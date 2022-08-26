ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Austin voters banned the homeless from camping in public spaces. The city is creating housing for them but not fast enough.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Wimberley, TX
Local
Texas Government
Wimberley, TX
Government
Hays County, TX
Lifestyle
Hays County, TX
Government
Wimberley, TX
Lifestyle
County
Hays County, TX
KSAT 12

The top 10 commercial San Antonio water users

SAN ANTONIO – The largest consumers of water in San Antonio use an extraordinary amount of water throughout the year — but it is only a fraction compared to residents. According to the Water City SA FAQ section, commercial, industrial, and institutional users account for about 29% of San Antonio Water System usage each year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

New ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend terrifying for parents, schools

SAN ANTONIO – At first glance, the pills look like candy. However, inside is a substance 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl is a rising crisis in our country, causing the highest number of overdose deaths and sending numbers to record levels.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

ACS takes in goat found wandering in San Antonio neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – The Animal Care Services is now caring for a goat that was recently found wandering in a San Antonio neighborhood. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, ACS said a woman found the farm animal dragging a red leash around its neck in the 900 block of West Villaret Boulevard on the South Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Bacteria#The Well#The Trinity Aquifer
tinyhousetalk.com

Their Park Model Tiny Home in Austin, Texas

Momo and Casey own a “big” home, but by renting it out and living in a tiny house, they have the financial flexibility to start a new business — Momo’s Michelada! The couple got a park model tiny home in an Austin tiny house community that meets their needs.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Get to know the new reporter coming to KSAT, Allysa Cole

KSAT 12 is adding a new member to its news team in September. 📺. Allysa Cole is making her move to San Antonio from the Rio Grande Valley where she has spent years delivering critical news reports in the South Texas region. I’ve enjoyed getting to know her ahead of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
KSAT 12

Program pays panhandlers to clean parks, connects them with resources

Some cities around the U.S. are paying panhandlers to clean parks instead of standing on street corners and connecting them with resources. Lindsay Cates, a senior planner for homelessness services in Oklahoma City, said the idea to offer a day of paid work to panhandlers came from public outcry after the increased visibility of panhandlers in the area.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
austinmonitor.com

William Cannon closed after collapse

A portion of West William Cannon Drive will be closed for repair through Friday, Sept. 3, following a cave-in. According to the city’s Public Works Department, the street damage is on the western approach to the bridge and did not impact the bridge deck itself. No people (or vehicles) were harmed by the sudden collapse, which was caused by moving sediment after heavy rains. In the meantime, two eastbound travel lanes and the sidewalk will remain closed between Menchaca Road and Woodhue Drive, and drivers should look for an alternative route.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman

A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
BASTROP, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy