Patrols Through Labor Day Holiday
The Alaska State Troopers have joined the national campaign with high-visibility patrols on Alaska’s highways through the Labor Day holiday to prevent fatal and serious-injury crashes. Troopers will be focusing on DUI enforcement for both alcohol and drugs, in addition to keeping an eye out for aggressive driving, distracted driving, speeding and people not wearing their seatbelts.
Fatal Collision Kills Oregon Resident In Turnagain Pass Thursday Evening
A motor vehicle collision alerted authorities on Thursday evening at 7:35 p.m. at mile 71 of the Seward Highway, which is located near the Seward Highway Falls in Turnagain Pass. Alaska State Troopers and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford SUV was...
Governor Signs Bills Supporting Farming, Meat Processing Industries
Governor Mike Dunleavy signed two pieces of legislation into law at the Alaska State Fair recently. House Bill 298 establishes the Alaska Food Strategy Task Force and a forgivable loan program, and House Bill 347 allows confidentiality of certain records related to animals. Rep. Liz Snyder is the sponsor of...
