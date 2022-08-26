Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Austin firefighters sent to south Texas for flooding risk
Firefighters with the Austin Fire Department are being deployed to help with flooding around the state for the third straight week.
Drivers frustrated with ‘roller coaster’ Travis County road
Drivers describe a stretch of Blake Manor Road in Travis County, Texas as dangerous and harmful.
Austin : Top 10 Hidden & Unusual Places You Must Visit In Austin, Texas.
Travel Attractions – Best Hidden & Unusual Places In Austin, Texas. The state capital of Texas, Austin, is a diverse inland city bordering the Hill Country. Austin embraces its strangeness and is charming enough to be one of the top places in Texas to visit. Austin has many attractions,...
Austin voters banned the homeless from camping in public spaces. The city is creating housing for them but not fast enough.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
The top 10 commercial San Antonio water users
SAN ANTONIO – The largest consumers of water in San Antonio use an extraordinary amount of water throughout the year — but it is only a fraction compared to residents. According to the Water City SA FAQ section, commercial, industrial, and institutional users account for about 29% of San Antonio Water System usage each year.
New ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend terrifying for parents, schools
SAN ANTONIO – At first glance, the pills look like candy. However, inside is a substance 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl is a rising crisis in our country, causing the highest number of overdose deaths and sending numbers to record levels.
ACS takes in goat found wandering in San Antonio neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO – The Animal Care Services is now caring for a goat that was recently found wandering in a San Antonio neighborhood. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, ACS said a woman found the farm animal dragging a red leash around its neck in the 900 block of West Villaret Boulevard on the South Side.
Having Texas native plants in your front yard helps fight wildfires and drought
AUSTIN, Texas — While we saw some measurable rain last week, most of Central Texas remains in a drought. Many counties still have water restrictions in place, and it's hard to keep a pretty lawn, which is why experts recommend drought-resistant landscaping. The City of Austin has created this...
Wet weather through Labor Day weekend
Tuesday will be the wettest day of the work week. Daily rain chances continue through Labor Day.
Over 40 chickens, ducks available for adoption in Williamson County
There are currently over 40 roosters, hens, and ducks at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. The shelter is hosting a $5 adoption event to help them find new homes.
Their Park Model Tiny Home in Austin, Texas
Momo and Casey own a “big” home, but by renting it out and living in a tiny house, they have the financial flexibility to start a new business — Momo’s Michelada! The couple got a park model tiny home in an Austin tiny house community that meets their needs.
Get to know the new reporter coming to KSAT, Allysa Cole
KSAT 12 is adding a new member to its news team in September. 📺. Allysa Cole is making her move to San Antonio from the Rio Grande Valley where she has spent years delivering critical news reports in the South Texas region. I’ve enjoyed getting to know her ahead of...
ACS requests 14 new positions to decrease animal overpopulation, increase live release rates
SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services is facing higher than normal surrenders, more stray animals, and issues with staffing -- just some of the contributing problems adding to the increase in animal overpopulation in San Antonio. Shannon Sims, the director of Animal Care Services, explained to the San Antonio...
Program pays panhandlers to clean parks, connects them with resources
Some cities around the U.S. are paying panhandlers to clean parks instead of standing on street corners and connecting them with resources. Lindsay Cates, a senior planner for homelessness services in Oklahoma City, said the idea to offer a day of paid work to panhandlers came from public outcry after the increased visibility of panhandlers in the area.
Texas A&M-San Antonio launches first autism institute in South Texas to provide critical resources in south Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Many local families often have difficulty getting access to basic autism services in Bexar County. A new institute at Texas A&M-San Antonio wants to reverse those trends. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 1 in 44 children has been identified with Autism...
William Cannon closed after collapse
A portion of West William Cannon Drive will be closed for repair through Friday, Sept. 3, following a cave-in. According to the city’s Public Works Department, the street damage is on the western approach to the bridge and did not impact the bridge deck itself. No people (or vehicles) were harmed by the sudden collapse, which was caused by moving sediment after heavy rains. In the meantime, two eastbound travel lanes and the sidewalk will remain closed between Menchaca Road and Woodhue Drive, and drivers should look for an alternative route.
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
Travis County bumps minimum wage to $20 an hour
Currently, Travis County has a minimum wage of $15 an hour, translating to a minimum net salary of $31,200. The $20 hourly minimum wage, set to go into effect Oct. 1, will translate to a base salary of $41,600 annually.
You can fly roundtrip from Austin to Hawaii for under $400
Kick off 2023 with a tropical adventure.
Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman
A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
