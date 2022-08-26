ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

FOX Carolina

University of South Carolina announces new name for live mascot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina Athletics announced the new name for their live gamecock mascot. According to officials, the live mascot will now be known as “The General” in honor of the Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, whose nickname “Fighting Gamecock” created the original moniker for South Carolina athletics.
FOX Carolina

Shane Beamer, others to plant national championship tree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer and Dr. Tom Mullikin plan to plant an oak tree honoring the University of South Carolina’s championship athletics programs at the Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility Tuesday. The tree is supposed to represent UofSC’s eight national championships...
FOX Carolina

SLED issues alert for missing, endangered Newberry man

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division issued an endangered person alert for a missing man in Newberry. SLED said 71-year-old Larry Lindsay was last seen at a nail salon on Main Street in Newberry on Tuesday. He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall...
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 1 hurt after they were hit by car in Union County

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is hurt after they were hit by a car, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened at around 7:10 a.m. on Williford Road near SC 215. According to troopers, a Toyota sedan was...
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: High speed chase ends in crash in Union County

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch said a high-speed chase involving a suspect and Union County deputies ended in a crash Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Neal Shoals Road near Fairview Church Circle. Troopers said injuries were reported but we do not...
